Canucks fall 5-2 to the Sens in Ottawa

G: Miller (25), Toffoli (22)

Thatcher Demko allowed four goals on 24 shots (with Sens scoring an empty netter)

TAKEAWAYS

1) The Vancouver Canucks aren't quick starters -- or quick learners, apparently. For the fourth time in five games they spotted an opponent the lead and for the third time in those five games, they fell behind 2-0 in the first period. It happened at home against Anaheim on February 16 and it happened again on Tuesday in Montreal. And Thursday night in Ottawa, the Canucks were down a pair to a Senators team that had just five wins in 26 games since Christmas. The National Hockey League is simply too tough a league to continually be falling behind and thinking you can come back. Sure, the Canucks rallied for an overtime win in Montreal, but the club is now two for 17 when falling behind 2-0. In other words, the win in Montreal was an outlier. The loss to Ottawa proved that it doesn't matter who you're playing, you can't chase games and think that's any kind of recipe for success. More often than not, you'll come out on the short end of the scoreboard and that's exactly what happened to the Canucks on Thursday night. By the way, those three recent 2-0 deficits have all come against teams well below the playoff bar.

2) The game changed twice in a 30 second span -- with the second intermission serving as a buffer. After the sluggish start and 30 minutes of fairly ineffective play, the Canucks turned up the heat over the final 10 minutes of the second period. They drew a late power play and JT Miller appeared to take out 40 minutes of frustration on the puck as he put everything he had into a slap shot from the left circle to get the Canucks on the board at the 19:44 mark of the period. Surely, they'd feed off the momentum of Miller's 25th goal of the season and continue their push over the final 20 minutes. At least that was the plan until the Sens slapped the Canucks comeback effort aside with a goal just 14 seconds into the third period. Whatever good the Canucks had done to get within a goal was flushed away when the Canucks allowed Connor Brown all the room in the world to walk into the slot and get a shot away. It missed the mark but bounced out in front of the net to Chris Tierney who slapped the puck across the goalmouth to Rudolf Balcers. And the Sens rookie was able to spin off Tyler Myers and bang home his first goal of the season. Instead of having 20 minutes to get the goal they needed to tie things at 2-2, in a flash the Canucks found themselves down by a pair again and it proved to be too steep a hill to climb.

3) The Canucks needed a save on the Senators first goal. Connor Brown's seemingly harmless looking wrist shot from the right face-off circle found an opening between Thatcher Demko's blocker arm and his body. It's a save he normally makes, but this one somehow snuck through. It wasn't a good goal and it put the Canucks behind the 8-ball just 7:13 into the hockey game. Instead of the Canucks coming out and dictating the way the game would be played against an inferior opponent, they found themselves trailing. And when Oscar Fantenberg sent an errant pass up the middle from deep in his own zone and then compounded his problems by letting Bobby Ryan beat him to the front of the net for a tip-in, the Canucks found themselves in the 2-0 deficit mentioned above. It was a tough night for the Myers-Fantenberg pair with Myers on the ice for the first four Sens goals while Fantenberg was on for the first three. Overall, the Canucks were outchanced 38-25 at even strength by the lowly Sens on the night.

4) While the Canuck players wouldn't take the post-game bait, they had to know there was no excuse for losing to the Senators. The Sens traded their leading scorer JG Pageau at the deadline and were without their leading goal-scorer Anthony Duclair. Brady Tkachuk entered the game with 18 goals -- the top total among players in uniform Thursday -- with no one else in the line-up having more than 13 on the season. Twelve of the 18 Senators skaters had either one or no goals in the NHL this season. Bobby Ryan scored on opening night and hadn't scored since. The veteran winger has endured plenty off the ice and returned to the Ottawa line-up on Tuesday in Nashville for the first time since mid-December after taking time away to tend to personal matters. He scored three times including an empty netter to seal the victory. It was a terrific story for Ryan and the Senators, but the Canucks simply had to find a way to pick up points against a team that won't win many more games this season. Instead of strutting into Toronto two-for-two on this road trip and on a three game win streak, the Canucks now put themselves in a position of needing to regroup before facing the Leafs on Saturday night. And if the Canucks think they can play as loose defensively against Toronto as they did against the Sens, then look out. Toronto is the highest-scoring team in the league with 228 goals after a 5-3 win in Florida on Thursday.

5 While it was a forgettable result for the Canucks, it wasn't for a lack of trying on the part of JT Miller. When the team had very little going through the first two periods, the battle-tested winger tried his best to prop the group up. He and Tyler Toffoli had good looks in close at 2-0 with nine minutes to go in the second period. Four minutes later, Miller set up Jay Beagle in front for the team's best scoring chance of the game to that point. Then it was Miller who got the Canucks on the board and briefly back into the game. He also picked up an assist on Tyler Toffoli's goal that got the Canucks back within one at 3-2 midway through the third. But the frustration of the night showed when the Sens scored to make it 4-2 with just over two minutes to play. Miller sacrificed a stick by two-handing the goal post in frustration knowing that the Canucks would be leaving the Canadian Tire Centre without adding to their point total. It will be little consolation to Miller, but his two points give him 25+40=65 on the season and he's opened a five-point lead on Elias Pettersson in the Canucks scoring derby. Pettersson had an assist on Miller's goal, but has just 2+3=5 in his past nine games and 4+5=9 in 13 contests since the All Star break.