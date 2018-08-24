Those who know him well say the packaging of Chris Jones is purposeful.

There’s a reason he often wears sunglasses at night when at work on the sidelines of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. There’s a strategy at play when Jones pushed past CFL roster limits.

There’s a reason why his wardrobe appears to contain nothing other than black.

“It’s his favourite colour. I think all of his socks must be black,” joked a former Jones associate, Lions offensive coordinator Jarious Jackson, the other day.

Black is bad. Unless, of course, it is good.

The approach in rebuilding the Riders taken by Jones may at times seemed reckless. Not a day has gone by in three seasons as chief operating football officer of the Riders seemingly without at least one roster move daily.

But as they drop by for their only regular season visit to B.C. Place Stadium to face the B.C. Lions Saturday (7 p.m., TSN, 5 p.m., pre-game TSN 1040) nobody should be scoffing at the Riders much longer in the wake of their huge home win last week over previously-unbeaten Calgary.

Maybe the change-‘em-until-you-get-it-right approach is working, particularly on defence. Rest assured though, naysayers should know Jones won’t care what you think, according to those with B.C. ties who have worked alongside the Saskatchewan coach, general manager and vice-president.

All successful coaches have a heightened attention to detail. Jones often goes further.

“He’s got stats on everything, like how many times a quarterback will throw one way if he looks in that direction. He’s crazy on stats,” said Lions nickleback Otha Foster, who worked four seasons for Jones with both the Riders and Edmonton Eskimos between an NFL bid.

Jackson would arrive for work many days at 5 a.m. during his two seasons as the Riders quarterbacks coach and two more in Edmonton only to find his boss had already been on the job for a couple of hours, a concept known around the Lions as the Dan Dorazio system of time management.

“We’d look at referee stats. We’d look at which teams would rush for the most yards before Grey Cup wins. He has a stat for everything,” said Jackson.

Said Lions receivers coach Markus Howell, who also left Jones to work with Jackson this spring: “It’s not a one-off detail he finds. It’s something he can hang his hat that week, whether it’s one of our receivers who will line up 90 per-cent of the time with his left foot up (at the line of scrimmage) and for this one time with his right foot up. We have to self-scout ourselves and make sure we hide as much of that as we can.”

As much, perhaps, as the Riders used to hide extra players on their practice roster.

“I don’t want to say he’s unorthodox,” Lions coach Wally Buono said this week on 3Down Radio. “…the whole idea with Chris is he’s very creative. He’s not afraid to do the unorthodox thing.” The man causes confusion in both words and deeds.

And to think one of the people who has hired him during a career in which he has won four Grey Cups is Lions general manager Ed Hervey, who will be in the market for a new coach at the end of this season.

Jones isn’t perfect. Howell likes to tell the story about how Jones admits he missed when he worked out Chris Rainey before one of the league’s fastest players made it to the Lions, and took a pass.

“He’s kicking himself about that one,” Howell said.

Perhaps that also explains the recent move by Jones to work out 44-year-old Terrell Owens.

However achieved, and there are those with the Lions who still maintain that Jones pushes the limit on the spirit of the rulebook, it appears to be working.

The formula might be as simple as finding competent quarterbacking, which the Riders have received from Zach Collaros since returning from concussion two weeks ago. Maybe it’s a simple case of addition through subtraction with the release of Duron Carter.

Jones famously played Carter both ways, replacing him with Nick Marshall, who Sunday became the first CFL player to score a touchdown on both offence and defence in 46 years.

Maybe it’s a formula build on taking other team’s castoffs. The game Saturday might be seen as a referendum on building a defence of former B.C. players. Three starters, tackle Mich’ael Brooks, defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy and safety Mike Edem, were no longer wanted by the Lions. Marcell Young, cut by B.C. a month ago, is stashed on the practice roster.

Or maybe it’s about developing his own receivers, with rookie Jordan Williams-Lambert joining Naaman Roosevelt as a pass-catching threat this year.

At the very least, if the Riders prevail Saturday, they will establish a four-point cushion on the Lions in the West Division standings, perhaps the biggest validation to organizational approach of all. B.C. hasn’t played host to Saskatchewan in over a year and is just 5-13 since the Riders’ last visit.

Small wonder the Lions see what lies ahead exactly as they should.

“This is damn-near playoff time. There’s no more nails to be put in our own coffin,” said Lions tailback Jeremiah Johnson, who figures to do his share of pass blocking Saturday, especially if his offence continues its recent trend of doing too little on first down and inviting the Riders to send the cavalry.

“We have to understand we can’t take this for granted. We all feel we’re better than our 3-5 record. That’s the first battle won, because first you want to make sure your team has the mindset of winners and not be in this complacent space of just playing collecting cheques.”

The idea of putting the Lions in their coffin while complacently collecting cheques would have great appeal to the guy wearing black on the visiting sidelines guiding the team in white.

LIONS TALES: A hairline rib fracture suffered by Shaq Johnson in the 24-23 loss to Toronto will result in more changes Saturday, though the release of Gabe Knapton means Ricky Collins can return and the Lions can still play four imports at both receiver and on the defensive line. Knapton was cut when the Lions could not facilitate his request to be traded, Buono said this week. He took a predictable step back in the rotation ever since the club traded for Shawn Lemon. … Micah Awe will make his debut after the bye week, which will be spent partly on devising a workable linebacker rotation until the return of Solomon Elimimian sometime next month.

