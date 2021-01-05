The Vancouver Canucks hit the ice for their first practice sessions of training camp Monday at Rogers Arena. The team skated in two groups with Travis Green and the full coaching staff on the ice for both sessions.

With just over a week until the Canucks open their 2021 regular season in Edmonton on Wednesday January 13th, Green conceded that it was fair to read into many of the line combinations and defensive pairings he put together for the opening day of camp. With that in mind, it was notable that Brock Boeser was on the right side with Elias Pettersson and JT Miller. It was also worth noting that Nils Hoglander was placed on right wing with Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson as the Swedish rookie got a chance to debut in a top six role. Other takeaways from the player deployment on the first day included the reunion of Antoine Roussel-Adam Gaudette-Zack MacEwen – a trio that played together for a couple of weeks prior to the COVID break last March.

As with every Canucks camp, there are always questions about Jake Virtanen who found himself alongside Brandon Sutter and Tyler Motte in what could very well function as a third line for the Canucks to open the season. Sutter spent most of last season as a winger, but shifted back to the middle to open this camp. That left the likes of Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson, Sven Baertschi and newcomer Jayce Hawryluk along with hopefuls Kole Lind, Justin Bailey and Marc Michaelis outside of the top 12 forward positions on Day 1.

On defense, Nate Schmidt skated on the right side of a pairing with Alex Edler while Olli Juolevi was partnered with veteran Tyler Myers – again both of those could be featured in the team’s opening night line-up. With Travis Hamonic in quarantine and out of the picture for the time being, Jalen Chatfield was afforded the opportunity to skate with Quinn Hughes. Chatfield could be functioning as a place holder until Hamonic can join the group later in camp. Other parings of note: Jack Rathbone and Jordie Benn while Brogan Rafferty was alongside Josh Teves.

As expected, the first day of camp was strenuous and ended with both groups being put through their paces with a rigorous skate. Because of many new faces to the organization, Travis Green spent a good deal of Monday’s sessions at the whiteboard in teacher mode ensuring that everybody in camp was on the same page and learning his systems.

The groups will remain intact for the first three days of camp which means these are the probable line-ups for the first full camp scrimmage which is expected to take place Wednesday evening. On Tuesday, the groups will hit the ice in reverse order with Group B scheduled to start the day at 10:30am followed by Group A.

GROUP A

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Motte-Sutter-Virtanen

Gadjovich-Graovac-Lockwood

Eriksson-Beagle

Edler-Schmidt

Rathbone-Benn

Sautner-Brisebois

Woo

Holtby/DiPietro

GROUP B

Pearson-Horvat-Hoglander

Roussel-Gaudette-MacEwen

Baertschi-Michaelis-Bailey

Lind-Hawryluk

Hughes-Chatfield

Juolevi-Myers

Teves-Rafferty

Eliot

Demko/Kielly