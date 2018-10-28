1) The stars were shining on Saturday night. The Canucks simply can't match the star-power in the Pittsburgh line-up. When the Penguins get a pair of goals from both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, I like their chances of beating any team in the National Hockey League. Add a Phil Kessel goal for good measure and there was no-stopping the Pens on Saturday. The Canucks were in a one-goal game late into the second period, but Crosby's first of two night marked the first time this season the Canucks had surrendered the first two goals of a hockey game. The Canucks have fallen behind 1-0 in 10 of their last 11 outings and playing catch-up is going to be difficult for a team that doesn't score much. They were in at 1-0 and even at 2-0, but never really mustered much in the third period and that is becoming an alarming trend. In the past seven games, the Canucks have one third period goal -- Sven Baertschi's power play marker against Washington last Monday. This team that has been in tight games into the final frame almost every night out this season has not scored an even-strength goal in the third period since Bo Horvat's goal in Florida a minute after Elias Pettersson got injured

2) Pettersson looked good in his return. He created a scoring chance and drew a penalty on his first shift of the night. He had another good scoring opportunity later in the first period. Although he did not register a shot on goal in his first game action in two weeks, he logged 19:01 second of ice time which was just nine seconds of his career high. The most-promising part of his appearance was the fact he did not appear to have any rust from his six-game layoff nor did he show any hesitation after suffering a concussion. He crashed heavily into the end boards on his first shift, but hopped back to his feet quickly and said after the game that 'there was no problems and that no one has to worry.'

3) The Canucks were shutout for the first time this season after getting blanked eight times last season. Darren Archibald, who was sent to Utica on Saturday to make room on the roster for Pettersson, has the team's lone goal in the past two games. Bo Horvat with his two-goal effort in Vegas is the only player on the active roster to score in the past three games. Overall, the Canucks as a group have just eight goals in their past six contests (and just seven in regulation in those six contests) and have not won in regulation since October 13th in Florida. That's noteworthy because while the Canucks are playing opponents tough and battling in every game, they have also given up at least one point in the standings to seven consecutive opponents. The last regulation win was a 3-2 victory in Florida two weeks ago. The team has not scored more than three goals in a game in its last eight outings since a 4-1 victory in Tampa Bay when two of the goals were scored into an empty net. In a league where three goals usually gives you a chance to win, the Canucks last scored three in a game in Pittsburgh and that required overtime.

4) Bo Horvat got a first-hand look at just how dominant Evgeni Malkin can still be. With Brandon Sutter drawing a hard match on Sidney Crosby, the responsibility of trying to contain Malkin fell on Horvat and his linemates Loui Eriksson and Brendan Leipsic. It did not go well for the Canucks trio. At even-strength, naturalstattrick.com had the scoring chances 15-5 in favour of the Penguins with Horvat on the ice, 14-4 with Eriksson and 13-3 with Leipsic out there. Usually holding his own in the shot share, Eriksson finished the night with a team-low 33.3% corsi for. The Penguins present a match-up nightmare for almost every opponent and this was another indication of what Pittsburgh can do when its top players have their motors running as they did on Saturday night. Malkin is on a seven game point streak with 4+11=15 while Crosby has 5+3=8 on a four game run.

5) While much of the focus is on a defense without injured workhorses Alex Edler and Chris Tanev, the spotlight has to shine on the long list forwards that have gone missing offensively. Loui Eriksson has not scored in 12 games. Nikolay Goldobin has gone 11 without a goal. Jake Virtanen has been held without a goal in eight straight. Antoine Roussel has gone seven without. Tyler Motte and Markus Granlund have only contributed empty net goals this season and Tim Schaller has not scored in his 10 games in a Canuck uniform. Getting Petterson and Boeser back in the line-up will help and will certainly make the power play more dangerous, but this can't be a team that only gets goals from three players -- Petterson, Boeser and Horvat. That trio needs some support and it has to start soon. They just can't expect to win hockey games with a goal or two. And on Saturday, they scored none. That's a really tough way to try to win.