1) The Canucks were due. Overdue in fact. At some point, things had to fall their way and on Thursday they did. The Canucks became the first team in the National Hockey League this season to chase Pekka Rinne who entered the night with a 1.81 GAA and 93.5 save percentage. Rinne lasted 40 minutes and gave up four goals on 25 shots. It was reminiscent of the night in Boston when they sent Jaro Halak and his 95.2 save percentage packing. Give the Canucks credit. They played quickly all night and showed early that they were intent on bumping their slump. The win was the first after four straight losses (0-3-1) and just their second in the past 14 games (2-10-2). It was also the team's first home ice victory in more than a month since they defeated Colorado 7-6 in overtime on November 2nd.

2) For weeks, I've been harping on the Canucks inability to extend leads. That wasn't an issue on Thursday. For the first time in 31 games this season, the Canucks enjoyed a 2-0 first period lead on goals by Alex Edler and Bo Horvat. It was the first time since an October 16th game in Pittsburgh that the team had scored two goals in a first period. It was also the first 2-0 lead the team had played with since a November 6th game in Detroit. In other words, this was rare and long overdue. And by extending their lead, it allowed the Canucks some breathing room when the Predators scored on their first shot of the second period. Instead of fretting about the Preds getting on the board, the Canucks responded a minute and a half later and pushed their lead to 3-1 on Jake Virtanen's goal which was the turning point in the hockey game. Rather than letting their opponent gain momentum and traction as they have on so many nights during the past six weeks, the Canucks dug in, went to the attack and stretched their lead again. It hasn't happened often enough this season.

3) Elias Pettersson showed the world why his nickname is Dekey Pete scoring his 14th goal of the season on his first NHL penalty shot. After being hauled down by Preds defenseman Mattias Ekholm and crashing heavily into Rinne and the post, the Canucks rookie took a moment, gathered himself and headed for the centre ice dot. Pettersson moved in slowly, cut hard to his left, twisted Rinne into a knot and calmly slipped the puck under the Nashville netminder. Pettersson finished the night with a goal and an assist to get to 25 points (14+11) in his 25th game of the season. It was his first multi-point effort since a goal and an assist in Los Angeles on November 24th. Not surprisingly, when Pettersson is productive the Canucks have success. The moves he showed on the penalty shot were a reminder of how much fun it's going to be to watch Pettersson play for years to come.

4) Lost in the euphoria of the five goals and the victory was the Canucks discipline on Thursday night. For a team that didn't successfully kill a single penalty on Tuesday against Minnesota, the Canucks only had to kill one penalty against Nashville. And they got the job done. But the one penalty kill came at a key point in the hockey game. Moments after he opened the scoring on a Canucks power play, Alex Edler was sent to the box for slashing. At 1-0, the Predators had a chance to even the game on a power play of their own. But with Jay Beagle paired with Markus Granlund and Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel forming the forward tandems on the beleaguered penalty kill, the Canucks limited Nashville to just one shot on goal. That meant disaster averted and it allowed the Canucks to push forward and take control of the hockey game. It was a rare night recently where the Canucks won the special teams battle -- and won the hockey game.

5) Jacob Markstrom got the goal support Anders Nilsson never seems to get. And Markstrom helped his own cause with a couple of key stops at key times in the hockey game. He kicked out a strong Ryan Hartman chance early when the game was still scoreless. He stared down a wide-open Rocco Grimaldi late in the second period with the Canucks up 3-1. Had Grimaldi scored there, the Preds would have been within a goal and would have been able to test a fragile Canucks team in the third. But Markstrom did his part moments before Pettersson scored on the penalty shot at the other end. In the third period, Markstrom flashed his right pad to stop a Nick Bonino rebound chance at 5-2. The Preds got a third goal late in the period, but had Bonino scored there they would have been within a pair with plenty of time remaining. On the night, Markstrom out-dueled one of the best in the business in Rinne and provided the Canucks with the type of goaltending they'll need on a more regular basis moving forward.