Canucks five game win streak ended with a 4-3 shootout loss in Carolina on Sunday

G: Pettersson 2 (22, 23) Myers (6)

Thatcher Demko stopped 29 of 32 shots and one of three Hurricane shootout attempts

TAKEAWAYS

1) The Canucks weren't going to win every game they played the rest of the way -- it only felt that way at times. And Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, it looked like they might grind out yet another victory in a close, hard-fought afternoon affair. As it turned out, the Hurricanes wrestled the bonus point away from the Canucks when the teams were tied after 60 thrilling minutes of hockey. The game was easily one of the best of the Canucks season from an entertainment standpoint with a remarkable pace and all kinds of high end skill and talent on display on both sides. While the Canucks didn't take two points out of PNC Arena, they were able to collect a single point and add it to their total to keep them atop the Pacific Division. The fact they didn't leave empty handed after twice trailing in the game including in the third period allows the Canucks to take momentum from their performance as they move on to Boston on Tuesday night. The team is now 5-0-1 in its last six games and 7-1-1 in its past nine.

2) Based on a variety of factors, the Canucks were always going to be in tough against the Hurricanes on Sunday. Back to back games, travel from New York to Raleigh, both early starts this weekend, against a team that hadn't played since Friday and with the club three time zones from home, there was a host of factors that the Canucks could have used as a crutch had they not been at their best. To their credit, though, they took all of those challenges head on and played a terrific first period and a solid third. And even when they were under siege for the first 10 minutes of the second period allowing a pair of goals and giving up the lead for the first time, they managed to find their game and settle things down against a very good Carolina team that entered the game sixth in a stacked Metropolitan Division. If fatigue from playing twice in 24 hours was an issue, the Canucks did a great job of playing through it as they managed to set the pace early in the hockey game and found it again when it started to slip in the second period. On the day, the Canucks managed to outshoot the Canes -- the Corsi kings of the NHL -- 35-32 although Carolina held a 28-27 edge at even strength. The shot clock and the scoreclock told the same story that Sunday: that there wasn't much to choose between the two teams. And remember these clubs had battled tooth and nail in a similarly tight 1-0 Canucks overtime win in Vancouver on December 12th.

3) It's understandable that the Canucks were a little rusty when it came to Sunday's skills competition. It was the first time in 29 games that the Canucks had been to a shootout. It was just the fifth shootout of the season for the team and the first since a November 23rd victory in Washington. Although Elias Pettersson scored to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead after the opening round, JT Miller and Bo Horvat were both denied by James Reimer while Sebastian Aho scored on a spectacular backhand move before Justin Williams, playing just his fourth game since rejoining the Hurricanes, scored on a low shot to the stick side of Thatcher Demko. It's tough to win shootout when your opponent scores on two of three attempts. It was unfortunate for Demko because he was the only reason the game moved beyond overtime. Teuvo Teravainen had a pair of glorious looks in 3-on-3 overtime and Demko was there on both occasions to make the stops necessary to give his team a chance to pull out the victory. Unfortunately, for the Canucks things didn't play out that way.

4) Elias Pettersson had been collecting points, but hadn't been dominant in games lately for the Canucks. He hadn't scored since a power play goal in Minnesota on January 12th and hadn't scored at even strength since opening the scoring in a 9-2 loss in Tampa Bay on January 7th. More than that, his lone multipoint game since January 2nd was a two assist effort in a 3-1 victory over Arizona on January 16th. So points were there for Pettersson but seemingly just one per game over the past month -- not that there is anything wrong with being a point-a-game guy in the NHL. But Pettersson is too talented not to explode offensively so it seemed like a matter of time until that happened. Well, the Canucks scoring leader came to play and was on his game Sunday. He got his team on the board 4:25 into the opening period when he collected a loose puck in the slot, spun off a defender and roofed a shot past James Reimer. Then with the Canucks trailing 3-2 midway through the third, Pettersson scored from a nearly impossible angle after playing give and go with JT Miller behind the Hurricane net. Pettersson nearly put the Canucks in front with under three minutes to play in the third when he wheeled down the left wing and let a shot go that Reimer was able to handle. Pettersson was lamenting that missed opportunity in his post-game media availability: 'I want that one back. Those are chances I always practice on, but yeah I missed it, so I've got to practice more.'

5) It's hard to throw too many darts at a team that is 5-0-1 in its last six games and 13-3-1 in its past 17 hockey games. But if there was an area that could have given the Canucks a boost on Sunday it was a power play that went 0 for 4 and really didn't look dangerous despite generating seven shots on goal. The Canucks won just three of nine face-offs with the man-advantage which allowed Carolina to clear pucks and send the Canucks the length of the ice killing valuable time in the process. The top unit registered five of the team's seven power play shots, but couldn't convert. The Canucks are 1 for their last 10 (Jake Virtanen scored in San Jose to start the road trip) and over the past 12 games the power play is 4 for 41 (9.6%). Bo Horvat against Arizona on January 16th is the lone top unit power play producer in the team's last seven games. The Canucks have managed to win -- and win a lot -- recently without needing the power play to put them over the top. But in a 3-3 game with Carolina's Hayden Fleury off for interference with 6:03 to play, the power play could have been the difference maker on Sunday. It wasn't. And it hasn't been very often over the past month. Down the stretch -- and into the playoffs if they get there -- the Canucks will need to find ways to put hammer down in key moments when they have the man-advantage.