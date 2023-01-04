The Boston Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers are finalizing an 11-year, $331 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal is the sixth largest in MLB history by total value.

The deal is not done. The physical process hasn't started. But in the end, Devers is expected to remain in Boston. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 4, 2023

The 26-year-old batted .295 with 27 home runs, 88 runs batted in and an OPS of .879 in 141 last season.

Devers and the Red sox agreed on a one-year, $17.5 million contract on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration.

Signed in 2013 as a 16-year-old, Devers made his major-league debut in 2017 and became an everyday player the following season.

A native of Sanchez, Dominican Republic, Devers is a two-time All-Star (2021 and 2022) and was a member of Boston's World Series-winning squad in 2018.