1) The Washington power play is a joy to watch. So many weapons and so many options. The Canucks probably didn't feel as good about the Caps power play as I did. After Sven Baertschi scored a power play goal 20 seconds into the third period to pull the Canucks within one, it seemed like perhaps Vancouver could seize momentum in a push for the equalizer. But Alex Edler and Troy Stecher penalties two and half minutes apart shortly after the Baertschi goal, put the Canucks on their heels. They did a terrific job killing the Edler penalty, but Ovechkin made them pay with Stecher in the box for tripping. The Caps came into the night with a power play running at 38.5% and went up to 38.7% after going 2 for 5 with the man-advantage on Monday. All five of Evgeny Kuznetsov's goals this season -- including a second period one-timer -- have come on the power play. With Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie and John Carlson out there, too, the Caps are likely going to win a lot of games solely on the strength of their lethal power play.

2) The Canucks chased another game. They've faced a run of very good opponents and managed to win more than they've lost in the early going, but they have been outshot in all but one of their games so far (Oct 13th in Florida). Monday night, they were outshot 13-6 in the first period and 33-24 on the night. The Canucks have to find a way to have the puck on their sticks more than they have so far this season. Their season high for shots in a game was the Florida game when they outshot the Panthers 30-26. Tampa had 33 shots in the second period against Chicago on Sunday. The Canucks haven't had 33 shots in a game yet this season. On Monday against Washington, the Canucks managed just 35 shot attempts in the game. That's all nine games this season that their shot attempt total has been under 50. For comparison, the Capitals had 55 shot attempts.

3) With each passing game, it's apparent just how much Elias Pettersson means to the team. Since he left the game in Florida, the Canucks have been held to two or fewer goals in regulation in all four of the games they've played without their scoring leader. That in itself is a story that Pettersson has missed more than four games and still maintains the team scoring lead with eight points. The Canucks scored two goals in Pittsburgh before Brock Boeser scored the winner in O/T. They managed one goal in Winnipeg. They scored one goal against Boston before Bo Horvat tallied in overtime and scored twice against Washington. That's a total of nine goals now without Pettersson in the line-up (counting Horvat's third period goal in Florida after the Pettersson injury).

4) It was evident on Monday just as it was last Thursday in Winnipeg, that a mediocre Canucks effort simply won't cut it against the upper echelon teams in the NHL. The Canucks hung tough against for two periods against the Jets at the tail end of their six-game road trip, but Winnipeg turned up the heat in the third period and won going away. Monday's game had similar overtones. The Canucks did well to make it a one-goal game early in the third period, but once Washington restored its two-goal margin there really wasn't any kind of offensive push from the Canucks. They need to play nearly flawless hockey against the top-end teams in the league and that's just difficult to do most nights.

5) Is the door open to a return to the line-up for either or both Brendan Leipsic and Michael Del Zotto? With offense in decline, perhaps it's time to play Leipsic for the first time since a 5-3 loss in Carolina two weeks ago. As for candidates to come out up front: Tyler Motte had three shots and three hits against the Capitals and played 3:46 of his 12:51 while short-handed. Adam Gaudette doesn't have a point in four games this season or nine now in his young NHL career. And a night after a completely empty stat line, Loui Eriksson managed one missed shot attempt in nearly 13 minutes of ice time and has gone seven games without a point. Nikolay Goldobin has also gone seven without a point and eight without a goal. Jake Virtanen has just one empty net goal since scoring on opening night. In other words, there are several candidates to consider if Leipsic is to get a look against the team that traded him to Vancouver at last year's deadline. As for Del Zotto, perhaps he slides in to Ben Hutton's spot for a night with back to back games on the road. Hutton had a tough night against Washington and among Canucks blueliners only Troy Stecher played less than Hutton -- and only by a few seconds.