1) In the moments after Saturday's 2-1 loss to Dallas, I have to admit the thought crossed my mind: 'will the Canucks ever win again?' This one felt much like many other games during a run of one win in a dozen (1-9-2). The Canucks played well in spurts, but obviously not well enough to win. That's three straight losses to start this homestand (0-2-1) and five straight losses now at Rogers Arena (0-4-1). The Canucks tried to sit on a 1-0 lead and it came back to bite them. It's incredible during this dirty dozen which tracks back to a Saturday afternoon collapse in Buffalo on November 10th, the Canucks in the third period: had a two-goal lead against the Sabres, were tied against the Rangers, were down one to the Islanders, were down one to the Jets, had a third period lead against Montreal, were down one in Anaheim, were tied with Los Angeles, were tied against Vegas and had a lead against Dallas. And didn't win any of those games. They're in a lot of games. They don't win many of them. A win against last place Los Angeles last Saturday stands alone as the only triumph since November 8th. It's now December 1st.

2) Anders Nilsson earned more opportunities with his performance on Saturday. He was sharp early making a right pad save in tight off Jamie Benn and seemed to feed off that for much of the afternoon. Ultimately, Nilsson was unable to deliver a victory in his second game back from a fractured finger, but he looked solid throughout the game. With Jacob Markstrom having started 15 of the last 18 games, the Canucks need to find a balance in goal and Nilsson showed he deserves more of the net. Whether that comes as early as Tuesday against Minnesota, we'll have to wait to see. But he got a roll early in the season when he got the chance in a run of games posting three straight wins in Tampa Bay, Florida and Pittsburgh. It might be time to run with Nilsson to give Markstrom a break and to create some internal competition for the net that could bring out the best in both goaltenders.

3) It looks like the three full weeks out of game action had the desired effect on Brock Boeser. In his three games back since missing 11 straight with his groin injury, the Canuck forward has registered 10, eight and now nine shot attempts. Sure, he's only scored two goals in that time, but 27 shots at the net in a three game span is really encouraging sign. And to think that it's come on a line with Elias Pettersson has to give the Canucks and their fans reason to believe that those two are forging a special bond. On Saturday, Boeser was sent in all alone by Pettersson on a second period breakaway but was denied by Ben Bishop. Boeser also hit the crossbar in the final minute with the Canucks bidding for the equalizer. The dynamic duo didn't team up to save the day for the Canucks on Saturday, but there are enough signs there that they will have some magic moments together. I don't know about you, but I'll take 27 Boeser shot attempts over 27 from just about anybody else in the line-up.

4) On Thursday night against Vegas, the Canucks power play cost them the game surrendering a short-handed goal in a 3-3 tie with six and a half minutes to play. On Saturday, the power play simply let the Canucks down. They had four opportunities with the man-advantage and failed to cash in and generated just four shots on goal. That's not enough in what was a 1-0 game from the 15 minute mark of the first until the middle of the third. The power play could have pushed the Canucks over the top against the Stars, but it did not come through. And this is suddenly becoming a troubling trend. Even as they get healthy bodies back that should help the power play, the Canucks have scored just once with the man-advantage in their past five games. That was Sam Gagner's first goal of the season in Los Angeles a week ago. The Canucks were held off the scoresheet in three attempts in San Jose and have now gone 0 for 9 on a three game-homestand with the only goal scored during the Canucks power play was the Golden Knights game winner.

5) Jake Virtanen didn't do much with his opportunity to play a full game on a line with Bo Horvat and Sam Gagner. The big winger did not generate a shot on goal in his 16:40 of ice time. To make matters worse, he and his linemates were on the ice for the Stars first goal. That's not to pin the tying goal on Virtanen. But people have been clamoring for him to play higher in the line-up than he has for much of the season. On Saturday, he started the game on an offensive line and Travis Green stayed with it throughout. Virtanen's night included 1:40 of power play time which included a chance off the rush on a nifty three way passing from from Pettersson to Boeser to Virtanen however he missed the target on one of his three attempts on the night. Virtanen was a good news story early with his strong start to the season. But he's now gone eight games without a goal since a third period marker in Brooklyn against the Islanders on November 13th. He's been stuck on eight goals on the season for three weeks now. The Canucks won the first five games Virtanen scored in this season so he was contributing to victories in the first six weeks. The beer-drinking members of Canucks nation are poised and ready -- they need their goal-scoring hero to pull the trigger again soon. So does his team.