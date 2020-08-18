1. The Vancouver Canucks power play let the team down on Monday night. Full stop. It hasn’t happened often this season and it certainly hadn’t happened to this point in this series against St. Louis. But 24 hours after lamenting the lack of calls that went their way in Sunday’s 3-2 overtime loss, the Canucks felt strongly that if they could get more calls on Monday, their power play would allow them to beat the Blues. Not only did the Canucks go 0 for 7 with the man-advantage in Game 4, the team generated a paltry eight shots on goal in 12:13 of power play time. Uncharacteristically, the Canucks were static on the power play and the Blues seemed content to allow the trio of Quinn Hughes, JT Miller and Elias Pettersson to play catch with the puck on the perimeter. The Canucks registered six of their eight shots on three first period power plays and mustered just a pair of Hughes point shots in their four opportunities over the game’s final 40 minutes. The Canucks power play has been such a difference maker all season and had cashed in on six of its first 11 chances in this series. And then suddenly someone pulled the plug. To make matters worse, St. Louis scored two of its three goals on the night with the man-advantage. Special teams were not very special for the Canucks in Game 4.

2. After opening the scoring in the first three games of the series, the Canucks fell behind 1-0 on Monday when – guess who? – Ryan O’Reilly gave the Blues the lead on a late first period power play. Despite that, the Canucks opening 20 minutes in Game 4 was encouraging. They spent much of the period in the St. Louis zone, they forced the issue and drew three penalties. And when JT Miller deflected an Alex Edler point shot past Jake Allen 40 seconds into the second period, it looked like the Canucks got the boost they were looking for. Unfortunately, as it turned out, that was as good as it got for the Canucks on Monday and the rest of the second period was spent in the Vancouver end. The Blues outshot the Canucks 17-5 in the period and added a couple of goals. But those numbers only tell part of the story. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Blues controlled 78% of the shot attempts and out-chanced the Canucks 10-1 at even-strength in the middle frame. There have been too many periods like that in the past couple of games where the Blues tilt the ice and it seems there is nothing the Canucks can do about it. That has to be a concern moving forward in this series.

3. In the middle of the Minnesota series, there were declarations that Brock Boeser was playing the best hockey of his NHL career. He was scoring, was involved physically and was invested in the battle against his hometown Wild. That was then and now midway through this series against St. Louis, questions are being asked about Boeser’s impact against the Blues. It’s true Boeser has not scored in five games (since Game 3 against Minnesota). Beyond that, though, it’s his shot totals that are mildly concerning. Boeser will be the first to tell you that he’s a volume shooter and that when he’s at the top of his game he’s got the puck on his stick and he’s directing multiple shots per game at the opponent’s net. Last night, Boeser had just two shot attempts – both on first period power plays. That was it. Not even a single shot attempt at even-strength. In Game 3 on Sunday, Boeser didn’t attempt a shot in 60 minutes of regulation time before finally directing a couple of shots on goal in overtime. In the series, he has just four shots on goal. Boeser has seven points in eight playoff games (2+5=7), so it’s impossible to suggest he hasn’t been productive. But it’s also true that there just hasn’t been much sizzle to his game in this series. Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson and JT Miller have combined for 10 of the Canucks 12 goals against the Blues. So other top liners are finding ways to leave their marks on this series, but it hasn’t happened – yet – for Boeser.

4. This has been a top of the line-up series. Aside from Troy Stecher’s game winner in the opener, 11 of the team’s 12 goals against St. Louis have come from top six forwards. For the Blues, it’s the same thing. Ryan O’Reilly (3), David Perron and Jaden Schwartz (2 each) and Brayden Schenn have accounted for eight of their team’s 11 goals in the series. And when you look at the Canucks goal-scoring in the post-season, top six forwards have accounted for 19 of the 24 goals scored so far. Lump in Quinn Hughes with the amount he plays, and just four of the team’s goals have come from depth players. Good teams are led by their best players, but Monday was a prime example of a night when the Canucks stars were having trouble generating – particularly on the power play – and any kind of contribution from someone a little lower in the line-up would have been welcomed. In these playoffs, Stecher, Brandon Sutter, Antoine Roussel and Chris Tanev are the only depth players to find the back of the net. It’s important to note that all of them have contributed to Canucks victories including Tanev plunging the dagger into the Wild in overtime in the previous round. So good things happen when the Canucks get unlikely candidates chipping in. The Canucks depth players aren’t getting outscored by their counterparts on St. Louis. That’s not the issue. It’s just that there seems to be no expectation of any kind of offensive contributions from anyone outside of the top six and Quinn Hughes. Treading water on a given shift seems to represent success for the lower in the line-up forwards right now. In Game 4, the depth forwards on the Canucks accounted for four shots on goal and Zack MacEwen had three of them. If Travis Green continues to run with that group – especially after back to back losses --it suggests the coach is okay with the way his bottom six forwards are playing. Adam Gaudette may not be a difference maker, but he at least represents the idea of some offense a little lower in the line-up. Gaudette hasn’t played since Game 1 against Minnesota. It feels like it’s time to inject a motivated Gaudette into the line-up and into this series.

5. Despite consecutive losses, the Canucks are still right there with the Blues and have boiled a best of seven against the Stanley Cup champs down to a best of three. Jacob Markstrom has been strong in all four of the games in this series. Aside from Monday’s power play struggles, the Canucks best players have been productive and have shown an ability to produce against the Blues. The team gets a much-needed day off on Tuesday to rest and regroup. There will be plenty of time for a post-mortem and for deep dives on roster construction and the many issues facing the hockey team in the off-season whenever it arrives. But the Canucks are still very much in this series so all of those examinations of the hockey club have to be put on hold for now. Despite struggling at even-strength for much of the series, the Canucks have lost in overtime and by two goals. They certainly haven’t been outclassed by the champs on the scoreboard. If the Canucks can play like they did in the opening period on Monday and find a way to sustain that for more than 20 minutes, they have shown they can beat the Blues. Twice. The Canucks likely feel that they haven’t shown St. Louis their best hockey over a full 60 minutes in this series. They have that chance on Wednesday night, but they’d best not squander the opportunity. The champs look like they’re starting to roll now and it’s up to the Canucks to find a way to halt that momentum.