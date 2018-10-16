1) Give the Canucks credit for grinding out a win in their first game without Elias Pettersson and Jay Beagle. Minus Pettersson, the team scoring leader, the Canucks still managed to score three goals. That's all six games now the club -- expected to struggle to find offense this season -- has reached the three goal-mark. In a league where three goals is often enough (as it was on Tuesday), the Canucks have posted three straight victories and have a surprising 4-2 record. The win in Pittsburgh should allow this group to realize it can win games in Pettersson's absence. It obviously helps getting the first goal of the season from a defenseman and it definitely helped to have Brock Boeser continue his dominance of the Penguins. Boeser now has 6 career goals in three games against Pittsburgh and three in a pair of games in the Steel City.

2) The Canucks have surrendered the first goal of the game in all five outings on this road trip. Yet, they have not once trailed 2-0. Their ability to respond and answer the opening goal with one of their own has been pivotal in allowing them to win three of the five games on this trip. If their opponent gets a second goal to extend the lead, it's likely a different outcome in any of the victories. The complexion of the game changes entirely at 2-0. But the Canucks have shown resolve and an ability to manufacture the offense needed to get back on even terms. On Tuesday, it was good work by the Schaller-Granlund-Motte line down low in the Pittsburgh zone working the puck back to a wide open Ben Hutton who pulled the trigger for the first time in 77 games (since March 16, 2017 vs Dallas).

3) Tim Schaller showed up. A week ago in Carolina, he cracked the line-up for the first time after being a healthy scratch in the club's first two games. He told me then that for whatever reasons, he couldn't get his motor going in the preseason. Well, the big winger found the keys on Tuesday night. He had his first two points as a Canuck setting up Hutton and Sutter for first period goals. On the second scoring play, he had Pens defenseman Brian Dumoulin drapped all over him and drew a delayed penalty. He stayed with the play, shook off the check and found Sutter in front. In 15:37 of ice time, Schaller registered a game-high seven hits and was the Canucks top forward with a 55% corsi for.

4) The Canucks pushed the pace for much of the night. It's been interesting out on the road to hear opposing coaches and players talk about how they've noticed the Canucks team speed in prescouts. In Tuesday's opening period, the Canucks looked as fast as they have all season. They drove the Penguins defense back and used the speed to gain the zone in order to go to the attack. Ben Hutton, Troy Stecher and Derrick Pouliot all had good nights using their feet to break pucks out of the defensive zone in order to start the transition to offense. The Canucks outshot the Penguins11-5 in the first period and were full value for the 2-1 lead they had after 20 minutes of play.

5) Adam Gaudette didn't look out of place in his return to the NHL. The rookie's minutes were measured in his season debut. He played just 8:22 on the night and didn't see the ice over the final 11:22 of the third period with the Canucks clinging to a 2-1 lead. But he managed a shot on goal on two attempts, had a pair of hits, a blocked shot and won four of his six face-offs.

6) Alex Edler's shinpads are going to need to be replaced soon. The veteran blueliner had six more blocked shots on Tuesday and now has a league-high 35 through his first six games. Through six games last season, Michael Del Zotto led the Canucks with 11 blocks while Ben Hutton had 10 (Edler hurt his knee in the fourth game of the season and missed a month of action. In the first six games he played, he had a total of 13 blocks). Edler and his partner Chris Tanev are seeing the tough match-ups this season and are getting buried in possession. On Tuesday, the scoring chances at even strength were 13-0 Pittsburgh with Edler on the ice and 12-0 for the Pens with Tanev on the ice. It's a dangerous way to play and some nights it's going to catch-up to the Canucks, but they're getting away with it right now thanks to solid goaltending and timely scoring.