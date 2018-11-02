Lowell Ullrich

Go ahead. Tell them it doesn’t matter.

Tell players on the defensive line of the B.C. Lions, for example, that there is no relevance to their regular season windup against the Calgary Stampeders Saturday (7 p.m. TSN, 5 p.m. pre-game TSN 1040).

Tell them that roughly 60 times they will make contact with another 300-pound lineman without trying to impose their will. Tell them that should they get past the offensive line they should take it easy on the opposing quarterback.

OK, that part might require a little finesse in today’s CFL.

Even if they had not laid an egg in losing 35-16 to Saskatchewan last week, perhaps allowing doubt to return after a 6-1 renaissance, a game with no importance in the West Division standings still has meaning to the Lions, even if they must temporarily curb their enthusiasm about a chance at redemption against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Nov. 11 crossover first-round playoff contest.

“I play interior (defensive line). I have to bring it every play or I’m going to be in the stands,” said Davon Coleman, the Lions’ nominee this year for outstanding defensive player. “If this game doesn’t mean anything (to Calgary) it certainly means a lot to me.”

It was a recurring theme heard throughout the Lions practice facility this week, an odd time given that the home team technically has nothing on the line while the Stamps need to win to avoid handing over top spot in the division to Saskatchewan.

How rare is Saturday’s game? Needing a win, Calgary’s Bo Levi Mitchell will start at quarterback on the final week of the regular season for the first time in his three-down career.

Lions coach Wally Buono is the headline attraction as he operates on the sideline at B.C. Place Stadium at the final time. But Buono had too many first place finishes with the two teams on the field over the years to give into the notion nothing is at stake.

Not every sales job works with his players mind you. He tried suggesting the game last week was a dress rehearsal for the playoffs and it was clear not everyone was listening. This week’s pitch isn’t anything out of the ordinary.

“This to me is a must-win,” Buono said on his weekly segment on 3Down Radio this week. “What’s at stake is can you get yourself ready to play against a team that has a lot at stake. I believe we can do that and that’s going to understand the level of intensity for the game you’re playing next week.

“If nothing else, we have pride and the best home record at this point. We’d like to finish at 8-1.”

There’s other numbers that would represent noteworthy achievements available to the Lions assuming Coleman is not the only motivated member of his group.

Coleman and his defensive front is currently tied with idle Saskatchewan for most sacks (45) this season but five teams are within two takedowns of the co-leaders.

B.C. and the Riders also have the most interceptions (21) and a pick by either Anthony Orange or Winston Rose, two of three players in the CFL with five each, could give them the league title for the season. Outstanding player nominee Ty Long is in line to become the league’s top punter.

Conversely, the Lions run defence hopes to avoid a performance similar to the 199 rushing yards allowed last week. A repeat could make them the worst run defence in the CFL this year.

The only thing worse than being associated with that is being injured and unable to help, which is why Micah Awe sees his return to the lineup after dealing with a knee issue Saturday as anything but a mean-nothing game.

“It’s something everyone should be able to relate to; it’s like not being able to take care of your kid when you want to,” said Awe, who takes over at middle linebacker again with Jordan Herdman moving back to a platoon role with top Canadian nominee Bo Lokombo.

“You feel powerless. And once you do get back it means that much more to you because you know how much it hurts when you were out. Even that half-season I was (unemployed), I needed to be out to really take in and appreciate the moments. I wanted to be back in the CFL. If you don’t play that way you’ll get washed out real quick.”

Tell him it doesn’t matter too Saturday.

Among the attendees at the Buono tribute: CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie and former Lions coach Dave Ritchie, who is among those being recognized Saturday for induction into the B.C. Football Hall of Fame. At Friday’s scheduled Waterboys breakfast at B.C. Place, Lions DE Odell Willis and Ambrosie had a conversation to discuss the fine he received for his hit on Zach Collaros and his follow-up remarks. Among other things, Willis said on Twitter he would continue to hit high and take fines, only to apologize. “When I see that hit, I see that’s football, that’s what I played, but that’s flagged,” said injured teammate Solomon Elimimian, one of the Lions reps with the CFL Players Association who met this week with Premier John Horgan to press for increase health injury compensation. “We see the game has evolved.” Willis declined to comment to TSN1040.ca earlier this week and went to social media instead…. Travis Lulay will start but Buono said he will look for opportunities to get Jon Jennings some playing time. Also returning to the lineup for the third time this season: Returner Chris Rainey… In losses by a touchdown or more this season, the Lions are 2-1 the next time out… Calgary is looking to avoid losing four in a row for the first time in 256 games dating back to 2004. A Calgary win and they secure top spot for the fifth time in the last six seasons.