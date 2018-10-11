3 TAKEAWAYS

1) Win and you're in. Anders Nilsson was the game's first star on Tuesday stopping 33 Tampa shots including 16 in the first period when the Canucks were under siege. The big Swede was sharp from the start and looked confident as he tracked pucks and moved efficiently in the crease. His performance against the Lightning has to give the Canucks coaching staff something to think about as they prepare for Saturday's game in Sunrise. Sure, Jacob Markstrom is a former Florida Panther, but Nilsson has earned another look on this road trip and I'd certainly consider running him right back out there in 48 hours. There seems to be a legitimate battle for ice time and spots in the line-up among the skaters on this team. The same should apply to the goaltending especially in the early going this season. The Canucks needed saves in Calgary and Carolina and didn't get them. They got those stops and then some against the Lightning.

2) That's the Brock Boeser Canucks fans remember from last season. It's also the Boeser Tampa fans recall from his All-Star weekend in their city. There's something about Boeser in this town after his NCAA win here in 2016 and his All-Star weekend last January. His big-time blast from the right circle proved to be the game winner and you could tell from his reaction that he was both excited and relieved. It's his first goal of the season and should silence much of the talk that has surrounded him since the start of the preseason. He finished the night with four shots on goal and his fifth attempt was a one-timer on the power play that he hammered just wide of the net. Boeser had two shots at even-strength and two shots on the power play. Among all Canucks, only Elias Pettersson saw more power play time on the night than Boeser. Petterson played 5:07 with the man-advantage while Boeser was out for 5:04 with the extra skater.

3) It's just one win, but it'll be interesting to see what a win like this can do for the Canucks who still have strong challenges ahead on the second half of this road trip. Travis Green spoke post-game about how he thought his team did things in the second period that indicated they understood the way he wanted them to play to be successful. Then in the third, the Canucks took the game to the Bolts. The Canucks outshot Tampa 23-17 over the final 40 minutes including 13-9 in the third period. Last season, the Canucks won just three of the 42 games they played when trailing after two periods. So in more than half their games last season, they were down going to the third and managed to go 3-35-4 in those contests. It's not easy to come from behind in the NHL and the statistics bear that out. But they found a way on Tuesday against a good Tampa team and the comeback was spear-headed by their two most important offensive players.