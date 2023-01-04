34m ago
Report: Red Sox, 3B Devers finalizing 11-year, $331 million contract
The Boston Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers are finalizing an 11-year, $331 million contract, according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal is the sixth largest in MLB history by total value.
The 26-year-old batted .295 with 27 home runs, 88 runs batted in and an OPS of .879 in 141 last season.
Devers and the Red sox agreed on a one-year, $17.5 million contract on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration.
Signed in 2013 as a 16-year-old, Devers made his major-league debut in 2017 and became an everyday player the following season.
A native of Sanchez, Dominican Republic, Devers is a two-time All-Star (2021 and 2022) and was a member of Boston's World Series-winning squad in 2018.