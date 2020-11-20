Rating and debating the bulls & bears of sport business, The Sport Market will launch on Newstalk 1290 CJBK next week. The national sport business radio show will make its London, Ont. debut Saturday, November 28th, airing from 3-5 p.m. ET.

“We’re delighted to bring The Sport Market to London,” said Tom Mayenknecht, founder & host of The Sport Market. “From the strong presence of the University of Western Ontario in U Sports to its highly-respected Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, London has a rich tradition as an important sport market in the country. It’s also interestingly positioned as a crossover market for Major League Baseball, with fans of the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers still vying for bragging rights to this day. There is no shortage of sport business storylines that matter to London residents. That’s why being able to serve the listeners on Newstalk 1290 in London is something that we’re very much looking forward to.”

The Sport Market is the leading sport business radio show in Canada. Originating on TSN 1040 in Vancouver, it is also heard on TSN 690 Montreal, TSN 1200 Ottawa, TSN 1050 Toronto, TSN 1150 Hamilton, TSN 1290 Winnipeg and TSN 1260 Edmonton, along with CFAX 1070 in Victoria, Radio NL 610 AM in Kamloops, B.C., Newstalk 980 CJME in Regina and Newstalk 650 CKOM Saskatoon.

“The business side of sport has grown exponentially in the past generation and more and more fans are following that side of things,” said Sara Meshmesh, Acting Program Director of Newstalk 1290, owned and operated by Bell Media. “From collective bargaining and franchise valuations to TV rights deals and merchandising, we believe our listeners will appreciate the way The Sport Market presents this unique intersection between sport and business.”

The Sport Market covers all aspects of the business of sport, ranging from sport management and marketing to sport broadcasting and sport merchandising, and from ticket sales and attendance to sport economics and sport philanthropy. It also spans subjects such as sport stadiums, sport logos, sport music, sport movies and sport comedy. Features include The Sport Market Podium powered by PURICA (the week’s top three sport business stories), the Bulls & Bears of sport business (the biggest winners and losers of the week), Stock Talk 360, The Billion Dollar Club (profiles of franchises valued in 10 figures), The Box Office Register, Hot Stuff merchandising reports and Buy & Sell, a weekly look at the trends and projections in the business of sport. It also features The Sport Market Pitch (a weekly sport business proposal), Penny Stocks, some of the emerging sport business stories and The Sport Market Power Rankings, a listing of the five hottest franchises in North American sport.

“If it’s a sport business story that matters to fans, it’ll be part of The Sport Market on Newstalk 1290,” said Mayenknecht, a long-time sport executive and sport business commentator who doubles as a principal in EMBLEMATICA Brand Builders, a Vancouver-based brand management and business development company. “We’re fascinated by the ups and downs of sport business and that’s why we call it The Sport Market – it’s the stock market of sport.”

Mayenknecht is a winner of the Doug Gilbert Media Medallion awarded by the Canadian Sports Federation (1984) and was inducted in 2017 as a builder in the Ringette Canada Hall of Fame. He was named Executive-of-the-Year in the National Lacrosse League in 2001. He served Tennis Canada as its first communications executive for almost 10 years before becoming the first executive of the Toronto Raptors of the NBA in 1994 and the first Vice-President of Communications & Public Relations for the old Vancouver Grizzlies and Orca Bay Sports & Entertainment in 1995. He was the Governor of the old Vancouver Ravens of the NLL and has held various roles within the national sport system, including his work with what is now Canadian Sport Institute Pacific from 1996-2000 and his service as a member of the Board of Directors of Ringette Canada in the 1980s.

Mayenknecht can be reached on Twitter at @thesportmarket.