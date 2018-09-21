It was the single biggest question when the B.C. Lions went to training camp in May and wouldn’t you know it’s an issue that still outflanks them all months later as they face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in successive weeks starting Saturday at B.C. Place Stadium (7 p.m., TSN, 5 p.m. pre-game TSN 1040).

It has nothing to do directly with the health or success of their quarterbacks but the guy who has the job of making them productive. First-year offensive coordinator Jarious Jackson was a storyline in camp and it is no different now as the Lions readjust to life with Jon Jennings behind centre.

The dislocated shoulder suffered last week in Montreal by Travis Lulay means Jackson will be back working with Jennings. The first chapter in the relationship did not go well. It only last three games, and the Lions had no choice but to make a change.

If the results in Jennings’ second tour of duty are the same the Lions will finish last in the West Division for the second straight season now matter how proficient their defence is during the next seven games of the schedule.

If Jackson adjusts his play-calling in a manner similar to how defensive coordinator Mark Washington tinkered with his approach the Lions can think about a playoff trip to the East Division in November and perhaps even more.

Yes, it’s that big of a deal.

Jackson said in camp his new offence was an amalgamation of concepts from his days spent working for Mike Shanahan and Gary Kubiak in the NFL, Scott Milanovich and Jacques Chapdelaine in the CFL.

Lately, however, the Lions offence under Jackson has been about as productive as the one he helped operate in Saskatchewan, where Riders offensive coordinator Stephen McAdoo has struggled coaxing yardage out of quarterback Zach Collaros.

It has not been business as usual at Lions practice this week after Lulay was sidelined, with no sign the man in charge of the offence is stubbornly demanding the next signal-caller on the depth chart simply run plays as if nothing has changed.

Some aspects of the offence have undergone a fair degree of tweaking in fact, as the Lions also acknowledge not only must they rethink their quarterbacking approach but blocking improvements in their run game are needed.

The end result is for Jackson to find ways to make Jennings feel like the quarterback who threw for 5,226 yards two seasons ago, understanding all the while that a pivot who starts often plays differently than one with no pressure on him coming off the bench.

“I’m not going to ask (Jennings) to be Tom Brady if he’s Brady Quinn,” said Jackson, a nod to the fellow quarterback who broke all his passing records in college at Notre Dame. “The times he’s come off the bench he’s played better than when he was a starter, but that’s neither here nor there.

“I don’t have the answer. I just want him to play his game. It doesn’t have to be our game or what my picture of it is.”

B.C. changed play-callers in the off-season under the thinking change was needed. However the previous two seasons under Khari Jones the Lions were no worse than fourth in net offence. Under Jackson, the offence is producing 21.6 points per game on average, roughly a field goal less than last year, when many attributed the lack of production on a suspect offensive line.

Jackson’s frustration with Jennings’ inability to decipher a newly-installed offence based on run/pass options was just as palpable early and the Lions had no choice but to ask Lulay if he was ready to return from off-season ACL surgery early.

This time, the Lions say they will adjust to take advantage of another attribute demonstrated in 2016 by Jennings when he ran 68 times for a 5.3-yard per carry average. A more mobile Jennings might make him a more productive passer.

Jennings has the belief Jackson, who has regulated his use of run/pass options as the season has progressed, will let it happen.

“That’s what good coaches do; they adjust when they have to,” Jennings said. “We all have our strengths. I play differently than Travis.”

It’s problematic, however, to think the offence will be any better without adjustments considering to this point neither quarterback nor their offensive coordinator have been able to raise the Lions to be any better than sixth in most key metrics like points, passing touchdowns and first downs.

Unless, of course, there is change on offence like there was a few weeks back on defence.

“I can’t say. I don’t know. We’ve talked about a number of issues to help our offence,” coach Wally Buono said. “It’s not one unit or one guy. It’s tough when you think you’re going to have Travis and then you don’t. We are adjusting and Jarious is adjusting.”

Make no mistake, the season depends on just how much adjusting is done in the weeks ahead.

LIONS TALES: B.C. will shorten its defensive line rotation this week as David Menard (calf) is out… With the emerging Alliance of American Football keeping some players from taking a shot in the CFL, the Lions continue to revaluate players who have previously been with the club. This week, they twice worked out import receiver Tyler Davis, who may have won a roster spot in Kamloops this spring only to be released following a pre-season ankle injury. Davis could be added to the practice roster next week and join a handful of other camp cuts who were added last week…