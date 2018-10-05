There are a handful of different ways to identify the changing face of the B.C. Lions these days.

You can point out to a relative dinosaur like Bryan Burnham that despite being only in his fifth CFL season the number of offensive starters who held the same position last year on his team can now be counted on one hand.

You can do what new kick return candidate Shakeir Ryan, 23, did when he was introduced this week to 30-year-old Chris Rainey, a standout back in the day at the University of Florida. “I’m from Louisiana,” said Ryan, at 5’8” and 169 pounds a mirror image of his mentor. “But I was a big fan of him at Florida. I’ve been watching Chris Rainey for a long time.” Nothing like making a young guy feel old.

There’s one other way to take stock with what is happening with the Lions. Wait and watch. It’s only a matter of time before GM Ed Hervey strikes again and makes another move in an attempt to fix what ails the Lions before they run out of games and end up in the basement of the West Division for a second straight year.

The changes that were an early byproduct of Hervey’s arrival once in charge have continued in stunning fashion, and as the Lions play host to the 3-10 Toronto Argonauts Saturday (4 p.m., TSN, 3 p.m. pre-game, TSN 1040) just four days before the league’s trading deadline, there’s no reason to think he’s finished.

Moves were inevitable after last season. So were changes based on performance, not to mention the rash of injuries that have hit the Lions during the season.

But even coach Wally Buono said he has been impressed by how quickly Hervey has turned over the roster, with three starters acquired since the start of the year with the prospect of two more changes on the horizon.

CFL teams don’t carry reserve import kick returners, so unless Ryan flops one move seems inevitable with Rainey, who is a free agent after this season. Buono hardly hid his criticism of Rainey again during his appearance on 3 Down Radio this week in the wake of the latest embarrassing loss in Hamilton Saturday.

“I thought our returner again let us down. He’s not giving us the returns that are there and right now that’s a concern,” Buono said. Winnipeg has inquired on Rainey, according to reports, only to find the Lions’ price tag currently is too high.

At tailback, Tyrell Sutton is destined, Buono said, to replace Jeremiah Johnson, just as soon as the coach is convinced his newcomer can adjust to the run blocking scheme he insists on utilizing.

Like Rainey, Johnson is also on an expiring contract. Another running back acquired by the Lions this season, Brandon Rutley, is back in camp following knee surgery in rehab mode, a reminder he is likely part of the future.

The move which is pre-occupying the Lions, however, is the need to replace first-year backup centre Peter Godber, who has a small foot fracture, with another rookie, Andrew Peirson. Ryan will wait a week to make his debut but Sutton was listed on the Lions’ 46-man roster Friday.

What’s surprising through another season of uneven play under Buono is that nobody on the Lions has gone all Earl Thomas on the retiring coach.

Several players were certainly outraged after the loss in Hamilton, suggesting the team’s social media division did them no favours by famously posting a walkthough ritual while forgetting some took to the streets outside Tim Hortons Field after the game and are now the subject of a league investigation.

Others, however, used the flight home more constructively.

“It was one of the first flights home from an eastern opponent that I didn’t sleep at all. I was up, moving around, talking to guys,” said Burnham. “Instead of being fuming mad and saying ‘this is BS’, I think guys were actually trying to figure out how we fix this. I think we’re at least on the right track.”

It’s a track that has an oncoming train if the Lions can’t find a way to get Jon Jennings to produce more out of the passing game of course. Offensive coordinator Jarious Jackson also must be more committed to running within Buono’s preferred scheme, especially against a Toronto defence last against the run, which could mean Sutton is no more effective than Johnson after the change.

What is assured to remain, however, is the class quotient at the position, as a few minutes with Sutton reveals the fact he is just as team oriented as Johnson and isn’t the least bit miffed the Lions have acquired him to this point merely to watch.

“What do you want me to do? You want me to throw a hissy-fit?” asked the engaging Sutton, who says he has already picked up Jackson’s playbook because of its similarity to the offence once run in Montreal by Jacques Chapdelaine.

“(Johnson) didn’t do anything wrong. Yeah, people want a little more physicality out of him but the way I see it you don’t have to put that onus on him. You can put that on me now. I’m here to help him. This is his team.”

Yes, well, it might also be the team belonging to an imposing former Edmonton receiver who walks the sideline of every Lions practice alone and silently plots how he can help them get out of this mess.

Hervey said this week he doesn’t feel compelled to make more moves before the deadline, perhaps signaling the Lions are simply stockpiling for the possible loss of players to the new Alliance of American Football next year.

But only eight of 24 starters do not know the meaning of change with the Lions. It’s also a fact there have been 17 new faces since the first practice of training camp in May. Don’t blink. That number seems destined to be going upward.

LIONS TALES: Like the Lions, the Toronto lineup bears no resemblance to the past either, with only one defensive starter remaining in the lineup that won the Grey Cup last year… Peirson, a Kingston, Ont., product, is about to go from undrafted Canadian to starter for the Lions after playing at Division II Gannon (Pa.) University. Godber is scheduled to have foot surgery today after being injured in Hamilton and is quite likely done for the season… An ankle injury suffered by Hunter Steward last week in Hamilton resulted in the Lions giving him a reduced workload in practice and also looking at using defensive lineman Julien Laurent as an emergency blocker… Travis Lulay continues to make progress from his shoulder problem and has a chance to play next week. The club hopes Solomon Elimimian is cleared to play next week and have discussed ways to ease him back into the lineup for the first since July 14 with some special teams work for starters.