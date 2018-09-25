1) This looked and felt like I imagine so many Canucks games are going to feel this season. It was a 2-1 LA lead after 40 minutes and the Canucks hadn't played that poorly against a strong Kings line-up. Vancouver started the third with a power play, but could not convert and then the Kings struck for two goals 42 seconds apart before the period was four minutes old. Game. Set. Match. The Canucks now have nine goals in five preseason games and the struggle to cobble together offense has been present too often already in exhibition action and will surely carry over to games that matter. The Canucks needed the next goal at 2-1 and just couldn't manufacture anything. They had 14 third period shots, but a Brock Boeser post behind Jonathan Quick was about as close as they got.

2) Troy Stecher was easily the best Canuck skater on the night. The team could use a few more Stechers in terms of effort and attempt to leave his mark on a game. He picked up the lone assist on Sam Gagner's goal with a long stretch pass to spring his teammate as he stepped out of the penalty box early in the second. Stecher blocked a shot on a late first period penalty kill and dashed the length of the ice for a solid scoring chance of his own. He drew a slashing penalty on Drew Doughty in the second period when he pulled off a spin-a-rama off the rush and gained a step on the Kings defender. Stecher skated miles on the night and certainly tried to lead by example. Alas, see Takeaway Number 1.

3) Olli Juolevi showed both good and bad as he was tested against NHL competition in his second game of the preseason. He had a solid first period and looked confident reading the play and moving the puck. He was the victim of some bad luck, however, on the Kings 2-1 goal as it appeared Tyler Toffoli caught the puck in mid-air, took a step or two and threw it down to himself changing his angle on Juolevi in the process. Juolevi appeared to be in decent position defensively after his partner Erik Gudbranson was caught up ice on a misguided pinch leaving the young Finn alone to defend the Kings rush. Toffoli moved to the slot and used Juolevi as a screen for a quick shot past Jacob Markstrom. On the 3-1 goal, however, Juolevi let up for a split second and that was all Anze Kopitar needed to race past him and redirect a centering feed past Markstrom as Juolevi looked on helplessly.

4) Adam Gaudette has been used in a number of situations in the preseason and on Monday night was deployed in bottom six role between Jake Virtanen and Darren Archibald. The Hobey Baker winner fought the puck for much of the night and wasn't able to make plays when he had it on his stick. He looked hesitant at times. Gaudette saw some duty on the Canucks second power play unit, but again was unable to make any kind of impact. He remains one of the Canucks top prospects, but his play has dipped as the preseason has gone along. Travis Green continues to play him and play him a lot to give the rookie every opportunity to put his best foot forward. However, it seems Gaudette is likely making this decision relatively easy for the hockey club. He seems desitined to start the season in Utica. It's a steep learning curve at this level and Gaudette clearly has some growing to do.

5) The big winner on the night may have been Brendan Gaunce -- who did not play. In the bubble battle with others like Darren Archibald and Tyler Motte (who did play), Gaunce may have been given a lifeline the next time he gets in the line-up. Neither Archibald, nor Motte (who had been strong in the preseason to this point) stood out. Their best moments likely came on the penalty kill as the Canucks held the Kings at bay on four power play opportunities. But with a chance to make an impression against a talented and sizeable Kings line-up, neither one was able to step forward with his play. Archibald was not noticeable with physical play and Motte did not do the things he had been doing in terms of using his speed to hound pucks and create turnovers.