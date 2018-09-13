Peter Godber was already in financial arrears the moment he started talking the other day when the newest starting member of the offensive line of the B.C. Lions was reminded of another pitfall of being a rookie in his position group.

“We got you,” a veteran lineman chirped up from a distance, taking note as Godber described his thoughts prior to making his CFL debut at centre for the Lions Friday against the Montreal Alouettes (4:30 p.m., TSN, 3 p.m., pre-game, TSN 1040). “That’s $50.”

In the slightly disjointed world of an offensive lineman with the Lions, and for most teams, conducting an interview with a media interloper is considered a horrendous and fineable offence, a counterintuitive act for someone in a group where anonymity is worn as a badge of honour.

Never mind that at the same time, veteran lineman Jovan Olafioye was dishing on the bizarre notion of taking on Gabe Knapton of the Als Friday, a unique concept at least given both players were unwanted by their respective opponents.

Godber’s so-called offence, according to the Lions o-line code, is a $2 violation, but presumably interest was being taken into account when the fine was assessed.

And if that’s the worst thing that happens to the 24-year-old when the Lions’ third overall 2018 draft pick from Toronto takes the field, it’ll be a huge success. Truth is, the Lions don’t know what to expect from someone who has the chance to replace injured Cody Husband the rest of the way because Godber is in rare company, and not because of the company he keeps.

B.C. has had its share of inexperienced players deliver snaps at centre over the years. But amazingly, not once in the Wally Buono era has a non-import started a pro game at centre, let alone one in Godber who was only a backup at the position in practice in college.

Angus Reid famously had the job for years but at least had pro experience when he started. Matt Norman also played guard before the Lions moved him in front of the quarterback. Jason Foster? Import. Husband has had squatter’s rights on the position almost exclusively for five seasons since his rebirth with the Lions.

Godber is a true-blue greenhorn, primarily a guard when he started for four seasons at Rice University but evidently told by the Lions when drafted to eventually expect a position switch.

It is the kind of thing that is not likely to escape the attention of the Als defence under Rich Stubler as the Lions try to match the modest season-long two-game winning streak currently constructed by former Lions negotiation list quarterback Antonio Pipkin and the Montreal offence.

Godber only has to deal with calling signals at the line of scrimmage, squeeze his 6’4”, 304-pound frame in between the sequoias known as Hunter Steward and David Foucault, and get ready for what surely will be a repeat baptism of double-team attention by the Alouettes defence.

If that seems frightful to an organization that historically likes to limit its rookie linemen to short-yardage grunt work, it isn’t evident. Godber could be an important offensive change given what pass protection means to a quarterback, but the Lions see him instead as a younger and shorter version of Husband.

“We’ll find out,” said Buono’s offensive line lieutenant, assistant coach Dan Dorazio, of Godber. “He has to do it in a game of course, but he’s got ice-water in his veins right now.

“It’s like when Cody first started as a centre. You kind of just sensed and knew that nothing gets him nervous. Yeah, he’ll make a mistake but nothing has blown his mind and gone crazy. The feeling I get right now is that he’s locked into what he’s doing. If things screw up, his hair won’t be on fire. With some people, you put them in a mental asylum. He’s not that way. He’s like Cody.”

Godber said it wasn’t conveyed to him by the Lions he’d wind up at centre when he was drafted this spring, but at least had the fortuitous sense to stay in Husband’s shadow when he showed up to his first pro training camp in Kamloops.

“I sat next to Cody in meetings for this whole season,” Godber said. “You ask Cody about things and he explains them to you every time. There’s a lot of vets in the league, from what I’ve heard, that won’t tell younger guys what to do because everybody is competing for a job. Cody was not like that. I’m very appreciative.”

If there was a Lions draft pick who was going to move forward it figured to be tackle David Knevel, who’ll ultimately take the spot occupied by Olafioye. B.C.’s harvest from this year’s draft so far, as starters go, is fullback David Mackie, a second-round pick.”

“On any other team, (Godber) would have been starting,” said Lions director of Canadian scouting, Geroy Simon.

Godber’s starting now and will make a little Lions history in the process Friday. It’s only cost him $2 of fine money, so far at least, to get to this point.

LIONS TALES: Godber is one of three changes to the lineup on offence Friday, as he is joined by DeVier Posey and returning Chris Rainey. Edward Godin becomes the seventh member of the 2017 draft class to play when he makes his CFL debut replacing Rolly Lumbala, who will attend the funeral of his late father Friday. Godin, who attended Laval, is trying to stick as either a defensive lineman or fullback and will play special teams against Montreal… Husband showed up to practice this week following his season-ending broken fibula suffered on the first play of the Ottawa game and said he hopes to be ready by training camp next year. Husband was joined by a former traded teammate, Maxx Forde, whose contract was returned to the Lions this week when he failed his physical because of a dislocated shoulder suffered in training camp. Forde said his talk with general manager Ed Hervey was initially awkward but there are no long-term effects. “We’re good. The goal is to get healthy and go from there,” Forde said… Solomon Elimimian had the screws removed from his injured wrist this week and admitted there’s no way he could return to the lineup at present. Buono said the linebacker is still a month away and expects only when Elimimian can play with a cast and not a club hand will he be on the field… … B.C., 0-5 on the road so far, is hoping to avoid going 0-6 for the first time since 1969.