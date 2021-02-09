1h ago
Five Takeaways: Canucks vs Toronto
The Canucks dropped another game to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday evening, this time by a score of 3-1.
- Without question, the Vancouver Canucks did a lot of good things on Monday night in Toronto. They owned the puck for the first two periods. On those rare occasions they didn’t have it, they pushed to get it back. They were invested. They looked hungry. And they looked like they were having fun for the first time in ages. Of course, it would have been a whole lot more fun had they found a way to put more than one puck in the Leafs net. In the end, the outcome was the same as the previous two games against Toronto and the two against Montreal that preceded them. The path to defeat, however, was somewhat different. It’s hard to call a 3-1 loss a step in the right direction. But it represented progress to the degree that the Canucks found some structure to their game and did many of things necessary to garner better results. In the end though a couple of third period breakdowns cost the hockey club a fifth straight setback. The Canucks will surely try to harness the positives out of the hockey game, but they’re sinking in the standings and it just feels hollow applauding them for moral victories. It’s a bottom line business and the Canucks are now 6-10 on the season and in the throes of a five-game losing skid in which they’ve been outscored 26-10. No matter how well they played for two periods on Monday night, they need to find a way to be even better.
- While the Canucks power play has shown signs of life scoring in four straight games, even-strength offense has all but evaporated. The Canucks scored 14 goals on their 1-5 road trip with just eight of them coming 5-on-5 – and none since the second period of Thursday’s 7-3 loss in Toronto. Bo Horvat scored at the 3:26 mark of the second to get the Canucks within a goal at 3-2. That was the last time the team struck at evens. Incredibly 156 minutes and 34 seconds of game action have passed since the Canucks scored five on five. JT Miller scored a power play goal in the third period on Thursday. Brock Boeser scored a late power play goal on Saturday to snap Frederik Andersen’s shutout bid. And on Monday, Elias Pettersson found the back of the net midway through the second on a Canuck power play. In total on the road trip, the Canucks scored eight times at even, four on the power play, once with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker and once into an empty net. In Toronto, all of the Canucks goal-scoring came from the top six forwards (Pearson, Horvat, Miller, Boeser, Pettersson). The depth scoring and defensive contributions that were a pleasant surprise early in the season have dried up. Yes, the Canucks were better defensively on Monday night, but now it’s fair to question where the offense has gone. One of these nights it would be nice to see them put all aspects of their game together.
- The Leafs don’t need much of an opportunity to score. But with a face-off to the left of Braden Holtby moments before the midway mark of the third period and the game tied 1-1, Toronto got the mismatch it was looking for. With Jay Beagle and his linemates Antoine Roussel and Jake Virtanen out for a defensive zone draw, the Leafs countered with their top guns. Auston Matthews beat Beagle cleanly on the draw and pulled the puck back to Rasmus Sandin at the point. Mitch Marner headed from his right wing position and set up on the left wing boards while Matthews settled into the middle of the slot. Sandin slid the puck down to Marner who quickly set-up Matthews for a one-timer that found the back of the net while the Canucks struggled to find their defensive formation. It was perfect execution of a set face-off play by the Leafs game-breakers. There is no scorer hotter in hockey right now than Auston Matthews who now leads the NHL with 11 goals on the season – five of them coming in the past three games against the Canucks. Overall, Matthews had a quiet night on Monday, but he made some noise when it mattered most.
- With Tyler Motte placed on injured reserve prior to face-off and expected to miss a significant amount of time, Travis Green needed to rethink his line combinations for Monday’s game. He slapped together a third line of Brandon Sutter between Justin Bailey and Adam Gaudette – a trio that had never played together since Gaudette was a healthy scratch on Saturday while Bailey made his season debut. In Sutter, the coach has a reliable veteran while Bailey is blessed with NHL speed but hasn’t been able to stick despite looks in both Buffalo and Philadelphia. And Gaudette has had a massively disappointing start to his season finding himself scratched on four occasions and when he’s been in uniform he hasn’t been able to leave any kind of mark. But on Monday, that trio came together and found its groove early. Bailey had a terrific scoring chance late in the first period while Sutter and Gaudette both turned in determined efforts from start to finish. In 6:54 of ice at even strength, that line controlled 80% of all shot attempts, held an 8-3 shot advantage and a 7-1 edge in scoring chances. Gaudette, in particular, needed a strong showing and registered a team-high five shots on eight attempts to go along with a couple of hits. The line was unfortunate that one of the few times it was in its own zone on the night, the Leafs capitalized on a Quinn Hughes turnover to take a 3-1 lead. Sure, you’d like to see the possession numbers translate into something more than a silver lining. But with Motte out and the coach needing lines he can trust, that can play with the puck and apply pressure on opponents, he may just have stumbled onto something on Monday. It certainly seems like it’s worth a look again on Thursday when the Canucks host the Calgary Flames.
- The Canucks won the special teams battle on Monday, but lost the hockey game. And there were a couple of items worth noting on both teams penalty kill. With Motte out, Travis Green turned to JT Miller to partner with Jay Beagle. There has been plenty of heat on Miller for his play both with and away from the puck already this season. But by placing him on the penalty kill, Miller was forced to dig in. Killing penalties is often about outworking the opponent’s power play and in his 2:31 of PK time – second only to Beagle among Canuck forwards on Monday – Miller more than held his own. The Leafs did not score and recorded only a single shot on goal with the man-advantage on the night. Perhaps getting Miller involved while short-handed can help him find that motor that was always revving last season allowing him to regain the form that led the team in scoring both during the regular-season and in the playoff bubble. While Miller stepped into a penalty killing role for the Canucks, it’s was impossible not to notice that Mitch Marner – the Leafs leading scorer and the third highest scorer in the NHL – is one of the first forwards over the boards when Toronto takes a penalty. Marner had 3:51 of penalty killing duty on Monday as part of his team-high 25:03 of ice time. Marner actually spent more time on the PK than on the power play in the game. Only Zach Hyman had more penalty killing time among Leaf forwards. It’s proof that skilled players can be utilized in that situation. Marner is a smart player with great instincts who reads plays in all areas of the ice well. So the Leafs put him to work in a high-leverage situation. It’s something the Canucks need to consider with some of their best, young players. As they progress as a team, they can’t afford to have players in the line-up simply because they kill penalties. It would be nice to see the Canucks have some roster flexibility if fresh legs could step in – and step up – to take on additional responsibilities.