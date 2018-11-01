1) Jake Virtanen is having his best week in the National Hockey League. After scoring on Monday against Minnesota, Virtanen netted a pair of goals on Wednesday against Chicago giving him five in the first month of the season. Through 14 games, Virtanen sits alone in third on the Canucks in goal-scoring just two off the team lead. His first goal was a flash of speed and power as he fought off a backcheck and beat Corey Crawford on a breakaway. His second goal was a big-league snipe from his off-wing as he took a pass and scored off the rush. Last season, Virtanen had five goals at Christmas. This season he has that many at the end of October. He played 13:56 on the night with 6:34 of that coming in the third period. He also saw exactly two minutes on the power play on the night. In his past two games, Virtanen has three goals on eight shots. Quite remarkably, Virtanen has three more goals than Brock Boeser this season and is tied with Boeser with 10 goals since January 1st of this calendar year.

2) The Canucks are buying into the next man up mantra. Last Thursday in Arizona, it was Darren Archibald scoring in his season debut. On Wednesday, it was Brendan Gaunce getting the job done. Gaunce scored in his first game of the season and also had an assist after being recalled from Utica on Tuesday. In 9:34 of ice time, he was productive and also managed to throw a couple of hits. Gaunce started the night on a line between Antoine Roussel and Loui Eriksson, but finished the night with Tyler Motte and Roussel. It's nights like Wednesday night that serve as postiive reinforcement for a player like Gaunce that he can leave his mark on a game even in limited minutes. It's also a reminder to the team as a whole that it can succeed even without key players in the line-up. The Canucks learned that lesson in Pittsburgh in their first game without Elias Pettersson and proved it again minus key players against the Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild this week. Over the long haul, it's going to be tough to keep up the current success rate, but the first month of the season has to do good things for the belief of the group behind those locker room doors.

3) Jacob Markstrom is quietly going about his business in net. He is now 4-1 in his past five starts in those four victories he has allowed seven goals. His only loss in that stretch was against Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, Markstrom was beaten for two goals with the second one coming 65 seconds into the second period giving Chicago a 2-1 lead at the time. After that, however, Markstrom went into lockdown mode and gave the Canucks the kind of netminding needed to rally for the victory. In the first half of the hockey game, the team in front of Markstrom didn't have much traction, but the goalie was the last line of defense until the Canucks found their game midway through the second period. In the past two weeks, Markstrom has backstopped the Canucks to wins over Boston, Vegas, Minnesota and now Chicago. Markstrom deserves much of the credit for finding his form after a shaky start, but Ian Clark has had a nice first month of the season, too, with the work he has done with both Markstrom and Anders Nilsson. The Canucks have not had to give a goaltender the hook in any of their first 14 games. While attention has been focused elsewhere, the Canucks goalies have been a huge part of the team's successful start to the season keeping them in hockey games when they've fallen behind 1-0 in 11 of their 14 games so far.

4) The Canucks 8-6 record is remarkable giving the injuries and the travel the team has overcome in October. It's so much more so when you consider they have just three goals from three guys who started the season in the top six and were considered offensive drivers for this team. Brock Boeser has two goals on the season. He has now gone six games without scoring -- and it doesn't seem to matter. Nikolay Goldobin scored on opening night and hasn't scored since. That hasn't been an issue. And Loui Eriksson, well, he's still looking for his first goal since last February. You'd think that would have an adverse affect on the Canucks offense. It really hasn't. Elias Pettersson carried the team for the first few weeks. Then Bo Horvat took over. And for the past couple of games it's been scoring by committee. The Canucks will need Boeser to find his game (one O/T goal and just one goal in the run of play in his dozen outings so far) and eventually you figure he will, but each victory for the team buys him a little more time to get things sorted out. As for Goldobin and Eriksson, that's another story.

5) Coaches in the NHL are only ever happy when they're hoisting the Stanley Cup. In that context, you could understand why Travis Green was somewhat reserved post-game Wednesday when asked about his team's first month of the season. But he did mention how proud he was of a group that wasn't given much of a chance by many in the hockey world. It's a long season and there will likely be some difficult stretches ahead, but to win eight of the first 14 by going 4-2 at home and 4-4 on the road, is pretty damn impressive. Sure they have been outplayed in many and outshot in most, but they have rarely been outworked. That was the case Wednesday as they got better as the game went on and took the play to Chicago scoring three unanswered goals in the victory. The eight wins in a month is more than they had at any point in Green's rookie season behind the bench and you have to go back to a 10-4-2 March in 2015 to find the last time the team eclipsed the win total this month. The last time they had this many wins in October was 2013 when they won nine times.