1) For the first time in five trips beyond regulation time, the Canucks were unable to secure the bonus point up for grabs. That put a damper on an otherwise solid performance from the hockey club. The Canucks dominated the first 25 to 30 minutes of the hockey game and held a 22-7 edge in shots on goal at one point in the second period. But this game was proof that a team like the Canucks can't take its foot off the gas pedal for even a moment. The Canucks certainly played well enough to get two points, but ultimately they couldn't nail down the second one despite a Bo Horvat breakaway and Elias Pettersson cross bar in overtime. The Canucks generated 42 shots on goal without Brock Boeser in the line-up. But holding a 2-0 lead halfway through the hockey game, they had to find a way to see this one across the finish line and they were unable to do that.

2) Elias Pettersson's incredible start continued with his 10th goal in his 10th NHL game. To put that in perspective, only six Canucks all of last season scored more than 10 goals. It's not supposed to be easy to score goals at this level and yet the 19-year-old continues to find new ways to dazzle on a nightly basis. On Tuesday it was a big slap shot off the rush from the left face-off circle. He's now scored with a lethal wrist shot and a one-timer from the right circle. On Friday night he scored in tight off a rebound and then with a quick snap shot from the slot. With the attention growing with each passing game, he continues to astound and find new ways to impress. With overtime, Pettersson has played more than 22 minutes in each of his past two outings. On Tuesday, he had five shots on eight attempts and his line with Nikolay Goldobin (5) and Loui Eriksson (3) combined for 13 of the Canucks 42 shots on the night.

3) You wonder if Bo Horvat can hold up on a six-game road trip with the workload he's been given. Horvat has shown an ability to shoulder sizeable workloads, but after playing 25:01 on Friday against Colorado he played 23:53 on Tuesday in Detroit. Only once in the past nine games has Horvat's ice time been under 20 minutes -- that was in a 5-0 loss to Pittsburgh 10 days ago. Only once in the first seven games of the season did he reach the 20 minute mark. With Brandon Sutter and Jay Beagle out of the line-up for a while yet, Horvat will be leaned on. Tuesday in Detroit, he took 40 of the 69 face-offs in the hockey game and had 19 of the Canucks 30 victories in the circle. He's facing tough match-ups on a nightly basis with a variety of linemates. He's playing well, but hasn't scored in six games since a two-goal performance in Las Vegas two weeks ago.

4) The Canucks are 1-1 in shootouts on the season. Only one Canuck has scored in seven attempts. Markus Granlund's goal in the fourth round in Vegas a few weeks back was enough to help the Canucks win their first skills competition of the season. On Tuesday in Detroit, Granlund did not get a chance to participate. Elias Pettersson had the puck roll of his stick, Nikolay Goldobin was thwarted when he tried to beat Jimmy Howard on the stick side and Bo Horvat's attempt was stopped when he tried to deke Howard in tight. On the flip side, Jacob Markstrom has stopped six of seven shootout attempts, but the one that got past him was enough to help the Red Wings to the win. Wings scoring leader Dylan Larkin beat Markstrom on the stick side to open the shootout and that goal stood as the game winner.

5) There was plenty to like about the Canucks performance in Motown, but if there was a disappointment it was the performance of the power play which 0 for 3 on the night. More than that, though, the power play registered just two shots on goal. Nikolay Goldobin drew a Mike Green high sticking penalty seven minutes into the third period of a 2-2 tie and the Canucks did nothing with the man advantage. Derrick Pouliot had the lone shot on goal on that third period effort that could have swung the game back in the Canucks favour. The power play struck twice against Colorado on Friday including the game winner, so it was a difference maker then. It had another opportunity on Tuesday night, but just seemed to lack the focus or finish needed for the Canucks to leave Detroit with two points instead of one.