TAKEAWAYS

1) The Vancouver Canucks did a lot of things well on Saturday. But they didn't win. And in a results driven business, that's really all that matters. The fact they fired 38 shots at Carey Price including 19 in the third period alone is hardly a silver lining. They scored on a power play and took a 2-1 lead midway through the third. But that doesn't matter either. Because just like in Detroit and Buffalo on the recent road trip, they couldn't find a way to make their third period lead stand up. Just 1:32 after Elias Pettersson put the Canucks in front on a third period power play, Montreal's Andrew Shaw had a puck bounce in off his skate past Jacob Markstrom. And then when Michael Del Zotto took an ill-advised interference penalty with 2:52 remaining, the Canucks penalty kill failed to come through. The Canucks have now dropped four straight in regulation and five overall since the late-game implosion in Buffalo last Saturday. They are now 1-4-2 in their past seven games with a tough test straight ahead of them on Monday when Winnipeg comes to town.

2) The 19 shots the Canucks sent at the Montreal net in third on Saturday was a new season-high for shots in period. Where the Canucks didn't mount much of a push in recent games against the Rangers, Islanders or Minnesota, they seemed to have plenty left in the tank on Saturday. Much has been made about the team's grueling schedule -- and rightfully so -- but in the final 20 minutes on Saturday the Canucks seemed to put that aside and were able to find their game. Bo Horvat played 10:08 of his team-high 23:13 in the final frame. Elias Pettersson logged 8:22 in the third period and scored for the first time in six games.

3) It's hard to believe this same group of skaters exploded for eight goals in Boston just over a week ago. In the five games since, the Canucks have managed a total of 10 games and have scored more than two goals only once -- in Buffalo when they scored three against the Sabres. In their past four games, the Canucks have scored just seven times falling 2-1 to the Rangers, 5-2 to the Islanders, 6-2 in Minnesota and 3-2 to the Habs. On Saturday, they got a goal from Pettersson, a power play goal and a goal from a defenseman. Earlier in the season, when the team checked those boxes, it was enough to propel it to victory. Not on Saturday.

4) The Canucks power play went 1 for 4 on Saturday. More than the goal, the most promising development was the fact the coaching staff finally made a couple of long-overdue tweaks in terms of personnel and deployment. Ben Hutton and Jake Virtanen both saw time on the team's top power play unit while Derrick Pouliot was dropped down to the second unit. It wasn't smooth sailing all night long, but Hutton did set up Pettersson for his one-timer goal from the right face-off circle midway through the third. That alone should earn him the spot at the point on teh top unit moving forward. That assist is one more than Pouliot has all season with the man-advantage. Hutton now has two goals and two assists on the power play. Those four points are tops among Canucks defenders and only Pettersson and Horvat have more power play points on the team.

5) Tim Schaller saw just one shift in the third period on Saturday. That was his 20th game as a Canuck. He has yet to score and with just one shot against Montreal, he has 18 shots on the season. This is a player who scored 12 times last year in Boston -- while averaging less ice time than he has in his first six weeks in Vancouver. He also had 133 shots on goal last season. He's not even on pace for 80 at this point. He wasn't necessarily signed for his offense, but you have to know the Canucks saw the 12 goals and figured there was more to his game than being a big body who could kill penalties. He was supposed to get in on the forecheck and disrupt breakouts and wear opponents down. His final statistical line on Saturday was a season-low 8:52 of ice with one shot and one takeaway. No hits. He played more than twice as much in his return to Boston (17:42) just over a week ago. And now this. It has not been a strong start to the season for Schaller who has three assists -- and two of them came in the same game in Pittsburgh on October 16th. He has one point in 16 games since and none in his past dozen.