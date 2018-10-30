1) It's so clear already that Elias Pettersson is the engine that drives the Canucks offense. Not only did he score two more goals including his first game-winner in the NHL, his mere presence in the line-up lifts the entire team. The Canucks have scored three or more goals in a game on seven occasions this season. Six of those have come with Pettersson in the line-up. The one that did not was the first game after he was hurt when the Canucks needed overtime to beat Pittsburgh 3-2. Pettersson now has seven goals in seven games and is tied with Bo Horvat for the team lead in goal-scoring. With seven apiece, they are tied for 13th in NHL goal-scoring one back of Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin. With Pettersson in the line-up, the Canucks are now 4-3 on the season so more than half of the club's seven victories have come with Pettersson in uniform.

2) Jacob Markstrom looks like he has found his game again after losing the net to Anders Nilsson earlier in the season. Markstrom was under siege in the third period on Monday and stopped all 17 Minnesota shots with the outcome still in doubt. He made 37 saves on the night to improve to 3-1 in his past four outings. Even in defeat on Saturday against Pittsburgh, Markstrom was probably the best Canuck on the ice. He kept it a 2-0 hockey game late into the third before the Penguins pulled away. With Anders Nilsson (and others) on the shelf for at least the next couple of weeks, the Canucks are going to lean on Markstrom. If his recent run of play is any indication, he looks like the time spent with Ian Clark while Nilsson took the net is paying off with a solid stretch of games.

3) The list of injured Canucks has grown again. Brandon Sutter left the game early in the second period after crashing awkwardly into the boards while clearing the puck on a penalty kill. You could tell by his reaction that he knew he had suffered a serious injury. He skated to the bench and headed right down the tunnel. Early reports have it as a separated shoulder that could keep him out of the line-up for 4-6 weeks. This comes a year after an abdominal injury sidelined him from late November until mid-January. In the first 13 games of this season, the Canucks have now lost Pettersson, Boeser, Edler, Tanev, Baertschi, Beagle, Roussel, Nilsson and Sutter to injury. As things stand right now, the Canucks will have Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson, Adam Gaudette and likely Markus Granlund down the middle moving forward -- all four of them are 25 years of age or younger. Travis Green confirmed following Monday's game that the team will put in the call to Utica for another forward.

4) The Canucks needed spread scoring in the worst way and got it on Monday night. Markus Granlund beat a goaltender for the first time this season when he opened the scoring seven minutes into the contest. Jake Virtanen scored on a goalie for the first time since opening night when he beat Devan Dubnyk with a quick snap shot off the rush on a second period power play. Both Granlund and Virtanen had scored empty net goals in Tampa Bay on October 11th. That 4-1 win over the Bolts was the last time the Canucks had a two-goal lead at any point in a hockey game prior to Monday night. It wasn't just the goal-scorers who deserve recognition. The Canucks got helpers from Bo Horvat, Nikolay Goldobin, Brock Boeser, Michael Del Zotto, Alex Biega and Antoine Roussel as they got contributions from throughout the line-up -- something that hasn't happened often enough in the past few weeks. The Canucks are now 3-0 when they open the scoring. They have scored first in three of their five home games this season.

5) In limited minutes, Jake Virtanen had his strongest outing in recent weeks. The goal was the cherry on top, but his overall performance was noticeable. He had four shots on goal on six attempts, a couple of hits and a takeaway in just 10:42 of ice. Only Brandon Sutter played less on the night. The Canucks controlled 60% of the even-strength shot attempts with Virtanen on the ice and the scoring chances at evens were 5-1 in the Canucks favour when he was out there. Don't look now but Virtanen (3) has more goals on the season than Brock Boeser (2).