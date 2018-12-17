1) I believe that is what Vancouver Canucks fans call 'the recipe' -- Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat all scoring and the team winning. It's just the second time this season that trio of emerging leaders has put the puck in the net in the same game. It also happened a week earlier in a 6-1 romp in St. Louis. While Saturday's win over Philadelphia was achieved primarily on the backs of role players and depth scorers, Sunday was all about star power. Boeser is on a run reminiscent of last December. He has scored in three straight games, has six in his past five games and 10 goals in the 11 games he's played since November 1st. Not to be outdone, Pettersson scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season and extended his personal point streak to seven games (4+9=13). And Horvat went head to head with Connor McDavid, held him to a late assist while scoring an empty netter and adding a helper of his own. Horvat is now up to 16 goals on the season. Pettersson and Horvat are both top-20 goal scorers in the NHL right now and it likely won't be long until Boeser joins them there.

2) The Canucks swept their weekend games against the Flyers and the Oilers extending their point streak to a season-high six games (5-0-1). In those six games, Boeser (6), Pettersson and Horvat (4 apiece) have combined for 14 of the team's 26 goals. There is no question who carrying this hockey club these days. On Sunday, Boeser and Pettersson each scored on the power play as the Canucks went 3/5 with the man-advantage. It was the first club's first three power play goal game of the season and the first multi-power play goal game since an 8-5 win in Boston on Novemebr 8th. With the three power play goals on Sunday, the Canucks have now scored 22 times with the man-advantage. That is 12th in the NHL in terms of raw PPG scored. It also puts them on a pace to score 50 this season which would be three shy of the 53 they scored last season. With the transition from a Sedin-led power play, I wasn't sure this group would be able to replace the offense they generated with the power play last season, but that hardly looks to be an issue now.

3) Playing back to backs is never easy, but the Canucks found a way to elevate their game to match the Oilers who were already in town and waiting when the puck dropped on Saturday night. The Canucks took care of the Flyers and seemed like a team that wanted to test itself against Edmonton. Travis Green gave veterans Antoine Roussel and Loui Eriksson the challenge of flanking Bo Horvat to go up against Connor McDavid's line. Not only did the Canucks trio, outpoint the Oilers top line (3 points to two), but Horvat and his wingers all came out on the right side of even-strength shot shares on the night. Ken Hitchcock may not have liked how the Canucks applied pressure to McDavid, but they did what they had to do by trying to limit his time and space. McDavid still used his explosive speed to create opportunities, but the Canucks did not allow him to take control of the hockey game. The Oiler captain finished the night with an assist and one shot on goal in 23:38 of ice. He played 9:53 of the third period as he tried to lead a comeback charge, but the closest he could get his team was within a goal with 4:10 to play before Horvat sealed the victory for Vancouver.

4) Jacob Markstrom is on his best run of the season. He has won five straight starts and answered the challenge of going back to back for the second time this season. The first time around he struggled in the second appearance when he faced the Rangers and Islanders on consecutive nights in New York. On Sunday, he was sharp and made the saves he was supposed to allowing his team to overcome a 1-0 second period deficit with three straight power play goals. On his five-game win streak, Markstrom has stopped 133 of 142 shots posting a 93.7% save percentage which is 30 points above his season average. He also picked up his first assist of the season on Boeser's second period goal. With no more back to backs between now and January 2nd and 3rd, expect Markstrom to be busy. It's quite possible he will see Cup contenders Tampa Bay and Winnipeg prior to Christmas with Anders Nilsson perhaps getting the start against St. Louis on Thursday.

5) The Canucks now have as many wins as outright losses and as many points as games played. By the definition of some, that is .500 hockey. No matter how you come at it, it's quite an accomplishment for the team to be 16-16-4 through 36 games considering they had that ugly 1-10-2 skid through most of November and into December. They have won three straight at home (Nashville, Philadelphia and Edmonton) which has helped boost their record. They now have more wins (8) than outright losses (7) at Rogers Arena this season and have a balance of eight wins at home and on the road. They remain a long shot to make the playoffs, but with each recent win they creep closer to the pack right around the playoff bar in the Western Conference and have once again put themselves in a position to play meaningful hockey well into the new year. Only a few weeks ago, the idea of playing games that mattered in the standings seemed like it had gone out the window and the second half of the schedule would be a tough slog. It's amazing what a few elite players can do for the outlook of an organization.