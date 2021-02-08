Gameday Preview: Canucks @ Leafs The Vancouver Canucks (6-9) aim to avoid a three game sweep at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs (9-2-1) when the teams meet tonight at Scotiabank Arena.

After a 7-3 loss Thursday, the Canucks dropped a 5-1 decision on Saturday night. The team has now lost a season-high four straight games and has been outscored 23-9 during that span. Brock Boeser was the lone Canuck to beat Frederik Andersen on a late third period power play on Saturday. That was Boeser’s team-leading ninth goal of the season. It was the first time this season that when he scored he only scored once after recording four two-goal games.

Elias Pettersson picked up an assist and now has 3+5=8 in his last seven games. However, now 15 games into the season, Pettersson has yet to have a multi-goal or multi-assist outing. His two multiple point games both consisted of 1+1=2 and both came against Ottawa.

The Canucks top players continue to put up points. Quinn Hughes had an assist on Saturday, has 0+5=5 on a three-game point streak and leads the team with 1+15=16 on the season. With 16 points, Hughes leads all NHL defensemen in scoring by two points over Montreal’s Jeff Petry and four more than Cale Makar who sits third. His 15 assists are four more than second-place Makar and six more than any other NHL blueliner.

After allowing five goals on Saturday, Braden Holtby returns to the Canucks net tonight and will make consecutive starts for the first time this season. TV cameras caught Holtby glaring at JT Miller after the Leafs 4-0 goal. It seems Travis Green is hoping Holtby can channel his frustration and respond with a better effort personally and backstop the team to a better performance tonight. Olli Juolevi draws into the line-up and will replace Jalen Chatfield on defense while Travis Green has decisions to make up front. With Juolevi being activated from the taxi squad, either Loui Eriksson or Justin Bailey will have to return to the practice group meaning at least one of Jake Virtanen, Adam Gaudette or Zack MacEwen will draw into the line-up tonight.

The Canucks have surrendered the game’s opening goal in each of the four games on this current skid. In three of the games – including both contests in Toronto – the opponent has opened the scoring in the first five minutes of the game. On the season, the Canucks are now 0-8 when surrendering the first goal of the game. The Canucks have not held a lead at any point since their 4-1 win in Winnipeg on January 27 th .

In 129 games since the start of the 2018-19 regular season, no defenseman in the league has taken more minor penalties than Alex Edler. Edler has been assessed 62 minors in that span -- four more than any other defender. After taking a pair of early penalties on Saturday, the veteran d-man is tied with Ottawa’s Thomas Chabot for the league lead among defensemen this season with nine apiece. Tyler Myers sits solo third with eight.

With Saturday’s victory, the Leafs have won two straight, recorded a point in their last six (5-0-1) and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Auston Matthews has scored twice in each of the games against the Canucks and now leads the NHL with 10 goals on the season. He has scored nine times on a seven game goal-scoring streak. Matthews next point will be the 300 th of his NHL career. Now in his fifth season after being the first overall pick in 2016, Matthews has 168+131=299 in 293 career games.

Mitch Marner had three assists on Saturday and has 1+5=6 in two games against the Canucks. He has the team lead in scoring with 6+14=20, is third in NHL scoring behind Connor McDavid (26) and Leon Draisaitl (23) and has 3+11=14 on a seven-game point streak.

Wayne Simmonds scored a pair of goals on Saturday, but left the game in the third period with a broken wrist suffered when he was struck by an Alex Edler clearing attempt. The veteran forward is expected to miss up to six weeks of action. With Simmonds out, the Leafs will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen tonight. Rasmus Sandin makes his season debut on the Toronto blueline.

The Leafs have scored once on the power play in each of the first two games against the Canucks. Toronto leads the league with a power play that is running at 15 for 39 (38.5%) on the season and seven for 18 (38.9%) on home ice. With Simmonds out, John Tavares is expected to move from the second unit to the top group.

The Canucks have dropped their last nine games in Toronto which dates back to a 5-3 victory on December 17, 2011. After tonight, these teams will next see each other on March 4 th and 6 th in Vancouver.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Hoglander

Bailey-Sutter-Gaudette

Motte-Beagle-Roussel

Hughes-Benn

Edler-Schmidt

Juolevi-Myers

Holtby

POSSIBLE LEAFS LINE-UP

Hyman-Matthews-Marner

Tavares-Nylander

Vesey-Kerfoot-Mikheyev

Barbanov-Boyd-Spezza

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Lehtonen-Bogosian

Sandin