2015 CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player Adam Bighill is looking forward to making his debut in Blue & Gold Friday night after signing a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers a few weeks ago.

“I just want to show what I’ve always done, I’m just going to be around the ball and playing physical. Wherever the ball goes, I’m coming with bad intentions and I just want to execute to the highest level I can, and show the fans what they’re going to see all year.”

Bighill joined his new club on May 24 – the fifth day of training camp – following the 2017 season in the NFL and six standout seasons prior with the B.C. Lions.

“It’s been great. My teammates have been awesome as far as accepting me in the locker room, and I’ve read a lot of great things been said about me in the press, it’s been overwhelming to have that kind of introduction, it’s been a great feeling. And at the end of the day, I just want to come in here and do the things I’ve always done, be the ultimate professional, and prepare the way I’ve always prepared to win games, and be the best linebacker at my position, and help the team win.”

Bighill says he’s excited to have the Winnipeg crowd cheering for him instead of against him.

“It’s going to feel good, every time I came in this stadium, it’s been, obviously, super energetic and super loud, and you can feel that energy from the fans and the city, so it’s going to be fun.”

The former New Orleans Saint also discussed what he sees in Winnipeg’s lineup, noting there’s a lot on display among the players heading into the preseason.

“I see a lot of experience, and I see a lot of athleticism, I see a lot of guys who can do a lot of different things, it gives us a lot of versatility in an instance where we’re not going to be super predictable in what we’re going to do.”

Winnipeg hosts Edmonton Friday night at 7:30 p.m.. The Eskimos beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 35-12 back on May 27 in the league’s preseason opener.