1) The Canucks were the better team on Saturday night, but the Winnipeg Jets found a way to win the hockey game. The Canucks outshot the Jets 40-23 including 28-13 over the final 40 minutes, but couldn't beat Jets back-up Laurent Brossoit. The closest they came was an Alex Biega shot off the post with two minutes to play. The Jets turned back up ice and scored the game's only goal 30 seconds later. The last time Winnipeg was in Vancouver, the Jets had 23 first period shots and 48 total on the night. This time they were limited to 23 shots over the full 60 minutes. It's impossible to know how invested the Jets were coming off a 5-3 win in San Jose on Thursday. In the past week, they faced -- and beat --Tampa Bay and San Jose two teams they could very well see in the post-season. On Saturday, there were stretches where the Jets didn't seem like this game meant as much to them as those others. That's not to take anything away from the Canucks who dictated the way the game was played. But in the big picture, a mid-season game between these two surely meant more to the Canucks than the Jets given where the two organizations are in their competitive cycles. The Jets have now handed the Canucks eight straight losses and have beaten Vancouver in 12 of their last 13 meetings. Two of those wins in the past 12 months have been 1-0 victories. The Canucks are getting closer, and Saturday night they got the better of the Jets in almost every conceivable area of the game -- except the scoreboard.

2) The loss to Winnipeg shouldn't stall the momentum the Canucks have generated over the past two weeks. They head into their brief holiday break with a 6-2-1 record in their past nine games -- and the two regulation losses were to Tampa Bay and Winnipeg. There is absolutely no shame in that. The Canucks were within a goal with a couple of minutes to play against the Lightning on Tuesday night and Saturday were scoreless against the Jets for 58 minutes and change. In fact, all three of their games against the Jets this season were one goal games at some point in the third period and two of them were tied heading to the final period. Lump in a win and a stirring comeback to force overtime in two recent games against Nashville and the Canucks have shown an ability to hang with legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. They come out on the short-end of the score still more often than not, but the recent run of play is encouraging and shows progress for a team trying to get to the level those other top teams are already at.

3) Elias Pettersson looks like he can use a Christmas break. The rookie has been everything Canucks fans had hoped for -- and then some -- over his first three months in the National Hockey League. But this is a young player still learning the ropes of being successful in the best league in the world and he has had a couple of quiet nights recently. Saturday against Winnipeg he managed two shots -- including a first period chance in tight that drew a penalty -- in his 17:19 of icetime. But he's gone three games without a goal and has just one in his past six outings. Over that stretch he has four points. But in 11 games in December, Pettersson has just 19 shots on goal which is under his season average. And curiously, on Saturday, Pettersson was on the ice for the face-off immediately after the Winnipeg goal, but left for a line change with 54 seconds remaining in the game and that was his final shift of the night. With his team down 1-0 and bidding for the equalizer, the Canucks leading scorer was on the bench seemingly by his own doing. His future is so bright and there is so much to look forward to with Pettersson over the second half of this season and for years to come, but he looks like he may have hit an NHL wall of sorts. A few days off should serve him well.

4) With Sven Baertschi and Brandon Sutter nearing returns to the line-up after lengthy injury absences, the Canucks are going to have difficult line-up and roster decisions in the near future. Before either player can rejoin the team for game action, the Canucks need to activate them from Injured Reserve. So they'll need to clear two roster spots. And before they can suit up for game action, the Canucks will need to make room in the line-up. Baertschi is a left winger and you look at the left side on Saturday. Loui Eriksson played a season-high 19:39. Antoine Roussel logged 13:13, Markus Granlund skated 12:48 and Nikolay Goldobin saw 12:09 of ice-time. Goldobin had just two shifts over the final 10 minutes of a scoreless game and one of his shifts came after the Jets made it 1-0. Granlund led all penalty killing forwards in short-handed ice time while Roussel saw his share of duty on the PK, too. Goldobin, at one time, lost his spot on the top unit power play. With Sutter's return, Adam Gaudette looks like the obvious candidate to come out of the line-up. On Saturday, he played just 6:02 after seeing 6:14 against Tampa on Tuesday. As mentioned, the Canucks will soon have too many bodies and difficult decisions will have to be made. Gaudette can be sent to Utica without worrying about waivers, but if they elect to keep him at the big league level, then you have to wonder if a trade will be in the works once the holiday roster freeze is lifted in order to alleviate the apparent log jam of bodies.

5) It's been wild ride through the first 39 games -- the Canucks hit the Christmas break playing more hockey than any other team in the league. They have already played 20 road games and have six more in store starting Thursday in Edmonton as the World Juniors take over Rogers Arena. They have been to the East Coast twice already and will soon be there again for a New Year's Eve matinee in New Jersey. With so many games crossed off their schedule before Christmas, the Canucks should see their workload reduced somewhat over the second half of the season. They are also finished with Winnipeg and Tampa and have two of their three games with Nashville out of the way, so they can cross those tests off the final 43 games. Their 10-6-1 start was a nice surprise as the team transitioned from the Sedins to a new era led by Bo Horvat, Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson. There is no question injuries played a role in the 1-10-2 November swoon when it looked and felt like they may never win again. To their credit, they have found a way to drag themselves out of the darkness and have provided some thrills in recent games whether it was comebacks in Columbus and Nashville, keeping Connor McDavid in check when the Oilers were in town, mucking it up with Tampa Bay or skating stride for stride with Winnipeg on Saturday. The second half of the season should provide more great storylines and I look forward to being there every step of the way to provide the most-comprehensive Canucks coverage on the air, on line and on social media (@patersonjeff on Twitter and @jpat1040 on Instagram). Thanks for reading, listening and reaching out via my social channels. Thanks so much for your support of the Patcast, too. Let me take this moment to wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and I look forward to picking up my coverage of the Canucks on the 27th when they hit the ice for a morning skate in Edmonton.