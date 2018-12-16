1) The Canucks did what they had to do against a visibly fragile Philadelphia hockey club. They got the early jump on the Flyers and continued to pile on to snuff any life out of the visitors. With goals by Chris Tanev and Loui Eriksson in the first eight minutes of the hockey game, the Canucks seized full control. To get goals from Tanev and Eriksson on the same night gave you a pretty good indication things were going to go the Canucks way on Saturday. And when Josh Leivo scored from a sharp angle three minutes after the Eriksson goal to extend the Canucks lead to 3-0, it was essentially game over at that point. Lump the Leivo goal in with Jake Virtanen's winner in Columbus on Tuesday and Brock Boeser's goal off the glass to get things started in St. Louis last Sunday and the Canucks are getting breaks now that they weren't getting -- or that were going against them -- during that one win in 13 stretch a few weeks back. It may not seem like it in the moment, but breaks often even out over the course of an 82-game schedule.

2) The Canucks top-end players have carried the team on many nights this season, but there are times in a long season when others have to step in and assume some of the scoring. Saturday was one of those nights. Sure, Brock Boeser scored for a second straight game giving him five goals in his past four games and nine now in his last 10. But Boeser and Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat weren't the stars or the story against the Flyers. The Canucks got goals from five different players and got points from 13 of their 18 skaters. They spread the offense around and Boeser was the only one of the goal scorers in double-digits on the season. Saturday was a solid night for the third and fourth liners on the hockey club. Adam Gaudette's line with Eriksson and Antoine Roussel crushed its possession match-up while the fourth line of Jay Beagle with Markus Granlund and Tyler Motte all found their way onto scoresheet.

3) Since Minnesota torched the Canucks for three power play goals in a 3-2 win at Rogers Arena on December 4th, the Canucks have been perfect in 12 penalty kills including all four against the Flyers. There have been a few changes to the personnel and the deployment and it seems to be having the desired effect. Jay Beagle returned to the line-up after six weeks on the injured list in that Minnesota game and perhaps needed a game to knock off the rust that had built up during his inactivity. Since then, he has been a productive member of the PK along with Markus Granlund, Tyler Motte, Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel. It's helped that the Canucks were facing the 29th ranked power play in the league on Saturday night. But give the Canucks penalty killers credit for the work that they did. Canucks centres won four of seven short-handed face-offs on Saturday night which allowed them to clear pucks and send the Flyers all the way back to their own end forcing them to bring the puck 200 feet to the attack.

4) Jacob Markstrom wasn't required to make a lot of Grade A saves among his 31 stops on Saturday. His best of the night was also his first. Just 15 seconds after the opening face-off, the Flyers moved in to the Canucks zone on right wing. Michael Raffl slipped the puck to Nolan Patrick who was in all alone from the top of the circles, but could not beat Markstrom to give Philly an early lead. Who knows if that would have changed the game in any way, but Markstrom wasn't having any of it. He gave the Canucks the kind of stop the Flyers tandem of Anthony Stolarz and Alex Lyon could not provide on the night. Goaltending was a storyline heading into the hockey game and it was important that Markstrom held up his end of the bargain. The Canucks didn't need Markstrom to be heroic, but he had to be better than the duo at the other end of the ice -- and he was.

5) The Canucks kicked off this five-game homestand considerably better than the last one two weeks ago. That night they were coming off a 4-2 win in Los Angeles and had a chance to sweep the then-last place Kings. Instead, they fell behind and played right into the hands of Willie Desjardins team and struggled to generate much in the way of offense. Ultimately, the Canucks fell 2-1 in overtime and lost the three games that followed before salvaging the homestand with a 5-3 win over Nashville. This run of five straight at home that will take them into the Christmas break offered another struggling opponent and this time the Canucks made no mistake. After a solid road trip, they have now picked up nine of the last 10 points available to them (4-0-1) and have won back to back games at home for the first time since the start of November. The challenges only get tougher from here though with Edmonton in on Sunday night followed by league-leading Tampa Bay in town on Tuesday. After a game against St. Louis on Thursday, the Canucks head into their brief holiday break by hosting Winnipeg next Saturday.