TAKEAWAYS

1) The Vancouver Canucks wanted to make sure that Friday's blown lead loss to Washington was nothing more than a blip on the schedule. By the 6:18 mark of the first period, they seemed to have made their point. The Canucks opened the scoring just 1:14 into the hockey game, extended that lead three minutes later and by the 6:18 mark had built a 3-0 lead and chased Florida starter Sam Montembault. At that point, Friday's meltdown seemed like a lifetime ago. But the hockey gods do apparently have a sense of humour leading the Canucks to the same 5-1 lead against the Panthers that they blew against the Capitals. And although Florida made it a 5-2 game as Washington had done, this time JT Miller's second goal of the game in the final minute of the second period ensured that there would be no repeat of Friday's collapse. Players in the locker room admitted they thought of Friday when the scoreboard showed 5-1 and even 5-2, but the Canucks looked like a much different team on Monday -- one that took the hard lumps of Friday night to heart.

2) It likely hasn't happened often in the 50-year history of the Vancouver Canucks, but on Monday night the team got a goal from each of its four lines in the first 10 minutes of the hockey game. That is the definition of a balanced attack. Brandon Sutter, Tim Schaller, Jake Virtanen and JT Miller had the Canucks up 4-1 by the 9:35 mark. Schaller and Virtanen have each scored in three straight games now. Early in the season, the secondary scoring was provided by defensemen. These days its coming from forwards deeper in the line-up. The Canucks top end players are producing and their scoring is being bolstered by the rest of the forward ranks. That is the recipe for success and a big part of why the Canucks are 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

3) JT Miller could not have asked for a better start in Canuck colours. Coming from a Tampa team that scored in bunches, Miller certainly wanted to contribute to his new hockey club after being acquired at the draft. But things don't always go according to plan. With two goals on Monday, Miller now leads the Canucks with six goals on the season. He had 13 in a disappointing goal-scoring season last year with the Lightning after being a perennial 20+ goal scorer for most of his NHL career. With six goals in 11 games, he's nearly halfway to last year's total and there's still a game to go in the first month of the season. After starting the season, with Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson, Miller was moved to the left side with Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser and all he's done in be the most-consistent Canuck to this point in the season. He spends almost every shift in the offensive zone and consistently makes smart plays with the puck. He downplayed his ability to tip pucks after Monday's game, but his second goal of the night came on a deflection of an Alex Edler point shot. Miller has been rewarded repeatedly this season by going to the front of the net and staying there. As a former Tampa player, a lopsided win over Florida likely felt extra special.

4) Elias Pettersson had three more points on Monday. It's his second three point night of the season to go along with a pair of two pointers. After a slow start with just two points in his first four games, Pettersson has a dozen points in his last seven outings. And it still doesn't feel like we've seen a dominant performance from the 20-year-old. And that is in no way meant as any kind of criticism. In fact, it's a compliment that he has been as productive as he's been of late and there will still be those special nights ahead. At this point last season, he'd taken the league by storm with 10 goals in his first 10 NHL games. This season, with three assists on Monday, Pettersson now has 3+11=14 and has 1+7=8 on a four game point streak. He's a top-10 scorer in the league and is top eight in assists. And it still feels like his best is yet to come. That should be reason for Canucks fans to be excited.

5) Monday marked the start of one of the toughest stretches of the Canucks schedule. Over a 13-and a half day stretch, the team will play eight games including a pair of back to backs. They will play three in four nights in California, return home for a game against St. Louis and then head right back out on the road to Chicago and Winnipeg on consecutive nights before racing home to face New Jersey on the afternoon of Sunday November 10th. They could not have asked for a better start to the stretch by getting everyone involved offensively on Monday. More than that though, with a taxing schedule, Travis Green was able to roll four lines all night against the Panthers with only Jordie Benn cresting the 20 minute mark in ice time. The Canucks will certainly be tested in terms of travel and fatigue over the next two weeks so any chance they get to rest their top players and not have to push them to the limit is a bonus. To start the stretch like they did on Monday couldn't have been drawn up any better. Alex Edler played 19:37, Chris Tanev logged 19:23 and Bo Horvat was limited to just 15:18 of ice.