TAKEAWAYS

1) The Canucks penalty kill is in total free fall. The Sharks scored their first three goals on the night with the man-advantage and went 3/6 overall. It's the first time since the second game of the season in Calgary the Canucks penalty kill was torched for three goals. The PK is now 12 for its last 20 (60%) in the past five games, 21 of 31 (67.8%) over the past seven contests and 29/44 (65.9%) in the 12 games Brandon Sutter has been out of the line-up. On Friday, the Canucks preached discipline prior to the game then went out and put the Sharks on the power play four times in the opening twenty minutes. Timo Meier's goal with nine seconds left in the period was a dagger as it extended the Sharks lead to 2-0. Instead of the Canucks getting a boost by getting the to the room down only 1-0, they sagged late in the period with Derrick Pouliot off for a double-minor for high-sticking. Markus Granlund, Tim Schaller and Michael Del Zotto were on the ice for all three San Jose power play goals on the night. Oh, now is probably not a good time to mention the Sharks have given up just two power play goals in their last 19 games and none now in the past eight.

2) The Canucks liked their own game at even strength and held the Sharks to just 16 shots on the night at 5-on-5. Travis Green felt his team's effort on Friday was far superior to the one 48 hours earlier in a 4-3 loss in Anaheim. While the Canucks didn't give up much at evens, they didn't do much to generate offense in the third period firing just three shots on the Sharks net. Although they weren't likely to win the game trailing 2-0 after 40 minutes, there was still plenty of time to make a game of it. But that didn't happen. The Canucks had just one shot from a forward (Bo Horvat) over the final 20 minutes of a hockey game they were still in. The other third period shots came from Ben Hutton and Erik Gudbranson. It was a quiet night for Elias Pettersson who had no shots on goal and just one attempt. Jake Virtanen did not have a shot on goal either. Horvat's only shot of the night was the one in the third period mentioned above. It's tough to win when your best players and three leading goal-scorers aren't putting pucks on -- or in -- the net.

5) Elias Pettersson has now gone eight games -- the same length of time as the Canucks losing streak -- without an assist. His last helper was on the final goal of the night in an 8-5 win in Boston on November 8th. That is his only helper in the past 10 games. He has a couple of goals in that time. But this is a player that took the league by storm and had assists in each of his first three games in the league. He also had three primary assists in a 7-6 overtime win against Colorado on November 2nd -- the last time Brock Boeser was in the Canucks line-up. Pettersson has shown his ability to produce at this level, but his offense -- like the team's -- has gone quiet in recent weeks. Perhaps it's expecting too much of the 20-year-old rookie, but he's already demonstrated what he means to the hockey club. When he was scoring and producing earlier in the season, the Canucks were picking up points. It goes hand in hand and right now, not much is happening for Pettersson or his hockey club.

4) The Sharks opened the scoring midway through the first period. That's five straight games now the Canucks have surrendered the opening goal of the game. They are a fragile team and they're constantly putting themselves behind the 8-ball. It's 17 times now in their 25 games this season they have seen the opponent score the first goal of the game. That makes life awfully difficult on a team. The Canucks have led for just 92 seconds of the last 300 minutes of hockey they have played (at 2-1 briefly in the third period against Montreal last Saturday). On Saturday, they face the LA Kings who have scored the fewest goals (43) and fewest first period goals (11) in the NHL this season. Despite playing back to backs and traveling south after their game in San Jose, the Canucks simply must find a way to open the scoring and take a lead. This eight-game losing skid is like a snowball rolling down a hill and getting larger by the day. They can't allow it to gain any more momentum.

5) The Canucks are on an 0-7-1 skid with seven straight losses in regulation. It's interesting to note and perhaps a touch ironic that they are running into Willie Desjardins' LA Kings on Saturday. In each of Willie D's final two seasons behind the Canucks bench, his teams had stretches where they went 0-8-1. A loss in regulation at Staples Center on Saturday and this current version of the Canucks will slip to 0-8-1. They also face the Kings at home on Tuesday night. That's two games against the worst team in the NHL (based on the standings). If the Canucks don't snap their losing streak here, one shudders to think how long it could last.