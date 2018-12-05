1) Penalty killing is killing the Vancouver Canucks. For the third time this season, the Canucks surrendered three power play goals in a game. Not surprisingly they lost all three. It happened in Calgary on October 6th, in San Jose on November 23rd and it happened again on Tuesday night. Minnesota went three for three on the power play erasing a 2-1 deficit with two goals 55 seconds apart late in the second period. The first of the two came with Alex Edler and Michael Del Zotto in the penalty box and the Wild operating on a 5-on-3 for 1:01. Minnesota was clinical on the night scoring its three power play goals on just four shots with the man-advantage. Dating back to the last meeting between these teams on November 15th at Xcel Energy Center, Minnesota has scored on all five of its power plays against the Canucks. In Vancouver's last five games (going back to the game in San Jose), the Canucks penalty kill is an abysmal 13/21 (61.9%) and in the past 10 games it is 22/35 (62.9%). On the season, the Canucks penalty kill has plummeted to 27th in the National Hockey League at 74.8%.

2) Josh Leivo made an immediate impression scoring on his first shot as a Vancouver Canuck. The big winger took a centering feed from Elias Pettersson, used a falling Jared Spurgeon as a screen and snapped a quick shot high on Devan Dubnyk's blocker side. It was the highlight of the night for the home team. A day after being acquired from Toronto, Leivo played 16:53 which was more than three minutes more than he had played in any game with the Maple Leafs this season (13:44). Included in Leivo's ice time was 5:34 on the power play. The newcomer finished his Canuck debut with a goal on three shots and five attempts. He also added a couple of hits. He said afterward that he felt good early in the game, but given the whirlwind that goes along with being traded for the first time, he started to fade a little in the third period. He said he was looking forward to getting a practice under his belt with his new teammates as he continues to settle into his new home. That will have to wait because the the Canucks have Wednesday as a full day off. But on a team with so many players struggling to provide offense, Leivo looked to be a welcome addition to the line-up on Tuesday.

3) The decision to make Nikolay Goldobin a healthy scratch wasn't the reason the Canucks lost on Tuesday. Far from it. But at the same time, it was impossible not to think of the team's second leading assist man and third leading scorer when the Canucks were buzzing in the Minnesota zone in the final 90 seconds pressing for the equalizer. At least Goldobin represents the idea of offense and whether it was Markus Granlund or Jake Virtanen or Antoine Roussel getting late shifts in that situation, none was a better bet than the Russian winger to create the chances needed to force overtime. Perhaps Goldobin will be better off in the long run for the tough love administered by the coach, but in the same breath the team could have used what he brings in the late stages of the game. It's also within reason to point to a power play that went 0 for 3 on the night and was outscored by three goals and note that the players used in that situation did not come through for the Canucks. There's no way of knowing if Goldobin would have, but it's fair to at least ask the question.

4) It's hard to judge Anders Nilsson's performance since returning from a month off with a fractured finger. He's started three games and the Canucks have scored a grand total of three goals for him. He's also been beaten nine times in those games with six of the goals coming on the power play. He didn't have a chance in his return to the line-up in San Jose as the Sharks jumped all over the Canucks. On Saturday, he was solid against the Dallas Stars but yielded two late goals in a 2-1 loss. On Tuesday, Nilsson didn't surrender an even-strength goal, but still came out on the short-end of yet another one-goal decision. After winning his first three starts of the season in Tampa Bay, Florida and Pittsburgh, Nilsson has now lost his last six decisions. In those six games, the team in front of him has scored just seven goals.

5) With the loss on Tuesday, this year's version of the hockey club has authored one of the darkest stretches in franchise history. The Canucks have dropped four straight (0-3-1) and are now 1-10-2 in their last 13 outings. The franchise record for consecutive winless games is 13 (10 losses and three ties) set in 1973. That team picked up three points in its 13-game skid. This group has managed to scrape together four points -- three off the backs of the lowly Los Angeles Kings. Remarkably, all four games on this current homestand have been one-goal losses and in eight of the 13 games during this rut, the Canucks have come up a goal short. Overall now, they have dropped their last nine games decided by a goal. The team has lost six in a row at home with Western Conference leading Nashville set to visit on Thursday night.