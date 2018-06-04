The Winnipeg Blue Bombers captured a convincing 33-13 win over the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday night. Quarterbacks Matt Nichols, Chris Streveler, and Alex Ross threw for a combined 255 yards, while the offense added another 165 yards rushing.

Streveler is keeping his impressive play in perspective.

“There’s so many things that I and everyone else have to improve on. Coming back and watching the film, there’s a hundred things that need to get better," said Streveler. "Just because you go 10-for-10, that doesn’t mean you sit back and relax or anything like that. There’s so many things, it’s still such a new game to me, so I’m just looking forward to getting out here the rest of the week, and every single day and just trying to get better.”

O’Shea says Streveler handled himself well in his first professional game.

“He did quite well, obviously. What was he, 10-for10? He moves the ball well. He certainly knows what he’s doing. He’s calm. There’s a lot of very positive things you see that were present in the game mode too, so what you like about him in practice showed up in the game."

Running back Johnny Augustine had a standout performance, and talked about how it feels to help the team win.

“It was great, but with this business, in this game, you’ve got to further develop and perform, and that’s my goal," said the undrafted Canadian, who compiled 81 rushing yards on eight carries Friday night, while also pitching in a tackle on special teams. "So I’m not really thinking about what happened, it was a great moment, but I have high expectations of myself because I worked really hard for it and Coach O’Shea and the coaching staff put us in a good place to be successful.”

O’Shea says he liked a few things in the first live game action for his club.

“One of the things I really liked was the defense, coming out, creating that takeaway," said O'Shea, now in his fifth season as Winnipeg's bench boss. "Our offense and special teams started maybe a little slower, but defense seemed to be rolling. And you need that to keep you in. You need one of those phases to be clicking to keep you on steady ground until the other two catch up. I liked that there was a certain level of physicality we played with, because training camp is not as physical as players need to be in a real game setting. So it was nice to see guys get out there and have a look at them in that regard.”

The preseason continues for the Bombers on Friday, June 8 when they travel to Vancouver to face the B.C. Lions at 9:30 p.m. CT.

The CFL regular season kicks off on Thursday, June 14 when the Edmonton Eskimos fly into Winnipeg for a 7:30 p.m. start.