1) The Canucks won't win when they're outscored 5-1 at even-strength as they were on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes opened the scoring on their first shot of the night just 43 seconds into the game and never trailed. When the Canucks got close at 3-2 early in the second period, Carolina answered 1:08 later to extend their lead. While only one goal was scored in the third period, the Canucks were outshot 10-5 in the final period and managed just one shot on goal over the final 10 minutes. Brendan Leipsic's shot with 7:47 to play the final shot of the night for the Canucks who mounted no offensive push despite trailing by just one goal for most of the third. Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser continue to struggle at even strength. Accoding to naturalstattrick.com, the scoring chances on the night at evens were 11-2 Carolina when Horvat was on the ice and 11-6 in the Canes favour when Boeser was out there. Both of Horvat's goals this season have come with the man-advantage. Boeser is still looking for his first goal of the season.

2) Jacob Markstrom's troubles stopping the first puck continued in Carolina. Last season, he allowed a goal here 14 seconds into the game. On Tuesday, it took 29 seconds longer than that, but it was another first shot goal against. It happened on Saturday in Calgary, too. Although the Canucks managed to score the next goal against both the Canes and Flames, it's still a shock to the system when the goalie can't come up with the early save in a hockey game. Last season, the Canucks fell behind 1-0 before the game was five minutes old on 24 occasions. It's now happened in the last two games. In each of his past two outings, Markstrom has surrendered five goals against (Calgary scored a pair of empty netters). Markstrom has now given up 12 goals on 103 shots. His updated numbers through three starts are 1-2 with a 4.03 GAA and .883 save percentage. His even-strength save percentage is .888. Don't be surprised if he gets a rest on Thursday in Tampa Bay.

3) Ben Hutton showed reasonably well in his season debut. He logged a modest 13:41 of ice-time -- lowest among the six defensemen dressed for the Canucks on Tuesday. He was on the ice for one of Carolina's goals (the 4-2 Svechnikov goal). However, the Canucks won the shot shares at even strength with Hutton on the ice. Hutton played 12:25 at evens and saw 1:16 of penalty killing duty. If the Canucks are looking to make changes on the back end after surrendering 12 goals in their past two games, they should probably look elsewhere besides Hutton. Derrick Pouliot and Erik Gudbranson were on the ice for three of Carolina's goals and somehow wound up behind the net together on Sebastian Aho's 3-1 goal late in the first period. Pouliot played 22:25 on the night while Gudbranson clocked in at 14:50.