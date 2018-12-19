1) There are no points in the standings for moral victories, but the Vancouver Canucks, to a man, felt they took something valuable away from Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the top team in the NHL. Where there was no response of any kind in the wake of Mike Matheson's body slam of Elias Pettersson in Florida on October 13th, the Canucks ensured they stood up for a teammate and each other after Tampa's Danick Martel appeared to fell Troy Stecher with a high, hard blind-side hit with five and a half minutes remaining in the second period. Stecher left the game and did not return and the Canucks made sure that Martel knew about it after he served his two-minute interference penalty. Jake Virtanen and Erik Gudbranson both went after the Tampa forward and got a few shots in. Moments later Ben Hutton engaged Cedric Paquette in a scrap after Paquette looked like he left his feet to deliver a solid body check on Elias Pettersson. The temperature of the game was raised midway through the second period when Antoine Roussel took a run at Yanni Gourde in front of the Tampa bench. Those two dropped the gloves and set the tone for a spirited second period.

2) The day the Canucks signed Roussel, you knew there would be nights he would start things his teammates would have to finish. That's not necessarily a bad thing for a team that isn't built with great quantities of grit. Tuesday, Roussel was at his 'pesky' best as he described it in his post-game remarks to the media. With his teammates liked it, they had no choice but to rise to the physical challenge against Tampa. The Canucks -- particularly the young players on the team -- aren't particularly battle tested at the NHL level. Many of them spoke post-game about how Tuesday felt like a playoff game (or as close as you can get to a post-season game as you can get in mid-December). Brock Boeser was chirping Yanni Gourde in the penalty box in the first period. Ben Hutton dropped his gloves and went at Cedric Paquette without any questions asked. Jake Virtanen showed a willingness to engage that perhaps needs to be seen a little more often. For some of them, Tuesday's game may have forced them outside their comfort zones and there is nothing wrong with that. Three of the past four Canucks games have been played with emotions of different kinds. In Nashville, you could see what the comeback against the Predators meant to the team. On Sunday against Edmonton, they took on the challenge of keeping the best player in the game in check. On Tuesday, it was a heated affair and when the temperature was its hottest, the Canucks responded.

3) Beyond the extracurricular activities, the Lightning showed why they are the best team in the league. They are quick, they are skilled, they have depth and they have terrific goaltending -- and it was all on display at times through the night. Neither Nikita Kucherov or Steven Stamkos dominated, but both found the back of the net. In between their goals, Tampa's depth forwards went to work with Paquette and Adam Erne scoring goals. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 Canuck shots and did some of his best work while his team was short-handed thwarting the Canucks on seven power play shots on goal. The Russian netminder was particularly sharp in the first six minutes of the second period with his team leading 2-1. The Canucks spent the bulk of that time in the Tampa end and had eight of the first nine shots in the middle period, but could not score. Tampa weathered that storm and then capitalized when the Canucks twice failed to the clear their own zone before Erne scored what proved to be the winner extending the Bolts lead to 3-1 against the run of play. Add it all up, Tampa's top players were more productive than the Canucks scoring leaders, their depth players added more offense than their Canucks counterparts and their goalie was better than the guy at the other end of the ice. That almost always yields a victory as it did on Tuesday.

4) The Canucks overpowered Edmonton with their power play on Sunday night scoring three times on five opportunities. It was a different story against Tampa. The Canucks had six opportunities and 8:21 with the man-advantage and couldn't make the Lightning pay. That included a 53 second 5-on-3 when the game was still scoreless. The team struggled with the two-man advantage and didn't generate much in the way of scoring chances. Moments after the Tampa penalty box emptied, the Lightning struck first. They are now 14-2-2 on the season when they open the scoring 8:40 into the game. Even though the Canucks scored the equalized 37 seconds later, it didn't stay tied long and Tampa regained the lead for good at the 11:07 mark of the first period. From there, the Canucks were forced to play catch-up against a remarkable front runner. The Lightning improved to 18-2-1 when leading after 40 minutes. The Canucks got within a goal at 3-2 5:46 into the third period but save for chances by Bo Horvat and Alex Edler -- both from the slot -- Tampa appeared poised and comfortable nursing the one-goal lead for much of the third period.

5) Andres Nilsson is in a tough spot. The back-up wants to play more, but he hasn't delivered a victory in more than two months. On Tuesday, he was busy and tested often by the highest scoring team in the league. He was beaten cleanly off a face-off by Nikita Kucherov and didn't have much of a chance on the prettiest goal of the night by Cedric Paquette off the rush. The goal Nilsson did not like post-game was the 4-2 goal by Steven Stamkos with under three minutes to play. Stamkos got in behind the Canucks defense and let a shot go from the right face-off circle that appeared to go through Nilsson. A save there and the Canucks still had life trailing by just a goal, but Stamkos got the better of Nilsson and for all intents and purposes ended the game right there even though the Bolts added an empty netter a few moments later. After starting the season 3-0 including a 4-1 win in Tampa in his season debut, Nilsson is now 0-7-1 in his last eight starts. He gets next to no goal-support and sees only the top teams in the league. That is a caustic combination so maybe it isn't a huge surprise that wins have been hard to come by. It's difficult to win in the NHL when your goalie gives up four goals on a given night, but it's equally difficult to win when the team only scores a goal and a half per game when he's between the pipes. The Canucks provided Nilsson with 10 goals in his three wins to start the season. They have scored just 12 goals for the guy in his last eight starts (vs TBL, at NAS, vs MIN, vs DAL, at SJS, at ARZ, vs WAS, at WPG).