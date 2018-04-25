In each of the five days leading up to the 2018 National Hockey League Draft Lottery, Jeff Paterson will present a different takeaway from the Vancouver Canucks season. He will examine areas of concern that led the Canucks to a 27th place finish in the overall standings giving them a 7.5% chance of landing the first overall pick at this year’s draft in Dallas.

It was understandable why, on so many nights this past season, Travis Green felt the need to scramble his line combinations. Whether because of injuries or inconsistency, the Vancouver Canucks head coach had a line-up which left him searching for an offensive spark. Outside of Brock Boeser, when the rookie was healthy, Green had few players he could rely on to score with any regularity. So it was hard to blame the first year bench boss for moving forwards around from game to game and quite often within games, too.

As the year progressed, Green found himself, as many coaches in today’s game do, opting to seek chemistry in pairs. He kept Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser together for the most part, utilized Henrik and Daniel Sedin as a duo and primarily played Brandon Sutter with Markus Granlund until the Finn was injured in early February and then Darren Archibald slid into that spot.

That took care of six forwards on most nights, but it left the six others in the line-up wondering where they slotted in and how they would be used. And for some there really never was an answer. Jake Virtanen split his time between the top and bottom six. Sven Baertschi spent much of the season on the left wing with Horvat and Boeser, but also found himself shuffled into more of a defensive role at times before being a healthy scratch on Feburary 15th in San Jose. Sam Gagner started the year on the wing, moved to the middle when injuries struck and then finished the season on the wing with the Sedins. Loui Eriksson has struggled under two coaches now to find a way to bring out the best in his game in large part because he hasn’t found a consistent spot in the line-up. Even Thomas Vanek often wondered aloud about his ice time and usage during his time with the Canucks before moving on to Columbus.

With the Sedins riding off into the sunset, the Canucks are entering a period of transition. While the twins didn’t play or produce as much as they once did, they still remained constants in the line-up, finished second and third in team scoring and were fixtures on the power-play. Travis Green has his work cut out for him figuring out how best to utilize the component parts left behind to help the Canucks improve after finishing 26th overall in offence with 218 goals. To make the challenge greater, Green’s team finished 29th in 5-on-5 offence where the Canucks scored 138 of their goals.

A healthy Brock Boeser has shown an ability to score at an elite level and the hope has to be that he’ll pick up where he left off before his season was cut short with a back injury on March 5th. The Canucks also have to find a way to inject Elias Petterson into their line-up coming off the remarkable season he had in the Swedish Elite League.

But without the Sedins, getting anywhere close to the 53 goals the Canucks scored on the power play will be a monumental struggle. That, in turn, will put more pressure on the team to score at even-strength. And that brings the conversation back to the ways Green, as a coach, can optimize his line-up and put each of his players in the best position to succeed.

Green claims to have a keen interest in analytics and it will be fascinating to see how much he turns to the data collected in his first year on the job to discern which forward combos worked best and which ones didn’t. The same goes for his defensive pairings. Will he use the numbers to make line-up decisions for next season?

Without much depth up the middle, will Green continue to lean on Brandon Sutter as much as he did as a rookie head coach or can he scale back Sutter’s even-strength ice-time? As long as the coach sees Sutter as a shutdown centre it’s likely his ice-time will reflect that of the opposition’s top players. From there, it’s a legitimate concern to wonder if the Canucks can succeed with such little production from one of their ice-time leaders. Outside of Horvat, Boeser and Sutter, it’s hard to know heading into next season how so many of the Canucks forwards will be utilized.

Can Green find roles for both Gagner and Eriksson that will allow them to be more productive than they’ve been in their time with the Canucks? No one is expecting them to carry the team offensively but neither has come close to the type of offensive output they displayed that earned them significant free agent contracts in Vancouver. That’s a project this coach has to meet head on both at evens and on the power play.

From there, the coach has to figure out where the likes of Jake Virtanen, Sven Baertschi, Markus Granlund, Brendan Leipsic, Nikolay Goldobin, Tyler Motte, Darren Archibald and a few others fit into the puzzle allowing the Canucks to ice a balanced line-up capable of producing more and playing at the pace necessary to succeed in today’s NHL.

Players in the league have to be versatile enough to respond to roster volatility and find ways to produce in various situations and with a variety of linemates. But there is also something to be said for stability and chemistry and keeping lines intact when possible and putting players in positions to succeed.

Travis Green used much of this first season to experiment in his quest to find what he repeatedly called ‘players he can win with.’ We should have a much better view at training camp which players the coach believes in and from there it’ll be interesting to see how he uses them. Another season of putting names in a blender isn’t likely to produce the best outcomes for the Canucks.