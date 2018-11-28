1) Give the Canucks a little bit of credit for finding a way to tie the game when it looked and felt like they were going to go quietly into the night and fall 1-0 on home ice to the last place team in the National Hockey League. Instead, they fell 2-1 to the last place team in the NHL. They got a single point in the standings when it looked like they would leave empty handed. But they still lost to the last place team in the league. The Canucks will try to sell the fact that they've claimed three of the last four points available to them -- and they have -- but they also have to recognize that Saturday's win at Staples Center stands in isolation and the team has one win in its past 10 games (1-7-2). This was a chance to get a little traction and set the tone for a homestand that will certainly get tougher. Whatever momentum they gained from their win against the Kings on the weekend seems forgotten now.

2) If Brock Boeser had any rust built up from three weeks on the shelf with a nagging groin injury, it wasn't apparent from the press box. In his first game since November 2nd, Boeser played 18:36 with period splits of 5:20, 6:00 and 7:10. So he played more as the night wore on. He had three shots on goal and was given credit for a game-high 10 shot attempts. He had a pair of dangerous looking shots from the left face off circle on a first period power play and then rattled a back-hander off the crossbar behind Cal Peterson six-minutes into the second period. As much as Boeser wanted to be a difference maker in the offensive zone, unfortunately he was on the ice for the overtime winner at the other end of the ice. He lost his check on Dustin Brown who circled up high in the Canucks end off the face-off and then beat Boeser to the net to bang home the winner on a rebound. That one play aside, Boeser's return showed promise and he'll likely only get better as he gets back into the rhythm of game action.

3) The Canucks are not exactly grabbing games and taking control early. Not only did they give up the game's first goal for the 18th time in 27 outings this season, they failed to score in the first period for the fourth straight game and have just one first period goal in their last seven contests. Since Brendan Leipsic opened the scoring against the Islanders in Brooklyn on November 13th, the Canucks have managed just one first period goal. That was an Elias Pettersson power play goal at home against Winnipeg a week ago. So in their past seven games, the team has scored once in the opening period and have not scored a single even strength goal. That point was driven home on Tuesday when Antoine Roussel was set up for a great scoring chance at the side of the net five minutes into the hockey game and seven minutes after that Loui Eriksson somehow missed a wide open net after a glorious set up from Alex Biega. It's easy to say now, but had the Canucks opened the scoring it very well may have been a different game. They didn't. And it wasn't. The Canucks had to find a way to put one of those chances away to change the look and feel of this game.

4) The Canucks penalty kill had a rare perfect night killing off all three Los Angeles power plays. But that was only a small portion of the bigger picture. The Kings came to town without a power play goal in their first nine road games this season. Make it 0 for 10 now and on Tuesday you saw why. In six full minutes of power play time, LA did not register a single shot on goal. More than that, they got outshot 5-0 while operating with the man-advantage. Give the Canucks penalty killers credit for doing their job, but it's also fair to question the strategy of Willie Desjardins special teams (where have you heard that before?). Ilya Kovalchuk played 1:45 of his 9:05 on the night on the Kings second power play unit. There he found himself playing with Nate Thompson who in 643 career NHL games has never scored a power play goal and has just one power play point.

5) Just as it looked like the Canucks were slowly working their way back to health with the return of Alex Edler on Saturday and Brock Boeser on Tuesday, Erik Gudbranson missed his first game of the season with a sore neck. The injury apparently happened in practice Monday. The big defenseman is said to be day to day. It will be interesting, though, to see if Gudbranson is ready to play on Thursday or if this injury will keep him out of the line-up for more than one game. Jay Beagle is said to be close to rejoining the hockey club after suffering a broken bone in his forearm blocking a shot in Florida on October 13th. The Canucks will have to make a roster move to activate Beagle from injured reserve. Will the team keep Biega on the roster if Gudbranson's neck issue lingers? Adam Gaudette played just 3:52 against the Kings on Tuesday. If the option is having Gaudette see limited minutes or not play at all once Beagle is back, he seems better served to play a lot and in all situations in Utica. Gaudette hasn't looked out of place in the NHL, but saw just eight shifts and took only one face-off against LA. The Canucks don't have to make a roster decision immediately, but it seems one is looming by the end of the week.