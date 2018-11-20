1) The Canucks are not the Jets. Even with all their injured players in the line-up, they still have a a massive talent gap to bridge. The Canucks kept Winnipeg's top scorer Blake Wheeler off the scoresheet Monday and the Jets still pumped 49 shots on goal and scored six times. The Jets are skilled, they are fast, they are big, they have depth and keeping one of their top guns in check isn't going to be enough to beat them. Patrik Laine had his second hattrick of the season, Kyle Connor scored once and set up three others, Mark Scheifele and Bryan Little each 1+1 and Nikolaj Ehlers had a helper. The Canucks didn't let the Jets power play take over. Instead, Winnipeg scored four of its first five goals at even-strength and then added an empty netter for good measure.

2) The Canucks can't keep allowing goals at the alarming rate they are if they're going to end a losing streak that is now at six games (0-5-1) with the past five in regulation. They gave up six goals for the second time in three outings and five or more for the third time in the last four games. Overall, Monday was the ninth time in 23 games this season the Canucks have surrendered five or more goals. They are 2-7 in those games and perhaps the surprising part of that statistic is that they have managed two win two of those nine when giving up that many goals. After the loss to the Jets, the Canucks have allowed 82 goals. Only Ottawa at 88 has given up more. In terms of goals per game, the Canucks are now up over three and half at 3.57. That, too, is 30th in the NHL.

3) Despite getting outplayed badly and giving up season-highs for shots in a period (23 in the first) and in a game (49), the Canucks were just a shot away and had a number of quality chances at 4-3. Tyler Motte, who earlier had scored on a short-handed breakaway, was alone in the slot and had a shot deflected over the net. Tim Schaller, who only had two third period shifts on Monday, had a clean look on a two-on-one with Elias Pettersson but blasted a shot at Connor Hellebucyck. Moments later, Jake Virtanen cut in behind the Jets defense and nearly tucked the tying goal in. And then moments before Patrik Laine scored to make it 5-3, Chris Tanev had the puck on his stick for what seemed like an eternity, but did not look confident and never did manage to get a shot through. The Jets went down the ice and Laine pulled the trigger and showed what a true sniper looks like at this level. Chances at one end. A back-breaking goal at the other.

4) Sam Gagner didn't look out of place in his return to the Canucks line-up. He spent a good portion of the night playing with Bo Horvat after starting the game on right wing with Elias Pettersson and Nikolay Goldobin. Gagner played 16:47 including 4:03 of power play time. He had two shots on goal on four attempts and went 3 & 0 in the face-off circle. He had the second-best individual corsi for percentage on the team at 66.7% behind only Pettersson. According to naturalstattrick.com, the Canucks had an 11-7 edge in scoring chances with Gagner on the ice at even strength. Gagner's most memorable play was a second period cross goal mouth feed to Horvat who beat Hellebuyck, but had the puck dance along the goal line and somehow stay out. If that was Gagner's starting point to his season at the NHL level, it was a decent one. He certainly looked more creative than most of the wingers who have skated in the top six in the past 10 games.

5) With the team dealing with fatigue from travel and injuries, Travis Green shortened his bench again Monday as he's done in recent games. Darren Archibald played just 2:25 on the night and his only shift after the first period lasted all of four seconds. Tim Schaller had a pair of third period shifts and didn't see the ice over the final 10:49. And with a misconduct penalty that carried over after a second period scrap, Antoine Roussel had just three third period shifts. Adam Gaudette saw limited minutes in the third period as well. By essentially going with eight forwards over the final period, it's asking an awful lot of a select group. At a point in the schedule, where key Canucks forwards could probably benefit from rolling four lines, the team is placing an added workload on players like Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson, Nikolay Goldobin and Jake Virtanen -- the only ones that are generating offense with any regularity. However, the team's track record in third periods has not been good lately. On Monday, the Canucks were outscored 2-0 in the third period. On Saturday, they were outscored 2-1 in the third. And over their last eight games, in which they are 1-6-1, the Canucks have been outscored 12-4 in third periods.