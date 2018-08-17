It turned out there actually was one thing worse for Kevin Elliott last winter when he thought he’d reached a low point in his search for football relevancy prior to his rebirth with the B.C. Lions.

It was bad when he couldn’t find a team in the CFL who thought he could catch passes for them, was told by his agent no calls would be forthcoming, and he knew not working wasn’t going to be an option with an expectant wife at home.

It was worse when he had no team, a family soon to expand and he had decided to fire his agent, striking out on his own in order to be a provider. People in Elliott’s line of work are supposed to be fearless. It wasn’t working that way. Not at that point at least. Not even close.

“It was really scary, honestly; the unknown. Not knowing if I’d play football or not because that’s basically what my agent told me,” Elliott said. “But it just settled in on me. I just figured out I had to do this by myself. That was the best decision I ever made.”

It was a far different place than where the 29-year-old receiver will find himself Saturday. In two weeks since the Lions found a place for him in the lineup, Elliott reached go-to status against Edmonton and his appearance against the Toronto Argonauts ( 1 p.m., TSN, 11 a.m. pre-game, TSN 1040) represents a bit of a triumphant personal return.

It’s a storyline worthy of a headline every bit as big as the one generated by the other return of a former Toronto castoff, Shawn Lemon, and the first CFL meeting between Lions middle linebacker Jordan Herdman and his twin brother, Justin, who’ll play special teams for the Argos.

Elliott might have an axe to grind if Scott Milanovich was still in charge of the Argonauts. Milanovich famously cut Elliott and fellow receivers Vidal Hazelton and Tori Gurley late in the 2016 season which has left him scrambling ever since, amid questions by the former Toronto coach about his work ethic.

It had reached a point where Elliott decided to become his own agent, dismissing Paul Brown, and called Lions general manager Ed Hervey. Both Hervey and Elliott vehemently denied a published report this spring that claimed the player paid his own way to attend a Lions mini-camp. Nonetheless Elliott agreed to go on the field at the club’s practice facility in an odd circumstance, a CFL veteran looking for one last chance alongside rookies.

As Hervey showed this week when reaching out to talk to another free agent receiver, Duron Carter, there’s nothing wrong with giving someone a second chance.

“He’s shown a tremendous amount of resolve,” Hervey said of Elliott. “You have to accept humility to have success. We had conversation after conversation. When you get to know him, he’s a very humble person.”

It’s coincidence of course, but the day Hervey made the decision not to pursue Carter for the time being came mere hours after Elliott made a ridiculous, one-handed catch leaning backwards before completing a somersault in practice for the Lions.

Elliott won’t transform the offence on his own. But against Edmonton two of his five catches were in excess of 30 yards each and more than doubled the combined receiving output of Emmanuel Arceneaux and Bryan Burnham, perhaps signifying another subtle shift in the Lions as they morph to a team built by Hervey from the one constructed by coach Wally Buono.

Coincidental or not, Elliott was often moved closer to quarterback Travis Lulay in formations this week as the Lions manoeuvre to compensate for the loss of fellow wideout Ricky Collins, out this week with a hamstring injury.

In Toronto, he’ll be front and centre even if he isn’t the Lions top receiver. He’ll be reunited with his wife, Shanda, who is due to give birth next weekend. A trip home to his Toronto condo is a lot more special if it is one Elliott admitted he wasn’t sure was in his future when spending the first month of the season parked on an injured list.

“Looking at this off-season, it didn’t look like I would be playing the Argos again at all,” Elliott said. “I’m just thankful for this opportunity.” It was a cliché response to be sure, but considering his low point, also accurate.

LIONS TALES: Lemon also had a canned response at the start of the week when asked about returning to Toronto but sang from a different songsheet with TSN. “It’s a bit more personal. Naturally I was very hurt about being traded. I was shocked and a little disappointed. I think I did things the right way,” Lemon said… B.C.’s Herdman said a game featuring his twin brother from SFU will be a moment of celebration for his family. “I don’t think they could be any happier for what we’re doing now,” he said. “I mean, two twins (to make it to the CFL)? It’s very rare. It’s very special,” Toronto’s Herdman was taken just ahead of his brother in the Canadian college draft last year but didn’t play for the Argos in either meeting with the Lions… The Toronto game also figures to be the debut of rookie Lions defensive tackle Claudell Louis and mark the return to the lineup of veteran tailback Jeremiah Johnson, who replaces Travon Van. Louis made it to the depth chart two games ago but had to be deactivated due to a last-minute injury suffered by Shaq Johnson that caused the Lions to juggle their ratio…. Both Garry Peters and T.J. Lee didn’t finish the final practice of the week due to leg issues, forcing a major reworking of the defensive secondary, but are expected to play Saturday against Ronnie Yell and the Argos.