Five Takeaways: Canucks vs Vegas (Game 1)
- Sure, there was a wide gap between the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks in Sunday’s series opener. It was evident in almost every area of the ice. The beauty of the playoffs is that it’s just one loss whether it’s 5-0 or 2-1 in overtime. It’s also important to note the Canucks can play much better than they did in Game 1 and they’ll have to in order to make a series of this. When Quinn Hughes is flipping pucks out of the zone because he has no other options, it’s evident the 20-year-old game changer isn’t at his most effective. When Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser play an entire game without a shot on goal, that’s clearly not their A-game. When the shots at even strength are 16-4 in favour the opponent when JT Miller is on the ice, that’s not something the Canucks saw very often during the regular season. All of that occurred in Sunday’s series opener and you have to give Vegas an ample amount of credit for forcing the top Canucks players out of their comfort zone. The Canucks need more from their best players – that much is clear. In this corner, they’ve earned the benefit of the doubt that they will respond in Tuesday’s second game. Sure, it’s a distinct possibility that the Canucks will be better in Game 2 and it may still not be enough to beat Vegas. But the Canucks top end talent needs to show up Tuesday or this series may be over sooner than anyone in Vancouver wanted to consider.
- With Hughes flipping pucks out of the zone on Sunday, it underscored the need for the Canucks to do a better job of supporting the puck. The Knights are tenacious on the forecheck and, as such, the Canucks have to do a better job of giving their defensemen options to move the puck. The Knights are quick, but the puck moves faster than any player on the ice. So the Canucks can’t hesitate when in possession of the puck. They have to make quick reads and quicker passes. Forwards need to make more of an effort to get back to provide support for their teammates. If the Knights flood the zone on the forecheck, it’s on the Canucks to find open ice behind the forecheck which, in theory, should allow Vancouver players to attack the Vegas zone with speed something that rarely happened on Sunday night. It would be great to see Quinn Hughes find ways to elude the Vegas pressure on his own, but if the Golden Knights take his preferred options away, Hughes – and all of the Canucks blueliners – have to do a better job of getting pucks up ice in a hurry to get the team moving in the other direction.
- Vegas is a handful. That much was abundantly clear in Game 1. And really, it’s been on full display since the minute the Golden Knights touched down in Edmonton. This is a business trip for Vegas and so far in the bubble they have been all business. The Golden Knights are fully capable of winning hockey games without help from opponents. So the Canucks can’t gift them scoring chances and opportunities. Travis Green spent time at the podium post-game on Sunday lamenting the way his team protected the puck. The second Vegas goal – an important goal that doubled their lead – was somewhat self-inflicted by the Canucks penalty killers. Both Jay Beagle and Alex Edler had the puck on their sticks with a chance to clear the zone. You get those opportunities, you have to make that play. Both times, the Knights kept the puck in the Vancouver zone and eventually Reilly Smith banged home a rebound that started a three-goal second period outburst. The Golden Knights don’t need help to score. The Canucks can’t shoot themselves in the foot the way they did on Sunday night.
- The Canucks need to draw penalties. That, of course, is easy to say. The Knights are a disciplined bunch and were never under much pressure in Game 1. The Canucks power play has been a difference-maker all season and certainly was early in the St. Louis series. Based on territorially play, it’s hard to argue that the Canucks deserved more chances to operate with the man-advantage. The Canucks need to go back to the game plan they successfully employed early in both Games 5 & 6 against the Blues. The Canucks attacked the St. Louis zone. They were able to produce sustained pressure and ultimately it forced the Blues into taking unwanted penalties. On Sunday, the only Vegas penalty was to forward Nick Cousins for a second period trip on JT Miller. While the Canucks didn’t score, they did generate four shots on goal on the power play. The Canucks have scored 34 goals in the playoffs and 11 of them have come while up a man. A potent power play is a huge part of this team’s identity. It’s been won them hockey games all season and can again in this series with the Golden Knights. But it has to start with the Canucks doing enough good things to draw calls that will let their game-changers get to work.
- Who knows how well Robin Lehner played on Sunday? Not to diminish the Golden Knights netminder’s performance – he stopped everything sent his way in Game 1 – but the Canucks had to test him. Perhaps it was an early indication of the way the night was going to go when Brock Boeser got a step on a Vegas defender early in the hockey game and whipped a shot wide of the target. Now, Boeser is likely looking to pick a corner in that situation and just missed the mark. But early in a scoreless game, the Canucks needed to do a better job of putting pucks on net and forcing Lehner to make some stops. The Canucks benefitted from subpar netminding on the part of the St. Louis Blues and that was one of the major storylines to emerge from the opening round. The Knights are a better team than the Blues in many areas – including in goal. The Canucks can’t bank on leaky goaltending from Lehner. As such, they need more of an offensive thrust. Canucks forwards – you know, the guys paid to put pucks in the net – accounted for just 16 of the team’s 26 goals on the night. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Canucks generated just six high-danger chances in 53 minutes of even-strength play and none over the final period.