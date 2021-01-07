Rookie Nils Hoglander certainly boosted his chances of cracking the Vancouver Canucks opening night line-up with a stellar performance in Wednesday night’s scrimmage at Rogers Arena.

After setting up linemate Bo Horvat for a first period goal, Hoglander netted the game winner in the third leading his Team White to a 6-4 victory over Team Blue. Beyond the two-point performance, the 20-year-old exhibited a strong work rate throughout the hockey game including stripping Elias Pettersson of the puck in a one-on-one board battle late in the game. Hoglander has looked comfortable from the first day of camp skating on right wing with Horvat and Tanner Pearson. That’s where he spent the bulk of Wednesday night, although his goal was the result of a pretty give and go with Antoine Roussel.

Will Lockwood scored twice in the first period helping Team Blue jump out to a 3-0 lead, before White rattled off four straight to take a second period lead including a penalty shot goal by Quinn Hughes. JT Miller tied the game 4-4 before the end of the second period. The veteran winger converted a Pettersson pass with a lethal one-time slapshot under the crossbar from the right face-off dot.

Other Team White goal-scorers included Horvat with a pair, Sven Baertschi and Zack MacEwen into an empty net while Tyler Graovac had Team Blue’s other goal.

Thatcher Demko picked up the victory while Braden Holtby took the loss. Both goalies went the distance in the 60-minute game that featured NHL officials using the night as their own tune-up with no exhibition games to work this season.

TAKEAWAYS

Marc Michaelis continues to show well in his first NHL camp. On a line with Sven Baertschi and Justin Bailey, the German centre has good mobility and shows poise with the puck. A consistent point producer in four years at NCAA Minnesota State-Mankato, the free agent has put his skill on display through the first three days and two scrimmage games. Listed at 5’10”, he doesn’t shy away from the middle of the ice and seemed to be around the puck a lot on Wednesday night.

Olli Juolevi turned in a solid performance in the scrimmage. Playing on the winning side, he was paired primarily with Tyler Myers as he has been through the first couple days of drills. Although with seven defensemen dressed on each team, there was a significant amount of mix and match on both bluelines. Juolevi has shown a comfort level throughout camp that was also on display last summer. He has certainly polished his game to the level that he now looks like he belongs at this level. There has been nothing through three days of camp that would suggest Juolevi won’t be the third pair left side defenseman when the Canucks open the season next week.

Brogan Rafferty showed flashes of the puck-moving ability that allowed him to produce 45 points in 57 games in the American Hockey League last season. Paired with Josh Teves for most of this camp -- and again on Wednesday night -- Rafferty clearly has noticeable offensive instincts. However, he was bounced to the ice by Jake Virtanen on one of the few hits thrown on the night. Other physical battles included Jayce Hawryluk and Jack Rathbone and Utica teammates Justin Bailey and Guillaume Brisebois who engaged in a spirited tussle for space in front of the net on one second period sequence.

It was a quiet night for veterans Brandon Sutter, Adam Gaudette and Tyler Motte. And outside of his empty netter, Zach MacEwen didn’t leave much of a mark on the game. Loui Eriksson and Jay Beagle set-up linemate Will Lockwood for the first of his two goals on the night.

Thatcher Demko made the save of the night early in the hockey game when he denied Nate Schmidt with a spectacular right pad save. Schmidt was the trailer on a Brock Boeser opportunity off the rush. The rebound squirted to the on-coming defenseman and Demko read the play well and flashed his pad to prevent Schmidt from opening the scoring.

SCORING SUMMARY

B – Lockwood

B – Graovac

B – Lockwood (2)

W – Baertschi

W – Horvat

W – Hughes (PS)

W – Horvat (2)

B – Miller

W – Hoglander

W – MacEwen (EN)