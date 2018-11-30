1) The Vancouver Canucks power play has been a pleasant surprise for much of this season. Transitioning from the Sedins, integrating youth and dealing with injuries to key players, the Canucks power play has found ways to be productive. So when the Canucks drew a penalty with under eight minutes to go in a 3-3 tie, it looked like the stage was set for the Canucks to take the lead with the man-advantage. Instead, the power play blew up in their face. Penalty killing has cost the Canucks a number of games this season. But on this night, it was a power play with a golden opportunity to save the day that backfired in the worst way possible. A series of breakdowns and turnovers allowed the Golden Knights to score the game winner short-handed with 6:25 remaining. The Canucks lost the special teams battle on the night (Vegas scored on the power play and short-handed) and lost a game they had every reason to believe they could win.

2) People can look at the standings and talk about the Canucks staying in the playoff hunt all they want. Outright losses to divisional opponents like Vegas will crush that playoff dream in a hurry. The Canucks are now four points out of third place in the Pacific and also four points below the playoff bar -- and every team above them in the West has at least one game in hand and many of them have several. With one win now in their last 11 (1-8-2), the Canucks are in a free fall compared to the teams above them and now teams below are lining up to pass. Arizona won on Thursday, has posted back to back victories to move within a point of the Canucks -- and the Coyotes have four games in hand. St. Louis is six points back but the Blues somehow have five games in hand. There are only four teams beneath the Canucks in the Conference and it's not likely to be that many for long unless this team starts stringing a few wins together.

3) The Canucks didn't lose Thursday's game the first period, but, man, did they blow an opportunity to help themselves win it. They were all over Vegas in the first 12 minutes holding an 8-1 edge in shots on goal at one point. They opened the scoring when Brock Boeser took an incredible feed from Elias Pettersson for his first of two goals on the night. It was the 10th time in 28 games this season the Canucks have opened the scoring. But only twice have they managed to extend the lead in that situation. They did it on opening night at home against Calgary and have managed to take a 2-0 lead only one other time in the 27 games since. They also did it in Detroit on November 6th. Incredibly, two months into the season, the Canucks still have yet to play with a 2-0 first period lead. Had they been able to add to their lead and put Vegas in an early vice grip, the Canucks certainly would have been in a better position to dictate the way the game was played and force their opponent to adjust its strategy and perhaps take chances it did not want to. But when the Golden Knights William Carrier scored four minutes after Boeser, the Canucks were back on even terms and never played with the lead again. With the loss, they are now 1-9-1 in 11 games when trailing after two periods. They lost the game late in the third, but they may have been able to win it much earlier had they found a way to put some breathing room between themselves and Vegas.

4) Travis Green was visibly agitated at the podium as he met the media following the game. The mounting losses are clearly taking their toll on the second-year head coach. He spent much of time in front of the cameras praising his team for its effort and performance. And it's hard to disagree with his assessment of the hockey game. The Canucks did play well for much of the night. But it has to be tough for the coach to watch his team play well -- and lose. It's a results driven business and the Canucks have snared four of the last 22 points available to them. The Canucks squandered another very strong night from Bo Horvat. They wasted a two-goal effort from Brock Boeser. Their top players were playing hard and producing and yet they still lost. In the heat of the moment, Green did not want to answer a question about goaltending and it was hard to point a finger at any of the four Vegas goals on Thursday and pin them on Jacob Markstrom. But the Canucks won't win often when giving up four goals. Thursday was the third time in the team's past six games the Canucks scored three goals and lost. Three goals should be enough most nights to get something out of a hockey game. But against Winnipeg, in Anaheim and now versus Vegas, the Canucks left the rink empty-handed despite scoring three goals in each game. You can understand the coach's frustration. He was also angered that a late game hit on Alex Edler went unpenalized and Green said that he was concerned about Edler's health. Edler did not play the final 4:32 of the hockey game.

5) As the Canucks try to develop a winning culture under Travis Green, they need to find a way to be a tougher team to play on home ice. They won just one of their five games in front of the home fans in the month of November. ​Thursday was their fourth straight loss at Rogers Arena where they are now 5-5-1 in 11 games. But dig a little deeper and you'll see the Canucks have just three regulation wins in those 11 games (vs Calgary, Minnesota and Chicago). That means eight of their 11 opponents have left town with something in the way of standings points. Visitors are 6-3-2 in Vancouver this season collecting 14 of the 22 points that have been available to them. In other words, collectively visiting teams are playing .636 hockey at Rogers Arena. In three of the last four losses on home ice (Montreal, Los Angeles and Vegas), the Canucks were tied at some point in the third period and failed to win any of those games. The one upshot of the road heavy schedule was that eventually they'd get a chance to play a bunch of games at home. That won't matter much unless they win some of them and if they don't beat Dallas on Saturday afternoon, it'll be more than a month between home victories.