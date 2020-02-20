1) The margin of defeat in the National Hockey League can often be razor thin. For much of the third period on Wednesday night, it looked like the Vancouver Canucks were going to skate away with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild and the storyline from the game would have been a plucky third period comeback resulting in a much-needed victory. But a fortunate bounce for the visitors tied the game with five minutes to play and forced overtime and from there the game was decided in a five-round shootout with Minnesota prevailing. Like many of their games during a dry stretch back in November, the Canucks played reasonably-well for 65 minutes and secured a single point in the standings. But with 22 games to go, if the Canucks are going to remain a playoff team, they have to find a way to come away with two points more often than they have over the past two and half weeks. The loss to Minnesota drops the Canucks to 2-4-2 in their last eight games and 2-2-1 through the first five games of a season-high six-game homestand. They've already lost their grasp on top spot in the Pacific Division and now their hold on one of the three divisional playoff berths is tenuous at best. They will reside above the playoff bar for another night, but considering they don't play again until they host Boston on Saturday, who knows where they'll sit by the time they hit the ice against the Bruins. That's what happens when you amass just six of the 16 points available to you as the Canucks have done since February 2nd.

2) The Canucks had to find a way to seal the deal in the shootout Wednesday. They had two chances to win the skills competition -- and the hockey game -- and couldn't bury the Wild. Newcomer Tyler Toffoli had a chance to end the proceeding had he been able to score after Elias Pettersson and JT Miller had beaten Devan Dubnyk on the team's first two attempts. While Toffoli dropped to 1 for 13 lifetime in the shootout, the Canucks still had a second chance to put the Wild away. Unfortunately for them, Mats Zuccarello came in with speed and beat Jacob Markstrom on a deke to even the shootout at 2-2 and send it to extra rounds.From there, Tanner Pearson and Bo Horvat were unable to convert while Alex Galchenyuk -- who had forced overtime with 4:45 remaining in the third -- scored the game-deciding goal on a backhand giving Minnesota a 4-3 victory. It's always easy to second-guess the shootout selections when a team comes up short. Elias Pettersson is money and is now 4 for 6 on the season in the showdown contest. Tanner Pearson is 1 for 5 while Horvat is now 1 for 3 on the year and 3 for 16 lifetime. It may be time for Travis Green to re-evaluate his shooters after Pettersson. The Canucks simply can't afford to leave many more shootout points on the table.



3) The shootout may have been a disappointment for Toffoli, but otherwise his debut was strong. He picked up an assist on Miller's first of two goals on the night that tied the game 2-2 early in the third period. He looked at home on the right side with Miller and Pettersson and produced four shots on six attempts in 18:52 of ice time. Toffoli nearly scored on one of his first shifts as a Canuck when he tried to corral a loose puck at the side of the Minnesota net in the first period but just couldn't find the handle. He whistled a shot just wide off a clean face-off win in the second with the score tied 1-1. He logged 1:59 of power play time and saw two shifts in overtime registering one of the Canucks two shots in the extra session taking an Alex Edler pass and letting a snap shot go off left wing. For a guy who arrived late Monday night still processing the first trade of his NHL career and had one practice with his new team, Toffoli looked comfortable and confident and appeared to be a nice fit on the Canucks top line. Certainly, he's earned another shot to skate with Miller and Pettersson again on Saturday night.



4) Quinn Hughes had another dazzling night logging 27:05 including 2:55 of overtime and was in on two of the Canucks three goals bringing his point total to 47 on the season. His second period assist on Jay Beagle's goal was a masterpiece. With Hughes moving in on the left side and Beagle driving the net, Wild blueliner Jonas Brodin looked like he played the situation perfectly. He stayed with Hughes and seemingly took any possible passing lane away. But as he's done all season, the Canucks rookie sensation patiently waited for his opportunity and calmly slipped the puck across the slot for Beagle to redirect. It was just the latest example of Hughes making something out of nothing. Hughes finished the night with a game-high five shots on goal and 10 attempts overall. It's his first taste of an NHL stretch run and Hughes has played 26:56 and 27:05 in his last two games -- his second and fourth highest ice times of his young career. If the Canucks make the playoffs, Hughes will have been a pivotal piece. In 11 games since the All Star break, Hughes is tied with JT Miller for the team lead with 13 points (3+10). No one else on the Canucks has more than 8 over that span. On top of that, Hughes leads all NHL defensemen (not just rookies) in scoring since the All Star break by three points.



5) It was a tough night and it's been a tough stretch for Bo Horvat and his linemates Tanner Pearson and Loui Eriksson since the All Star break. The Horvat line was on for two of the three Minnesota goals in regulation on Wednesday and trapped for an eternity on the shift prior to the Wild's other goal. And nothing is happening at the other end of the ice for that trio. Pearson has 3+1=4 and Horvat has 2+2=4 while Eriksson has 0+2=2 in the team's 11 games since the January break. During the Canucks run of 14 wins in 17 games, Horvat and Pearson were both better than a point a game players with 18 points in those 17 games tied with Elias Pettersson and second only to JT Miller. Not only is Horvat the captain of the club, but he's a heart and soul guy who knows his role and his importance to the success of the hockey club. The Canucks need that second line to recapture the two-way presence it displayed for more than a month from mid-December until the third week of January. The Canucks enjoyed success that shot them to the top of the division a few weeks back with strong goaltending and spread scoring. Right now, they're giving up more than they'd like defensively and they're relying too much on the top line to produce offense. The Horvat line needs to find its form again -- and it has to happen soon to pull the Canucks out of the slump they're in.