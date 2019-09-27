TAKEAWAYS

1) Sure it's only preseason, but a troubling trend continued for the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. For whatever reasons, they have their hands full with the Arizona Coyotes. The Canucks were swept by the Desert Dogs in their four game regular season series last season and on Thursday the 'Yotes again gave Vancouver fits with their dogged and determined style of play. Arizona held the Canucks to just eight shots on goal in the first 30 minutes of the contest and carried a 35-19 edge in shots overall on the night. Chalk some of it up to a 5-2 advantage in power plays for the visitors and also the fact that a handful of Canucks were playing for the second time in as many nights and a few were playing their third game in four nights. Whatever the case, the NHL schedule throws those types of stretches at all teams and the good ones find ways to persevere. The Canucks were the second best team on the ice on Thursday and in the words of head coach Travis Green 'they got what they deserved.'

2) The debate will now rage through the weekend about whether Adam Gaudette will get what he deserves: a spot on the team's 23-man opening night roster. Playing his sixth game of the preseason, Gaudette once again found a way to leave his mark on the hockey game showing poise, patience and playmaking skills as he tracked down a loose puck, circled the Arizona net and fed a beautiful blind backhand pass onto the stick of a hard-charging Zack MacEwen to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead late in the first period. Gaudette finished the night with 19:23 of ice time and while he didn't register a shot on goal, he did win 11 of 18 face-offs. The 22-year-old pivot played and played a lot in the preseason and was continually up to the challenge. He finished exhibition action second only to Alex Edler in team scoring with 4+2=6. On merit, he's outplayed all others who came to camp on the bubble. However, with positional needs, line combinations, special team duties and Gaudette's waiver exempt status to consider, Travis Green and Jim Benning will have to make the call on Gaudette's future. If they're sending him to Utica, it's going to be difficult to look the player in the eye and tell him he didn't do enough in the preseason.

3) Thursday's game turned in a 24 second span midway through the second period. And it turned with Tyler Myers on the bench receiving medical attention and the Canucks defensive rotation in a state of flux. With the Canucks holding onto a 2-1 lead and on the penalty kill, Myers was hit in the elbow by an Arizona shot. He played through the pain until he could get to the bench for a line change and stayed at the end of the bench for the next five minutes as he was looked at by the Canucks training staff. During that time, the Canucks found themselves scrambling to defend with the remaining five defenders in uniform. Arizona tied the game with Alex Biega and Guillaume Brisebois thrown together as a duo and moments later went in front for good with Quinn Hughes and Jalen Chatfield on the ice as a pair. After his short stint under medical observation, Myers managed to stay in the game and finished the night playing 23:53 seconds. But it was that five minute span without him that things got away from the home team. The Canucks never recovered.

4) Alex Edler played more than he ought to have in a preseason game. The veteran blueliner logged a whopping 9:18 in the first period and finished the night with a game-high 25:36. He has shown he can handle the workload. That's not really the issue. Edler had a team-high four shots on goal and eight attempts overall. He also registered a game-high six hits and tossed in a couple of blocked shots for good measure. So it was an average, ordinary night at the office for Edler. But that doesn't exactly scream load management for a player the Canucks need to keep healthy. At this stage of his career, less might be more for the 33-year-old Swede. They didn't need him to play as much as he did Thursday. There will be many nights ahead where the Canucks will lean on Edler. But it's going to be worth monitoring how he is handled this season with Quinn Hughes looking for his share of opportunities and the steady Jordie Benn itching for minutes on the left side as well. With the Canucks trailing 3-2 and on the power play with six minutes remaining Thursday, Edler was manning the point with the first unit while Hughes and Tyler Myers had a brief shift as the second unit pairing. Early in the season, expect Edler to play a significant role in all situations. It may give the Canucks the best chance to win hockey games, but it may also be asking too much of a player who suffered a pair of significant injuries that ultimately played a huge role in the Canucks downfall last season.

5) Overall, the preseason was a push. There were a few compelling individual stories, but as a team the Canucks won four games and lost four games. They scored 31 goals and allowed 30. After a quick start with wins in three of their first four outings, the tables turned and the Canucks dropped three of their final four including back to back nights in front of the home fans to close out the exhibition schedule. The preseason record doesn't matter now. There are roster decisions to make and health concerns to address. Brock Boeser and Oscar Fantenberg remain in concussion protocol and Tyler Motte is out indefinitely with a mysterious upper body muscle ailment that kept him out of action the past two nights. The players have run out of time to make any more statements. The decisions are now in the hands of the coaching staff and management. By 2pm Tuesday, we'll know which 23 players are heading to Edmonton to open the season on October 2nd. Let the games begin.