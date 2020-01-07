TAKEAWAYS

1) They weren't going to win them all and eventually the Canucks win streak was going to end. It's just that no one could have predicted it would come crashing to the ground the way it did in a three minute span late in the second period in Tampa Bay on Tuesday night. With three goals in a 56-second blur and four goals in 2:55, the Lightning struck with such fury the Canucks looked completely shell-shocked. When Loui Eriksson scored to tie the game 2-2 at 14:05 of the second period, the Canucks appeared to be a terrific shape in a tight game against a top opponent leaving them in position to take their best shot at victory in the final period. And then they got thunderstruck. Alex Killorn put the Bolts up 3-2 at 15:07. Carter Verhaeghe extended that lead at 17:06. Nikita Kucherov added to the cushion at 17:37 and when Braydon Coburn scored to make it 6-2 at 18:02 it simply felt like piling on. Perhaps the craziest occurrence -- on a night full of them -- was that Tampa actually scored a fifth goal in that late second period blitz, but it was negated because video review proved that Verhaeghe had scored just moments earlier. So Tampa actually scored 10 times on the night, but only nine of them counted. So there's that.

2) While the Canucks evened the score at 2-2, in my opinion, the turning point of the hockey game came with the score tied 1-1 midway through the middle frame. The Bolts top line of Stamkos-Kucherov and Point put on a two-minute clinic of incredible puck movement in the Vancouver zone. And it came against the players Travis Green wanted out there in that situation. With Bo Horvat's line joined by veterans Chris Tanev and Alex Edler, the Canucks offered next to no resistance as the Lightning players circled the zone and cruelly played keep away. Tanner Pearson was on the ice for a full 2:00, Tanev's shift lasted 1:48, Loui Eriksson was on the ice for 1:38, Horvat was out for 1:21 and Edler, who wound up taking his second penalty of the night at the tail end of the marathon, spent 1:42 on the ice. And just two seconds after Edler's hooking penalty, Brayden Point beat Jay Beagle on a face-off and Steven Stamkos pulled the trigger on his 17th goal of the season to put his team up 2-1. It was a sequence in which the Bolts asserted their dominance on the Canucks and it certainly seemed to foreshadow things to come later in the period.

3) Give Tampa credit. Obviously, the Lightning are on a roll having won this battle of teams on seven game win streaks. Make it eight straight for Jon Cooper's club that got big nights from its top players but also got terrific depth scoring with a hattrick from Carter Verhaeghe. The Canucks used depth scoring to their advantage during their win streak, but not to the extent the Bolts did on Tuesday when one member of Tampa's fourth line scored more goals himself than the Canucks fourth liners in the past 30 games. Give Verhaeghe credit. He pulled the trigger on the goals he scored, but at the same time, was put in a terrific position to cap his first NHL hattrick getting the chance to play with Kucherov and Stamkos on a two-man advantage with under two minutes to go in an 8-2 game at the time.

4) As the Canucks grow as a group, they'll have to find a way to stem the tide when things start to slip away from them as they did on Tuesday. This is a team that has battled hard almost every night and even before the landslide began, their effort wasn't the issue. A couple of lost face-offs and a couple of poor defensive reads led directly to Tampa goals. Last week at home against Chicago, Travis Green called his time out when the Blackhawks grabbed a 4-2 lead. The coach opted not to go down that path on Tuesday and a 3-2 deficit turned into a 6-2 canyon in a hurry. Perhaps a timeout would have slowed Tampa's momentum, but ultimately it's the players on the ice that have to make better plays in those moments. The bulk of the Lightning damage was done at even strength on Tuesday when Tampa outchanced the Canucks 28-14 and that pretty much tells the story of how the game went. Far too much of it was played in the Vancouver zone and once the Lightning found its scoring touch late in the second period, the Canucks looked spooked for one of the very few times all season.

5) If there was one save the Canucks needed from Jacob Markstrom, it was on Alex Killorn's breakaway goal just 62 seconds after Loui Eriksson had tied the game 2-2. Markstrom has been all-world for the Canucks this season and especially over his past six starts. So perhaps he's raised the bar and reached a point in his career where it's now expected he's going to make every tough stop that comes his way in key situations. The reality is though that Markstrom simply can't bail his team out at every turn. After the netminder's recent run, the players in front of him owed him better on Tuesday night. Sure, six goals on 24 shots doesn't look great on any goaltender and Markstrom owned his performance in his post-game scrum. After the club got outshot for the seventh time in eight games, I'd suggest goaltending is the least of the Canucks worries.

6) Teams don't want to forced into having bounce back games often in an 82-game season. Thursday's game in Sunrise now very squarely falls into that category for the Vancouver Canucks. The seven straight wins was an impressive run -- and one required to get the team back into the playoff mix in both the Pacific Division and Western Conference. But it was also proof of how difficult it is to make up ground in the post-season push because despite picking up 14 straight points in the standings, the team was unable to create any kind of cushion or separation. The Canucks simply can't afford to give back many of the wins they gained since December 19th. So it's imperative that this group has a short memory and finds a way to park the events of Tuesday in Tampa. The next biggest game of the year is now Thursday against the Panthers. For the Canucks, the beauty of being in Florida at this time of year is that even after their worst loss of the season, the sun will still come up tomorrow.