TAKEAWAYS

1) Saturday's 3-2 win over Dallas was a carbon copy of the team's win in Big D two weeks ago on St. Patrick's Day -- right down to the Tim Schaller goal to open the scoring. Schaller scored both Canucks goals at American Airlines Center and gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead five minutes into Saturday's night showdown. All three of his goals this season have come against Dallas. This was his first on home ice. Just like the game earlier this month, the Canucks jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead only to see the Stars rally. After Sven Baertschi scored his ninth of the season midway through the first, the Canucks held Dallas off the scoresheet until the middle stages of the final period. Andrew Cogliano banged home a rebound with Luke Schenn draped all over him 9:14 into the third and three minutes later an Alexander Radulov shot caromed off Troy Stecher and into the Canucks net. For the fifth time in the past nine games, the Canucks went to overtime.

2) At the end of the night Saturday, the Canucks had been to overtime 23 times this season -- more than any other team in the league. They have also been to the shootout more than any other team in the NHL. They are 7-5 in games decided in three-on-three play and now 6-5 in the skills competition. They didn't win a single shootout a season ago. On Saturday, Markus Granlund was the only one of 16 shooters to score as he beat Anton Khudobin with a back-hand deke between the legs and then Mattias Janmark was denied at the other end to end the marathon shootout with the Canucks prevailing 3-2 on the night.

3) Jacob Markstrom was busy and he was good. For the fifth time in his past 18 starts he faced 40 (or more) shots. With Saturday's result, Markstrom and the Canucks are 3-1-1 in those action-packed contests. More than the 38 saves he made in regulation and overtime was Markstrom's performance in the shootout where he stopped all eight shooting Stars. In order, he stared down Alexander Radulov, Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, John Klingberg, Jason Spezza, Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz and Mattias Janmark. Markstrom has now stopped 37 of the 46 shootout attempts he's faced this season giving him a save percentage of 80.4% after overtime. Among NHL goalies who have faced more than 10 attempts, Markstrom's shootout save percentage is fifth in the league. His 37 shootout saves are 20 more than Thomas Greiss who is second in the league this season. Incredibly, the 46 shootout attempts Markstrom has faced is double that of Carter Hutton who is second on the list with 23.

4) Sven Baertschi scored his first goal since January 24th against Carolina. He took a pass from Brock Boeser, skirted the check of John Klingberg and moved in on right wing snapping a low shot through the pads of Khudobin. The story of Baertschi's season will be the time missed due to a concussion and the after effects of that injury. In all, he has missed 53 games with injury (and another due to a coach's decision to rest him on Thursday vs Los Angeles) and played just 25. But in those games in which the 26-year-old winger has been in the line-up, he's been effective and his offense was sorely missed. Baertschi now has nine goals on the season. At first glance that's not a number that jumps off the page. But over a healthy 82-game schedule, that's a shade under a 30-goal pace. And when you think of the revolving door of wingers Bo Horvat has carried all season, it's impossible not to think how much better his numbers would be if he'd had Baertschi alongside for the bulk of the season. Due to the seriousness and nature of Baertschi's injuries this season, there is still some question about how much the Canucks can count on him to be a regular offensive producer moving forward. But Saturday was certainly a step in the right direction.

5) Alex Edler played too much on Saturday. In a game that meant absolutely nothing for the Canucks, there was no reason for the veteran blueliner to log 10:35 of the third period, 2:51 of overtime and 29:56 overall. That final time count included 5:59 of the 6:53 the Canucks spent on the power play. With Edler eating all those minutes, Quinn Hughes played 16:05 in his second game in the league. But he saw just four shifts in the third period and only two over the final 14 minutes of regulation time. Now, Hughes did see 2:09 of overtime including one shift that lasted 1:41. However, the overtime rotation got disrupted early so Hughes played only one of his two OT shifts with Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson and while the crowd anticipation grew as the trio stepped onto the ice together, they couldn't produce the same kind of magic they did in overtime in Hughes' debut on Thursday. That, however was not the biggest disappointment of the night. No, that had to be the fact that with Edler chewing up the bulk of the time on the power play on Saturday, Hughes saw just 54 seconds with the man advantage -- and the Canucks second unit barely had possession and never did get set up. So we'll all have to wait at least one more game to see what Quinn Hughes can do when he gets a chance to quarterback an NHL power play.