TAKEAWAYS

1) The Canucks power play was the difference in Monday's 6-4 win over Ottawa in Abbotsford. It struck four times on the night including a five-on-three goal in the third period. As he was so often last season, Elias Pettersson was the driving force behind the Canucks offense as he scored a pair of the goals with the man-advantage and set up the other two. He put his stamp on the hockey game when he pulled the trigger on a one-timer from his off-wing that blew past former teammate Anders Nilsson in the Senators net. Pettersson and Alex Edler (1+3) each collected four points on the night while Brock Boeser chipped in with three assists. Bo Horvat and JT Miller had the other power play goals and Miller was a force in the net-front position -- a spot he'll likely see plenty of when the Canucks start playing for keeps on October 2nd.

2) While it's only preseason, it is encouraging that the Canucks best players have emerged as their best players in the exhibition season. After a quiet night in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Pettersson looked driven to ensure that he produced on Monday. And he delivered. Brock Boeser showed flashes in his preseason debut on Saturday, but looked far more confident with the puck in his second game and that translated into points on the scoresheet. Bo Horvat was good in Edmonton in his last outing last Thursday and has now scored in each of the three games he's suited up for in preseason play. While the slate gets wiped clean after Thursday's preseason finale, it's a promising sign that the Canucks top scorers have factored in the scoring and won't be left wondering where their offense is when the regular season begins. There's no guarantee that a big preseason will translate into a strong regular season schedule, but there's certainly nothing wrong with carrying good vibes into the games that matter.

3) Special teams dominated the first period on Monday night. The Canucks were on the power play for nine of the first 13 minutes of the hockey game with a pair of Sens minor penalties and then a five-minute major to Jordan Swarz for a check from behind on Oscar Fantenberg. Fantenberg left the game and did not return after suffering what Travis Green termed an upper body injury. That left the Canucks with five defensemen for the final 52 minutes of the game. While the remaining defenders were thrown into a blender as far as pairings were concerned, the Canucks depth forwards had to be patient early in the hockey game. All that power play time meant very few shifts early for players like Brandon Sutter, Jay Beagle, Tim Schaller and Jake Virtanen. The Canucks dominated the special teams battle on the night striking four times on the power play and keeping the Sens at bay on four power plays of their own.

4) Jordie Benn won't be counted on to score a lot of goals for the Canucks this season, but the team will certainly welcome any offensive contributions he can muster. And on Monday, with time winding down in the second period and the Canucks clinging to a 4-3 lead, Benn stepped out of the penalty box after serving a holding minor. Tyler Myers alertly spotted his fellow blueliner exiting the box and quickly head-manned the puck. Benn picked it up, skated in all alone on Nilsson and smartly picked his spot low on the stick side and snapped it home. The goal came with 2.7 seconds remaining in the period and gave the Canucks a little breathing room up 5-3 at the break. While Bo Horvat extended the Canucks lead to 6-3 early in the third, a Chris Tierney goal made the final 6-4 which meant Benn's goal went into the books as the game winner. Last season, Benn contributed a career-best five goals to the Montreal attack.

5) After a solid night in Edmonton last week, Sven Baertschi had a quiet night on Monday despite playing at even-strength on the wing with Pettersson and Boeser. He was held off the scoresheet and registered just a single shot on goal. With two games to go in the preseason, it'll be interesting to see how the Swiss forward is deployed the rest of the way. He remains an option for a top-six spot, but he certainly hasn't locked one of those spots down in the preseason. With Micheal Ferland recovering from illness that has kept him off skates the past three days, Baertschi may be forced to skate lower in the line-up when he next suits up. Ferland has appeared in just one preseason game so far (vs Edmonton at home last week) and will need game action to get back up to speed this week. At this point, Tanner Pearson (who himself was fairly quiet on Monday night) has had a more prominent and productive preseason than Baertschi. But that battle likely isn't over just yet.