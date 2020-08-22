30m ago
Five Takeaways: Canucks vs Blues (game 6)
The Vancouver Canucks beat the St. Louis Blues 6-2 in game 6 of the Western Conference quarter-final, and have advanced to the West semi-final, where they'll face the Vegas Golden Knights.
- The Vancouver Canucks are moving on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in nine years -- and deservedly so. The St. Louis Blues finished 16 points ahead of the Canucks in the truncated regular season, so it’s open to debate whether the Canucks are a better team than the Blues top to bottom. But make no mistake, over the course of a six game series in a bubble in the middle of summer, the Canucks were the better of the two teams when it mattered most. I gave the Canucks a legitimate chance to beat the Blues heading into the series based on two key factors: the Canucks played St. Louis hard in all three of their regular season match-ups winning two of them and dropping the other in overtime. As well, based on their uninspired play during the round robin after a four month layoff, the defending champs looked vulnerable. I can’t say I’m surprised the Canucks came out on top. They so clearly had the better goaltending in the series. With Quinn Hughes handling his own at both ends of the rink, the Canucks had the best defenseman in the series, the Canucks top end was more productive than the Blues best scorers and over the final two games the Canucks depth forwards stepped up and outperformed their counterparts on the other side. Throw in timely special teams goals and it all added up to the Canucks pulling off the upset.
- Like Craig Berube, I thought going back to Jordan Binnington was the right call for the St. Louis Blues in Game 6. Okay, we all missed the mark on that one. I figured with no margin for error, the Blues would be best served by turning to the players that led them to the Stanley Cup just over a year ago – and Binnington was a huge part of that. The Canucks shredded the St. Louis starter scoring four times on 18 shots in the first 38:06 of the hockey game. In the series, Binnington went 0-3 giving up 13 goals in less than eight full periods. That performance was in stark contrast to what was taking place at the other end of the ice. Jacob Markstrom, the two-time Canucks MVP, got stronger as the series went on. His 36-save masterpiece in a pivotal Game 5 victory set the stage for another solid outing on Friday night. It’s so clear that the Canucks draw confidence from their big puck stopper who has been up to the challenge throughout the post-season. Markstrom is now 7-3 in the Edmonton bubble with a 2.44 GAA and a sparkling 92.9% save percentage. Where Binnington was torched for 14 goals in three starts, Markstrom allowed 16 goals over six full games (plus a pair of overtimes in the series). The play of the starting goalies is the biggest reason the Canucks are moving on while the Blues are heading home.
- Bo Horvat was the driving force for the Canucks early in the series against St. Louis, JT Miller stepped up throughout, Elias Pettersson was ruthlessly consistent and for all the talk about his scoring silence since Game 3 against Minnesota, it was nice to see Brock Boeser lean into one on Friday night. The Canucks best players were their best players against St. Louis. And while there were stretches at even-strength where they spent too much time defending, they ultimately figured out a way to contribute. Pettersson led the Canucks with 3+6=9 in the series and has simply crushed the Blues with 5+13=18 in 12 career meetings – regular and post-season combined. Miller scored in four of the six games and had 4+3=7 in the series. Boeser’s goal gave him five points in the six-game set while Horvat led the team to wins in the first two games with a pair of two-goal efforts. Offense has rarely been an issue for this team all season and it certainly wasn’t against the Blues – a team with towering blueliners and a championship pedigree. The Canucks ended up outscoring St. Louis 22-16 in the series and 10-5 over the final two games as they kicked the champs to the curb.
- I’ve lost count how many times Quinn Hughes has done something only to have fact-finders reveal that Ray Bourque is the last or only other defenseman to have done it in the NHL. Just stop and think about that for a moment. At the age of 20, getting his first look at Stanley Cup playoff hockey, Hughes had four points in six games against St. Louis and has 1+9=10 in his first 10 games in the post-season. With his assist on Boeser’s power play goal on Friday, he joined Bourque, Al MacInnis and Gary Suter and the only rookie defensemen in NHL history to reach double-digits in their first 10 post-season games. That is ridiculous company to keep. And as good as Hughes is offensively, the St. Louis series was another indication this guy can defend in the NHL, too. He led all Canucks players in ice-time in the series, held an individual Corsi of 58.3% and helped his team outscore the Blues 11-4 in all situations and 5-3 at even-strength. His finest period of the series was likely the third period of Game 5 when the Canucks were without Alex Edler. In stepped Hughes to log 9:29 of the final period as the Canucks kept the Blues off the scoresheet and prevailed 4-3. Hughes has tilted the ice all season for the Canucks and that has continued into the playoffs.
- While Tyler Motte scored twice in each of the last two games and Jay Beagle was the surprising tone-setter with the opening goal on Friday, Antoine Roussel’s goal 2:09 into the second period last night may have been the most-important goal the Canucks scored in their series clincher. To that point it had been a quiet series for Roussel, but in one impressive sequence he forced Blues defenseman Vince Dunn off the puck just inside the St. Louis blueline, played give and go with Brandon Sutter, and then snapped a quick shot past Jordan Binnington to give the Canucks a 2-0 lead. It was important on a number of levels. It was an impressive example of puck pursuit by Roussel who needs to do more of that in the next round against Vegas. It continued a late series trend of Canucks depth forwards stepping up and showing up on the scoresheet. And it extended the Canucks led and further crushed the spirit of the Blues. After a strong start to the first period and grabbing a 1-0 lead, the Canucks couldn’t afford to try to protect the one-goal led. And they didn’t. They opened the second period with a push that resulted in the Roussel goal. Four minutes later, Troy Stecher scored and two minutes after that Brock Boeser found the back of the net and the rout was on. But looking back on the night, it was the Roussel goal that sparked the second period scoring spree and gave the Canucks some much-needed breathing room.