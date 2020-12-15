TSN 1040 Hockey Fan Survey Yields Strong Support For Canucks Core Canucks fans are confident in team's young core, but concerned about management's ability to take team to next level

VANCOUVER -- The votes are in and based on the results of the TSN 1040 Hockey Fan Survey there is overwhelming belief in the young core the Vancouver Canucks have assembled.

More than 63% of respondents indicate they see far more star power than troublesome contracts when they look at the team’s current roster. Beyond that, 39% feel Elias Pettersson will crack the 100-point mark at some point in his career, 77% think Brock Boeser will reach the 30-goal plateau and 38.7% believe Quinn Hughes will be the first of a special group of young National Hockey League defensemen to win a Norris Trophy. According to the survey results, 35.2% of fans suggest Bo Horvat turned in the team’s most encouraging post-season performance last summer while 56.1% of voters have Thatcher Demko pegged to get the bulk of the starts in goal for the Canucks whenever next season finally gets underway.

According to close to 5,000 respondents to the TSN survey, however, there remains plenty of skepticism in the team’s management group and questions linger about how much autonomy the front office has. While the survey seems to suggest the Canucks appear to be on the right track it also indicates fans feel it may be some time before the team is a legitimate Stanley Cup contender and a strong majority (61%) aren’t yet convinced that Jim Benning will be the one to guide the team to a championship.

Fewer than 30% of those that filled out of the survey say they would describe the Canucks front office as modern and forward thinking. And more than two-thirds of the voters think ownership ultimately calls the shots on major hockey decisions. Only 42.6% feel they deserve to hear from ownership beyond occasional tweets. And prestige – not power, money or the pursuit of a Stanley Cup -- carried the day when it came to the Aquilini family’s primary motivation for owning the hockey club.

As for Travis Green’s future behind the bench, more than 93% of respondents believe the team’s current head coach will still be in that position a year from now. That support comes even though Green is about to enter the final year of his contract, talks regarding an extension seem to have stalled and he is now just six months away from being an unrestricted free agent.

Despite fans figuring Thatcher Demko will assume the Number 1 role in goal for the Canucks, there appears to be some mild concerns about a Demko-Braden Holtby tandem. Coming off two seasons in which Jacob Markstrom was named team MVP, the Canucks start a new era in net and it’s one being described as merely ‘solid’ by 45.6% although that option edged out ‘strong’ by a couple of percentage points. According to 61.8% of fans, the Canucks are better with the addition of Nate Schmidt on the blueline than they were hurt by the departures of Chris Tanev and Troy Stecher. The fans also feel strongly (61%) that the hockey club should be open to bringing a 35-year-old Alex Edler back when his current contract expires at the end of this coming season. Still, there is no doubt among the respondents to the survey (70.7%) that another top four defenseman remains a priority for the Canucks.

It’s clear from the results, that Vancouver hockey fans are excited about the arrival of the Seattle Kraken to the NHL. More than half (53.3%) feel the Kraken will become the Canucks chief rival the minute they take to the ice in the Emerald City. Almost two-thirds (65.6%) say they plan to venture down the I-5 once the borders re-open to take in a Canucks game at Climate Pledge Arena. And, of the four options given, the idea of a Canucks-Kraken Winter Classic at Lumen Field (56.9%) easily holds the most intrigue for those that took the survey.

Finally, Loui Eriksson is the one contract 77.1% of you would make disappear from the current roster, only 30.5% feel you will see Micheal Ferland in a Canucks uniform again, 68.1% believe Abbotsford is the best place for the Canucks AHL farm team, just 31.9% of consider yourselves part of Canucks twitter and it seems Georgia Street (39.9%) is the preferred solid ground option for a Stanley Cup Parade although many of you feel strongly that when that day arrives there should be water incorporated into the celebration whether in False Creek, English Bay or Burrard Inlet.

Full results of the TSN 1040 Hockey Fan Survey:

STATE OF THE TEAM

1. When you look at the Canucks roster today which do you see more of?

Young talent 63.9%

Bloated contracts 39.1%

2. Are the Canucks a playoff team (top 4) in an All-Canadian division in 2021?

Yes 71.9%

No 28.1%

3. Is it okay for the Canucks to take a step back this coming season?

Yes, it’s part of the process 55.5%

No, the bar has been raised 44.5%

4. Do you believe the Canucks currently have the players and prospects to win a Stanley Cup in the next three seasons?

No 67.1%

Yes 32.9%

5. How many pieces do the Canucks need to add to their current core to be a legitimate Stanley Cup contender?

3-4 (66.1%)

1-2 (24.9%)

5-6 (8.3%)

0 (0%)

6. Do you believe the Canucks will win a Stanley Cup with Jim Benning as General Manager?

No 61.2%

Yes 38.8%

MANAGEMENT/OWNERSHIP

7. Do the Canucks have a forward-thinking, modern front office by today’s NHL standards?

No 70.1%

Yes 29.9%

8. Which area does Jim Benning struggle with most as a GM?

Contracts 80.9%

Communication 12.1%

Trades 6.9%

9. As senior assistant general manager, John Weisbrod has been Jim Benning’s longest-serving associate.

Do you feel you know what Weisbrod’s day-to-day duties are with the hockey club?

No 93.9%

Yes 6.1%

10. As a fan, do you believe you deserve to hear from Francesco Aquilini in ways other than on twitter?

No 57.4%

Yes 42.6%

11. Who do you believe ultimately calls the shots on major organizational hockey decisions?

Ownership 66.9%

Management 33.1%

12. In your opinion, what is the Aquilini family’s primary motivation for owning the Canucks?

Prestige 43.2%

Winning the Stanley Cup 27.2%

Money 24.6%

Power 5.1%

CURRENT TEAM

13. Will Travis Green be the head coach of the Canucks a year from now?

Yes 93.2%

No 6.8%

14. Which young defenseman is likely to win a Norris Trophy first?

Quinn Hughes 38.7%

Cale Makar 31.8%

Miro Heiskanen 24.7%

Rasmus Dahlin 4.7%

15. How would you describe a Thatcher Demko-Braden Holtby tandem?

Solid 45.6%

Strong 43.5%

Suspect 8.3%

Spectacular 2.6%

16. Who will get more starts in goal this coming season?

Thatcher Demko 56.1%

Braden Holtby 43.9%

17. After a pair of 66 point seasons to start his career, where will Elias Pettersson top out with his most-productive NHL season?

100+ (39.7%)

90 (38.1%)

80 (16.9%)

70 (5.4%)

18. How would you rate your concern over another NHL team tendering Elias Pettersson an offer sheet next off-season?

Low 44.3%

None 30.6%

Medium 15.8%

High 9.3%

19. Will Brock Boeser ever reach the 30-goal mark in a single NHL season?

Yes 77.1%

No 22.9%

20. Keeping balance of the top six in mind, who would you prefer to log the most minutes with Elias Pettersson and JT Miller on the Canucks top line next season?

Brock Boeser 75.1%

Jake Virtanen 24.9%

21. Who should replace Chris Tanev in the Canucks leadership group and wear an A next season?

JT Miller 80.7%

Elias Pettersson 19.3%

22. Which Canuck had the most-encouraging individual playoff performance?

Bo Horvat 10 goals (35.2%)

Thatcher Demko 98.5% save percentage (32.3%)

Elias Pettersson 18 points (15.7%)

Quinn Hughes 16 points (16.8%)

23. Should the Canucks offer a then 35-year-old Alex Edler another contract when his current deal expires after this season?

Yes 61%

No 39%

24. Which statement is more accurate?

The Canucks defense is better with Nate Schmidt (61.8%)

The Canucks defense is weaker without Chris Tanev and Troy Stecher (38.2%)

25. Which would do more to accelerate the Canucks growth into a Cup contender?

Adding a top four defenseman (70.7%)

Adding a top six forward (29.3%)

26. How will Loui Eriksson’s time with the Canucks end?

He’ll play out his contract in the NHL (47.1%)

He’ll finish his playing days in the AHL (24.9%)

Buyout, trade or retire with term remaining (28%)

FUTURE

27. Who will score an NHL goal first?

Nils Hoglander 57.9%

Vasily Podkolzin 42.1%

28. Who will log the most NHL games this coming season?

Olli Juolevi 75.2%

Brogan Rafferty 11.9%

Jack Rathbone 8.6%

Jalen Chatfield 4.1%

29. When they begin play in the 2021-22 season will the Seattle Kraken automatically become the Canucks chief rival?

Yes 53.3%

No 46.7%

30. Do you plan to attend a Canucks game in Seattle once borders are open and the Kraken join the NHL?

Yes 65.6%

No 34.4%

31. Which potential feature game involving the Canucks interests you most?

Winter Classic vs Kraken at Lumen Field in Seattle 56.9%

Heritage Classic at BC Place 16.8%

Canucks involved in Global Series in Stockholm 15.3%

Heritage Classic against the Oilers at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton 11%

32. Are you confident the Canucks are positioned well to avoid losing a key piece of their future in the Seattle expansion draft?

Yes 75.9%

No 24.1%

33. What should the Canucks do to honour Roberto Luongo’s time with the organization?

Ring of Honour 42.8%

Nothing until recapture penalty is off the books 22.9%

Retire jersey 22.1%

Nothing at all 12.2%

34. If you could wave a magic wand and remove one player and his contract from the current roster who would it be?

Loui Eriksson (2 x $6M) – 77.1%

Tyler Myers (4 x $6M) – 14.4%

Micheal Ferland (3 x $3.5M) – 6.9%

Jay Beagle (2 x $3M) – 1%

Brandon Sutter (1 x $4.375M) – 1%

35. Will Micheal Ferland play another game of any kind (exhibition, regular season or playoffs) for the Canucks?

No 69.5%

Yes 30.5%

OFF THE ICE

36. Best colour scheme for the Canucks?

Blue-green-white 61.9%

Black-red-yellow 38.1%

37. Which do you enjoy more while the Canucks are playing?

Watching the game 95.7%

Interacting with others on social media 4.3%

38. Do you consider yourself a member of ‘Canucks Twitter’?

No 68.1%

Yes 31.9%

39. Where is the best place for the Canucks farm team?

Abbotsford 61.4%

Vancouver 17.4%

Somewhere in California 13.8%

Utica 7.4%

40. Which is the most desired route for a Stanley Cup parade?

Georgia St 39.9%

Granville St 30.1%

Robson St 29.9%