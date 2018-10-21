1) Give the Canucks credit. They keep finding ways to win games that last year they likely would have found a way to lose. Far from perfect in their first home game after a grueling six-game road trip, the Canucks hung on for much of the third period but were able to get the game to overtime where they beat the Bruins 2-1. For the second time this week, Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser teamed up in O/T to earn the Canucks the bonus point up for grabs. On Tuesday in Pittsburgh it was Boeser pulling the trigger. On Saturday, he set up Horvat. The two forwards pushed their limits on a 1:14 shift before Boeser moved the puck to Horvat in tight and he scored his fifth goal of the season. Horvat now has goals in back to back games and three of the last four. With Elias Pettersson out, the Canucks needed someone to step up in his absence and Horvat has done that netting the third period winner in Florida a week ago, scoring the lone Canuck goal in Winnipeg on Thursday and then scoring the O/T winner against the Bruins.

2) Brandon Sutter had a very strong two-way game on Saturday and continued a solid start to the season. Not only did he keep Patrice Bergeron off the scoresheet, Sutter opened the scoring with his third goal of the season. Early last season, Sutter played on a line with Derek Dorsett that provided unexpected offense -- most of it off the stick of Dorsett. Sutter had just two goals before he suffered an abdominal injury in late November in New Jersey. He didn't score his third goal of the season until his return to the line-up on January 14th in Minnesota. On Saturday, Sutter played 19:49 including 3:28 of short-handed time. While the Bruins controlled the shot attempts at even strength with Sutter on the ice, the scoring chances were even at six apiece. Sutter had a couple of shots on goal, a takeaway, a blocked shot and had 12 of the Canucks 24 face-off wins on the night centering a line with Antoine Roussel and Loui Eriksson. Head to head in the circle with Bergeron, Sutter held his own winning 10 of 22 draws.

3) Jacob Markstrom had the kind of game he needed after losing his net to Anders Nilsson. With more than a week between starts and a chance to sharpen his skills working with goalie coach Ian Clark, Markstrom responded with a 30 save performance. He stopped all 15 Boston shots in a one-sided second period and was only beaten by a Joakim Nordstrom snap shot that went through Ben Hutton and over Markstrom's glove hand midway through the third period. Early goals against plagued Markstrom last season and he surrendered goals on the first shot of the game in each of his last two starts this season. But on Saturday, he stood tall and looked confident as the Bruins turned up the heat on the Canucks. Whether pushed by Nilsson or simply motivated to be better than he had been, Markstrom answered the bell and gave the Canucks the kind of goaltending needed to weather the strom and ultimately win the hockey game.

4) With their leading scorer out of the line-up, it should probably come as no surprise that the Canucks offense isn't as potent as it was to start the season. They scored just one goal in Winnipeg on Thursday and it looked for a long while like that might be all they got on Saturday before Horvat added the second to win it. With Elias Pettersson leading the charge, the Canucks scored 16 goals in regulation in their first four games. They have seven goals in regulation in their past four. But with a pair of overtime markers in that second stretch, they've managed to win three of their last four contests. The Canucks have scored just one third period goal (Horvat in Florida) in their past four outings, but they have scored a pair of O/T goals. A big part of the issue with the dwindling offense is the fact the Canucks have had just three power play opportunities in their last three games. They didn't have any in Pittsburgh. They had one full PP and one abbreviated one in Winnipeg. And on Saturday had just one first period chance to work with the man-advantage. Pettersson scored the team's last power play goal -- and only PP marker in the past five games -- in the second period in Florida last weekend.

5) Many are comparing this season's start to last year's 6-3-1 mark through the first 10 games. Without doubt, this season's start is more impressive considering the travel and the quality of opponents in the early going. Among their six early wins last season were victories over Ottawa, Buffalo and Detroit -- three of the worst teams in the league at season's end -- a mediocre Minnesota Wild team and Edmonton. So far this season, the Canucks have posted victories over Calgary, Tampa Bay, Florida, Pittsburgh and now Boston. They continue to get outshot by a wide-margin on most nights which over the long haul will present challenges, but as the organization turns the page from the Sedins and tries to forge an identity the early season success should do wonders for team morale -- especially with Pettersson on the sidelines.