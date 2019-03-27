TAKEAWAYS

1) The Vancouver Canucks were better on Tuesday than they were Sunday against Columbus. But that's not saying much. A late game push with a couple of goals saved them from getting blown out on home ice by one of the few teams beneath them in the standings. Anaheim took a 3-2 lead to the third period and extended it to 5-2 with just under nine minutes to play. It looked like the visitors would coast from there, but the Ducks are where they are in the standings because they have defensive issues, too. And the Canucks were able to grind them down for two goals 56 seconds apart to get within one. However, that's where the comeback stalled as the Canucks dropped a third straight game on home ice. After playing tight over a five game stretch in which they went 4-0-1 and allowed just 11 goals, the Canucks have been sloppy in their own end recently and have now allowed five goals in back to back games -- the first time that's happened since the middle of November. On the season, they ended up going 1-3 against the Ducks.

2) With Tuesday's loss, the Canucks 'tragic' number is down to two. Any combination of Vancouver regulation losses and Arizona or Colorado wins of any kind and the Canucks will be mathematically eliminated from post-season contention. The simplest way to look at the math now is to know the Canucks can max out at 84 points. Both the Coyotes and Avalanche are sitting on 81 points. Two more wins for either of them and they get to 85 points surpassing the maximum number of points the Canucks can attain over their final five games. Colorado plays in Vegas on Wednesday night. The Canucks face LA on Thursday. So the end could come as soon as Thursday night at Rogers Arena. If not, then Friday, Arizona is at Colorado and somebody is winning that game. so even if the Canucks beat LA on Thursday, it's possible they will be officially eliminated from the post-season chase on Friday night. The death watch is officially underway. The end is near.

3) It's been a terrific season for Jacob Markstrom, so it would be a shame to see him lose his form with only a handful of starts remaining. But after giving up four goals in the third period last Wednesday against last place Ottawa, he was only okay on Saturday against Calgary and Tuesday night he allowed five more goals on just 24 shots against a low-scoring Anaheim team that was without two of its top five scorers. In my mind, Markstrom has been the Canucks MVP this season and I don't think anything that happens over the final week will change my thought on that. Especially when he's being asked to clean up for an inexperienced defense corps that featured a raw rookie making his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Ducks. But we have seen a handful of goals get through Markstrom in recent starts that he had seemed to eliminate from his game over the past four months. He's a battler and will continue to compete until the season wraps up in St. Louis on April 6th, but the Canucks aren't good enough to get by with merely mediocre goaltending and we were reminded of that again against Anaheim. Maybe it's time to let Thatcher Demko take the wheel from here.

4) As crazy as this may sound, Markus Granlund delivered the signature moment of his season on Tuesday against the Ducks when he played a piece of broken stick into the path of the puck resulting in an Anaheim penalty shot. The play occured in the final minute of the second period of a 2-2 tie. Ducks forward Sam Steel completed his hattrick with the first penalty shot awarded against the Canucks this season. So I come back to my point that, although not for the right reasons, this was as memorable a moment as we've seen from Granlund. Think about it. What other play stands out from 72 Granlund games this season? Sure he's scored 10 times and added 10 assists, but outside of a late goal to tie a home game against Los Angeles in November, I'm hard-pressed to recall any of his other scoring plays. He hasn't had any multi-goal games and has had just a pair of multi-point games (at Boston in early November and against Florida in mid-January). Let's be honest, it's been an unspectacular, low-event season for Granlund who has been a healthy scratch on five occasions. Following the game, Granlund admitted he knew the rule about playing a piece of broken stick, but decided to do so anyhow.

5) Thursday's game against Los Angeles has significance for the Canucks. First of all, every indication points to Quinn Hughes making his long-awaited, much anticipated NHL debut. And that's certainly something to look forward to. But after the LA game, the Canucks finish the season with four games against a quartet of opponents all of whom appear headed to the post-season. As such, the game against the Kings represents the Canucks best chance for a victory. That's not to say they can't pull off a win against Dallas or San Jose to round out this seven-game homestand or go into Nashville or St. Louis and finish the year with late road wins. But on paper, the Kings appear to be the only team the Canucks will be favoured to defeat. With a losing skid that now sits at three after the loss to Anaheim, the Canucks can't afford to have the bottom fall out over the final two weeks of the season. Sure, the draftists would relish that. But for the players in the locker room that this organization is trying to build around -- Bo Horvat, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Troy Stecher and now Quinn Hughes -- they surely want no part of an eight-game losing skid to usher them into another long off-season. Boeser had to endure an eight-game stretch like that after joining the Canucks two years ago. I'm sure he has absolutely no appetite to revisit something like that again. So remember that when the puck drops on Thursday night. If the Canucks can't manage a win against Los Angeles, you have to wonder how long they'll have to wait to taste victory again.